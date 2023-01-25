ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens County, OH

Athens County real estate transfers, Dec. 19-30

Athens Messenger
Athens Messenger
 2 days ago

Listed prices do not necessarily reflect actual property values.

Bobby Spaulding, 122,479 acres and farm buildings at 17421 State Route 377, Chesterhill, to The Nature Conservancy, $342,941.20

Martha Jane Steinbrink, 587 Poplar St., Nelsonville, to Phillip J. Metcalf, $4

David D. and Teresa S. Burnette, 9 Monroe St., Nelsonville, to Amanda Lee Barrow, $109,000.

The Jane S. Ergood Revocable Trust, 6363 Radford Road, Athens, to Paul and Alana Valentine, $245,000.

Lucanis M. Brooks, 1/3 interest in 7850 Williams Road, Albany, to Bradley M. Brooks, $35,000.

Joy McClanahan Keesey, 35 acres on Kincade Road, Canaan Twp., to Jack L. McClanahan, $60,000.

Dennis Neal Dinsmoor and Bonnie L. Dinsmoor, 6145 Meadowbrook Road, Albany, to Mary Ann Snow and Joseph Cooper Jr., $275,000.

The Dingle Family Trust, 7801 Rolling Hills Dr., to Ciprian Crismaru, $325,000.

Gene Ammarell and Bonnie Edwards, new survey of 0.94 acres between adjoining owners and an easement on Pete Smith Road, Athens, to Zachariah Gibbons-Ballew and Sarah Conley Ballew, $7,580.00.

Vikram A. and Usha A. Matta, 5 Warwick Lane, Athens, to Timothy Jay Kresse and Tammy Sue Kahrig, $425,000.

Tara L. Elliott, trustee of the Elliott Family Trust, 708 Walnut St., Nelsonville, to Tyson and Caryn M. Maikut, $57,500.

Beverly Winchell, 4865 Imperial St., Nelsonville, to Wesley Hardy, $4,470.

Lance Family Holdings, LLC, 12 Franklin St., Amesville, to Brendon Moran and Amanda Kinsley, $121,000.

Gary D. and Joann L. McKibben, 12 W. 4th St., The Plains, to Bruce E. Pleshaw, $185,000.

Burton L. and Denise A. Harter, 7808 Smith Road, Athens, to K Bar J Properties, LLC, $175,000.

Donel C. and Margaret Flanigan Skinner, 10985 Northpointe Dr., Athens, to Melissa Ann Greenlee and Joseph Patrick Murphy, $449,000.

Raymond L. Webster II, et al, to Athens County Land Reutilization Corporation, 29 Hill St., Glouster, exempt.

Le Yu and Dongyu Huang, 31 Joneswood Dr, to Finn Thurston, $195,000.

DBJ Holdings, Ltd., et al, 55 Madison St., Glouster, to Athens County Land Reutilization Corporation, exempt.

DBJ Holdings, Ltd., et al, 319 Oak St., Nelsonville, to Athens County Land Reutilization Corporation, exempt.

Daniel Walter Sullivan, commercial building at 5449 Marietta Ave., Buchtel, to 1st Choice Property Investments, LLC, $90,000.

Alvin Eugene Richmond, trustee, deceased, et al, 21 W. High St., Jacksonville, to Athens County Land Reutilization Corporation, exempt.

William N. Love Sr., et al, 11 Maple St., Glouster, to Athens County Land Reutilization Corporation, exempt.

Michael A. Kennedy, deceased, et al, 3 Main St, Glouster, to Athens County Land Reutilization Corporation, exempt.

Argolica, LLC, 265 Saint John St., Nelsonville, to U.S. Bank Trust N.A. as a trustee for American Homeowners Preservation Trust Series, $10.

Estate of Madelon C. Armstrong, deceased, 10 Oak St., The Plains, to Jamie and Dharma K. Bobo, $175,000.

Charles J. Troiano, Jr., 8830 State Route 78, Glouster, to Dustin and Ashley Collarmore, $230,000.

Cheryl Lax, 20 Republic Ave., Glouster, to Kaylynn Everett, $8,000.

Albert D. Winchell and Jeremy Winchell, co-executors, 75 Dew St., Nelsonville, to Dovie Loring, $11,000.

Jill E., Brian B. and Joan E. Brown, 17 Central Ave., Athens, to John T. Gutekanst and Debra L. Rentz, $160,000.

Alfred L. Judy, Jr. and Brenda L Judy, trustees, 6100 Hunterdon Road, Glouster, to Betty Ferris, Thomas Bellar and Jennifer Russell, $160,000.

Christine Tom, 11577 State Route 690, Athens, to Shyler and Shauna Switzer, $415,000.

Castle 2020 LLC, 2739 Spring St., Coolville, to Madison CFD, LLC, $5,000.

John Michael Cook and Patricia Ann Cook, trustees, 27699 W. Belpre Pike, Coolville, to Dewayne Kenneth Clark and Breanna Kalynn Clark, $400,000.

Amy L. Pretzer, 13 Elizabeth St., Athens, to Jefferson Davis, $50,000.

William Y. and Charlene E. Smith, 7445 Radford Road, Athens, to Anthony and Breanna Sylvester, $439,000.

Carol Dawson, 10203 Alderman Road, Millfield, to Corey L. and Tegan C. Gehovak, $207,500.

SEOH Properties, LLC, 34 Cross St., Glouster, to Zachary Waldrop, $118,000.

Terry L. Simerly, Jr. aka Terry L. Simberly, 18 High St., Glouster, to Jillian Richards, $43,000.

Tusco Forestry, LLC, 2.832 acres on Henderson Road, Coolville, to Dennis L. and Jennifer Lynn Miller, $20,000.

Bilal Urkmez and Ayse Sapmaz, 269 E. State St, Athens, to Aaron D. Williams, $331,500.

Joshua W. and Michele E. Frick, 26 Castle Run Road, The Plains, to Pamela A. and Robert C. Cochran, $148,500.

Patti Jo Perry, 68.97 acres on Vore Ridge Road, Athens, to D’N B Athens, LLC, $119,900.

Vaptyolia Louise Laudermilt, 755 Four Mile Creek Road, Coolville, to Scotty W. and Tammie D. Ruble, $249,000.

