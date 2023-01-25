Pitt's legislative delegation is ready to work

Medicaid expansion and education are just two of the issues Pitt County’s state legislative delegation will be pursuing when the North Carolina General Assembly begins its new biennium session today.

The new year has brought substantial changes to the delegation.

The court-drawn redistricting map used in the 2022 election moved Pitt County out of Republican Rep. Chris Humphrey’s district. The county is now divided between state House Districts 8 and 9, both which have new representatives.

Former Bethel mayor and Democrat Gloristine Brown was elected to represent District 8 while Republican emergency physician Timothy Reeder was elected to District 9, defeating first-term Rep. Brian Farkas.

The county’s state Senate District 5, which in recent years contained only Pitt County, was redrawn to encompass both Pitt and Edgecombe counties. Former state Rep. Kandie Smith won the seat, replacing Don Davis, who was elected to Congress.

Smith is now the longest serving member of the county’s delegation and plans to meet with Brown and Reeder to discuss their legislative agendas.

“Senator Davis left large shoes to fill because he often reached out to all of us and spoke with us to make sure we were on the same page,” Smith said.

Communication will be important in the coming months. While two of Pitt County’s legislators are Democrats, both chambers in the General Assembly have Republican majorities.

Reeder, the Republican, said being in the majority party benefits Pitt County because there is a representative who is part of the group setting the legislative agenda.

“I have had at least one Republican working directly with me on each of the bills I’m working on,” Brown said. “During my time in local government, I understand how important it is to have initiatives that are not simply bipartisan in name, but are consensus-based by nature.”

Smith said the best thing is having Democrats and Republicans working together.

“I truly believe that sometimes, in order to get things done, your name doesn’t have to be number one, pushing it as long as it’s passed,” Smith said. “If we, as a state, are truly concerned about all our citizens, we don’t say we aren’t concerned about someone because they are not of the same party. That means working with other senators from the majority party to get things done.”

However, there are issues where the political parties fall firmly on different sides, such as Medicaid expansion.

Passing Medicaid expansion is Smith’s main issue. She’s disappointed the General Assembly didn’t convene in December, which had been discussed earlier in the year, to take action on its passage.

“We have so much money that’s on the table that we could have saved,” Smith said. The federal government covered 100 percent of the expansion costs in the first years of the program. Today, participating states have to fund 10 percent of the costs.

Medicaid expansion will not only provide health benefits for eastern North Carolinians, Smith said, but the need for more medical personnel and facilities will spur economic development.

“I’ve watched over the years as rural community health care facilities shutter because of the cost of uncompensated care,” said Brown. In 2012, while she served as a town commissioner in Bethel, East Carolina University’s Brody School of Medicine closed its Bethel Family Medicine Center because of financial losses.

“Passing Medicaid expansion is a huge way to help our hospital to continue to provide care for Pitt County,” Brown said.

Reeder said as a practicing physician he believes the General Assembly must work out a way to help people gain access to health insurance. Medicaid expansion alone won’t solve the problems in health care, he said.

“Medicaid expansion is important. I’ve said that since I started the campaign but it’s not going to be the be all and end all,” Reeder said. Legislators need to think about other ways to provide health coverage in a sustainable manner.

North Carolina is in the early phase of “Medicaid transformation,” where private entities are managing Medicaid, he said.

“We’re trying to learn from that experience, what’s worked well, what’s not worked well. I think the entire Medicaid experiment is still yet to be fully understood,” Reeder said.

Brown wants to pursue legislation that would bolster privacy laws for patients.

The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, better known as HIPAA, provides no protections for the personal health information that patients have online in patient portals, she said.

“We need to ensure that patients know when their personal health information is being sold and give them the opportunity to opt-out if they so choose,” Brown said.

Education is important. Reeder said the General Assembly needs to look at education funding in the wake of learning losses following remote learning during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We need to think differently about how we make up for and remediate those educational losses,” he said.

Smith said the General Assembly needs to meet the funding requirements the N.C. Supreme Court ordered last year in a ruling that involved Leandro v the State of North Carolina

The North Carolina Supreme Court in November ordered that the state to transfer funds to a statewide education improvement plan. The state court ordered the case be returned to a lower court which would decide how much money should be transferred. A lower court in 2021 said $1.7 billion should be transferred to fund two years of programming.

Leandro v the State of North Carolina was filed in 1994 by parents, students and school districts from several poor, rural counties. The lawsuit said students in those systems were being denied a “sound, basic education” because they didn’t have access to the resources of richer school systems. There has been an ongoing struggle about meeting the court’s order, with some saying there isn’t enough money available.

“It should have been funded already and we are still going back and forth with that battle,” Smith said. “It’s supposed to be year two or three now and we have to get that stuff straight. That’s our children, that’s our future and we’ve got to take care of them because they are our future, they are our next leaders. That’s real big for me.”

Brown said she also wants to ensure that Pitt County “gets its fair share of funding.”

“There are a number of critical infrastructure needs that we have, including repairing the Greenville Town Commons bulkhead and a new fire station for Grimesland,” she said. “I’ll continue to look for ways that I can support our communities through community project funding this session. I encourage municipalities to reach out to me with any needs they might have.”

Reeder said since his district, which encompasses southern Pitt County, has a strong agricultural economy, he’s ready to learn more about agriculture so he can be more responsive to his constituents.

Reeder wanted to be on the House agriculture committee but didn’t receive that appointment. He will serve on the appropriations and Heath and Human Services appropriations subcommittee; commerce; education — universities; families, children, and aging policy; and health committees.

Brown is a member of the House general appropriations committee and committees for appropriations on agriculture and natural and economic resources, education; community colleges, education; universities, local government; land use planning and development communities.

Smith said agriculture also is one of her priorities.

“We want our farmers to be successful because they feed us. They take care of us. We can’t forget those basic things,” she said.

She was appointed as a member of the Senate’s agriculture, energy and environment committee. She’s also on the appropriations committee for agriculture, energy and environment. Smith also is a member of the education/higher education committee and transportation committees.

Smith also has taken on leadership roles in her move to the Senate. She will serve as the first-term representative in the Senate Democratic Caucus. She will be responsible for serving as a liaison between freshmen members of the Legislature and their colleagues.

Smith also is serving as first vice chair of the North Carolina Legislative Black Caucus.