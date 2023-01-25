ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winterville, NC

Winterville town council fills vacancy

By By Ariyanna Smith Staff Writer
The Daily Reflector
 2 days ago

WINTERVILLE — The wife of a former town council member will fill his seat after winning two votes from the council on Monday in a disputed process.

Lisa Smith was selected to fill the seat vacated by Mark Smith, who was elected in November to the Pitt County Board of Commissioners. The vote at Monday’s special-called board meeting left some members scratching their heads.

The council held a vote after reviewing the eight letters of interest and hearing three-minute speeches from six residents seeking the position.

After the candidate presentations, Councilman Johnny Moye asked about the voting process. “The slates of names that we submit, once they are voted upon, if I vote upon one and it fails, then the next one comes up, do I have the opportunity to vote again?”

The town attorney and the mayor both answered yes.

Councilman Tony Moore then nominated Lisa Smith, which was seconded by Councilman Paul Rice. Veronica Roberson nominated Brandy Harrell and Moye nominated Chantel Hawkins.

Rather than calling for an up or down vote on each candidate individually, Mayor Ricky Hines called for the board to vote for all three in succession. Moore and Rice voted for Lisa Smith, Roberson voted for Harrell and Moye’s vote went to Hawkins. Even though the council evenly split on Smith, Hines did not have to break a tie.

“So, that’s my problem right there,” Moye said after the vote. “With the nomination that was placed on the slates, is everyone going to only vote upon the one that they voted upon? Do we narrow it down or do we go by the most votes?”

Town Attorney Keen Lassiter responded: “If there was a tie vote, then the mayor would vote to break the tie but the way it’s voted tonight, we have no tie. We’ve got four people to vote, one with two votes and another two with one. So, in my opinion, we don’t have a tie and the mayor is not required to vote. The majority vote-getter is the one who got two votes.”

Moye went on to ask if his vote could be removed. “I don’t think once you voted you can remove your vote,” the town attorney said.

Roberson indicated she believed an up or down vote would be taken on each candidate: “I don’t think the process was explained clearly, that you would only get to vote for one person. It was said that you get to vote for each one that is nominated and we had three people nominated, that’s where we got into a misunderstanding.

“... It’s a difference (between saying) you can vote for each nominee and vote for the nominee of your choice,” Roberson said. She concluded her statement by saying she would abide by the decision.

Monday’s vote came after a stalemate on the issue at the Jan. 9 meeting. Moore nominated Lisa Smith because she would be most similar to the person who voters originally put in the chair, he said. He voted for her along with Rice. Moye and Roberson opposed, forcing Mayor Hines to break the tie. Hines voted against Smith.

Moye then nominated Shantell Hawkins, following a practice of selecting a candidate who had been a runner-up in the most recent election. Moye and Roberson voted for Hawkins with Moore and Rice opposed, again forcing Hines to break the tie. Hines voted against Hawkins as well, forcing Monday’s special meeting.

Prior to Monday’s vote, the council invited prospective new members to speak. Six of the eight who submitted letters of interest took to the podium.

Smith talked to the council about her connection to the town. “I had the privilege of moving here about 30 years ago. I’ve had the ability to see several different places, and I know what a gem the town of Winterville is. I’ve had the privilege of raising five children here and they have attended our public schools, and participated extensively in recreation and various activities that the town offers.”

Smith also said that she has worked as an educator with Pitt County Schools for 23 years. “I speak often with members of the community and I know many of the things that are on our constituents’ and our residents’ minds. People are often concerned with their taxes, utility bills, public amenities, recreation facilities for their children, our school system and so forth. … I feel like I bring a good bit of knowledge about the working of our town that would allow our council to continue the forward momentum.”

Harrell also spoke about growing up in Pitt County and her thoughts on the town’s motto. “I believe to have a slice of the good life, a few things are required — liberty, health, housing, employment and education.”

Harrell works as the behavioral health director at Kinston Community Behavioral Health Center and she is an adjunct professor at East Carolina University.

She shared some goals for the town, “It is important that our town stays financially sound through financial planning and economic development. I believe a thriving community fosters good growth, community safety and bridges the gap between law enforcement and the community with purposeful and positive communication.”

Hawkins did not appear during the special meeting but did arrive for the previously scheduled “vision setting” session that started a 6 p.m. She said in a statement that she believed the discussion about filling the seat was to have taken place at that time.

