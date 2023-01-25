ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unfinished Arizona Megamansion Sells for $12 Million

An unfinished megamansion in the Arizona desert has sold for $12 million. Located in a planned community in Paradise Valley, Arizona, the residence has more than 26,000-square-feet of interior space—roughly half the size of the White House—plus another 7,000 square feet outside, according to listing agents Frank Aazami and Jean-Michel Edery of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty. The home sits on 1.6 acres and, once complete, Mr. Aazami estimated it could be worth up to $30 million.
PARADISE VALLEY, AZ
A rustic luxe retreat in Montana that is in perfect harmony with nature

Starr Sanford Design in collaboration with Tk Design Studio has designed this rustic luxe multigenerational retreat that is nestled on 310 acres of property in Ennis, Montana. This getaway home is idyllically sited for the owners to enjoy views of the Madison River, a portion of which runs through their property. This region is known as “a cowboy town with a fishing problem”.
ENNIS, MT

