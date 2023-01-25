An unfinished megamansion in the Arizona desert has sold for $12 million. Located in a planned community in Paradise Valley, Arizona, the residence has more than 26,000-square-feet of interior space—roughly half the size of the White House—plus another 7,000 square feet outside, according to listing agents Frank Aazami and Jean-Michel Edery of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty. The home sits on 1.6 acres and, once complete, Mr. Aazami estimated it could be worth up to $30 million.

PARADISE VALLEY, AZ ・ 16 HOURS AGO