Letter: Biden continues to demonstrate incompetence

Joe Biden has proven to be the most inept president ever, since everything he does ends up being detrimental to the country and its citizenry. And now the word is he wants to run for president again. Wait, let me think about that.

You should already know that he is a consummate prevaricator who has exaggerated, embellished, misled and outright lied about so many things, but now we find out he is guilty of the same thing he has accused Trump of engaging in concerning classified documents. He told Leslie Stahl that “I don’t understand how someone could be so irresponsible” talking about Trump in a national interview on 60 Minutes when at the same time he was doing exactly that, probably in a more blatantly illegal manner since he was storing classified documents in a garage with his Corvette.

Of course, the liberal lapdog media is stretching their pitifully inferior brand of journalism past any logical limits to somehow differentiate Biden’s irresponsibility from Trump’s in order to whitewash old Joe’s culpability while trying to preserve that of Trump, but that is what is to be expected from that pack of charlatans. And Biden himself pleads ignorance about the whole thing. I have to admit that when it comes to ignorance, I don’t think the man has any peers and so he is on safer and certainly more familiar ground saying “I don’t know anything.”

Oh, and Joe has recently complained that he was sick of being blamed for inflation when it was not him that caused it. However, any economist worth 1 cent will tell you that Biden’s vote-buying legislation which has dumped billions of dollars into an already overheated economy is what caused our current inflationary woes (it’s due to too many dollars chasing too few goods). Of course you wouldn’t expect Biden to understand rudimentary economics when his only real area of expertise is telling lies.

The man has made mistake after mistake since his very questionable election. Just look at his appointees such as Buttigieg, Mayorkas, Garland and the non-binary, cross-dressing kleptomaniac he appointed as a nuclear waste official. The first three are totally inept at their jobs and the last one’s area of proficiency was stealing other people’s luggage while going through airports.

And look who he selected to run with him as his vice-presidential candidate. That pretty much sums up his presidential expertise.

Paul Duffy

Rocky Mount