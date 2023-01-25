ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount Telegram

Letter: Biden continues to demonstrate incompetence

By Bobby Burns
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 3 days ago

Joe Biden has proven to be the most inept president ever, since everything he does ends up being detrimental to the country and its citizenry. And now the word is he wants to run for president again. Wait, let me think about that.

You should already know that he is a consummate prevaricator who has exaggerated, embellished, misled and outright lied about so many things, but now we find out he is guilty of the same thing he has accused Trump of engaging in concerning classified documents. He told Leslie Stahl that “I don’t understand how someone could be so irresponsible” talking about Trump in a national interview on 60 Minutes when at the same time he was doing exactly that, probably in a more blatantly illegal manner since he was storing classified documents in a garage with his Corvette.

Of course, the liberal lapdog media is stretching their pitifully inferior brand of journalism past any logical limits to somehow differentiate Biden’s irresponsibility from Trump’s in order to whitewash old Joe’s culpability while trying to preserve that of Trump, but that is what is to be expected from that pack of charlatans. And Biden himself pleads ignorance about the whole thing. I have to admit that when it comes to ignorance, I don’t think the man has any peers and so he is on safer and certainly more familiar ground saying “I don’t know anything.”

Oh, and Joe has recently complained that he was sick of being blamed for inflation when it was not him that caused it. However, any economist worth 1 cent will tell you that Biden’s vote-buying legislation which has dumped billions of dollars into an already overheated economy is what caused our current inflationary woes (it’s due to too many dollars chasing too few goods). Of course you wouldn’t expect Biden to understand rudimentary economics when his only real area of expertise is telling lies.

The man has made mistake after mistake since his very questionable election. Just look at his appointees such as Buttigieg, Mayorkas, Garland and the non-binary, cross-dressing kleptomaniac he appointed as a nuclear waste official. The first three are totally inept at their jobs and the last one’s area of proficiency was stealing other people’s luggage while going through airports.

And look who he selected to run with him as his vice-presidential candidate. That pretty much sums up his presidential expertise.

Paul Duffy

Rocky Mount

Comments / 0

Related
The Blade

Walton: An older Congress, but wiser? You decide

As Laurel and Hardy might have put it, “Washington, this is another fine mess you’ve gotten us into.” We laughed when it was Stan and Ollie. When it’s Mitch and Chuck, not so much. It’s all about revenge these days, not compromise. If Mr. Smith goes to Washington, he’d better be good at ridiculing Mr. Jones. We’d like to think that this is just politics as usual, that the political parties have been at each other’s throats since the Whigs and the Tories laughed at each other’s hair. True enough, but it seems worse now, perhaps because we are alive to watch it.
WASHINGTON STATE
Rocky Mount Telegram

Byron York: Biden and the sanctuaries' dilemma

This column has written previously about the fundamental difference between Republicans and Democrats when it comes to the crisis on the U.S.-Mexico border. When confronted with more than 2 million illegal border-crossers overwhelming U.S. authorities on the border last year — and 250,000 more crossers last month indicates the figure will be even higher this year — Republicans want to find a way to stop, or dramatically reduce, the flow. Democrats want to accommodate it. That is not an exaggeration, and it is not an...
COLORADO STATE
Rocky Mount Telegram

Letter: Stop the grandstanding and the lying

I get so sick of the MAGA Republicans lying about approving the debt ceiling. Not one of those spineless cowards uttered a mumbling word when Donald Trump was spending out of control and giving tax breaks to corporations and billionaires. As I predicted, as soon as you get a Democrat in the Oval Office, all of a sudden they care about government spending again. This money has already been allocated to pay for bills that have already been approved, it’s not new spending. It’s just...
Rocky Mount Telegram

Steven Roberts: DeSantis: 'He's Trump without the craziness'

As the old adage puts it: Be careful what you wish for. Democrats have been watching Donald Trump’s unraveling influence with undisguised glee. Recent reports trumpet Trump’s troubles in attracting party bigwigs to a campaign rally in South Carolina, while evangelical leaders are distancing themselves from his bid for a second term. “He’s fading fast,” former GOP speaker Paul Ryan told CNN. “He is a proven loser.” ...
FLORIDA STATE
Rocky Mount Telegram

Editorial: GOP's 'big ten' includes outright liars

Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) quickly became a global punchline when his multiple, contradictory misrepresentations of his background were revealed after he was elected in November. But there’s nothing funny about Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s refusal to call on Santos to resign, as a few other Republicans have. Santos was caught in lies about much of his biography. He didn’t graduate from — nor apparently even attended — the colleges listed on his resume, didn’t work for Goldman Sachs or Citigroup, and does not appear to be...
GEORGIA STATE
Rocky Mount Telegram

Gene Lyons: Fires of 'wokeness' keep getting stoked

When the talk turns to left-wing “woke” ideology on college campuses, I sometimes say I was there at the creation. I basically resigned my first academic job over it. Clearly it was quit or get fired — basically for having the wrong perceived identity and a congenital resistance to moralistic cant. This was a New England university English department during the ’70s. Things started off uncomfortably, with a flamboyantly gay administrator making a show of telling people he’d hired me as a “hunk.” To object...
FLORIDA STATE
Rocky Mount Telegram

Byron York: There's a never-ending war on Brett Kavanaugh

Brett Kavanaugh was sworn in as a justice of the Supreme Court more than four years ago, on Oct. 6, 2018. His oath followed perhaps the ugliest Supreme Court Senate confirmation process in history — and that, given the previous examples of Robert Bork and Clarence Thomas, is saying something. But when it was all over, Kavanaugh settled in to the court, where he has, by all accounts, performed admirably ever since. But the people who tried to kill the Kavanaugh nomination never gave up....
CALIFORNIA STATE
Rocky Mount Telegram

Rob Schofield: N.C. Supreme Court: Watchdog or GOP lapdog?

There are many factors that go into building and sustaining a strong and healthy democracy: free, clean and transparently funded elections; inclusive suffrage; freedom of speech and association; an independent news media; predictable and reliable law enforcement; and an absence of widespread corruption. Oh, and at least one more: a strong and independent judiciary that prioritizes protecting citizen rights. Across the globe — particularly in nations where democracy is fragile...
Rocky Mount Telegram

Gene Lyons: Academic drama, meet unsubstantiated Islamophobia

Chances are, your humble, obedient servant here will never be invited to teach at Hamline University, a Methodist school in St. Paul, Minnesota. For one thing, I’m almost old enough to be president of the United States — that is, well beyond my professorial sell-by date. For another, administrative jellyfish who cave to self-dramatizing undergraduates demanding to dictate on religious grounds what can and cannot be taught in the institution’s classrooms fill me with disdain. I’d be almost certain to end up embroiled in some...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount, NC
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
952K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

 https://www.rockymounttelegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy