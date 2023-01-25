Schools considering additional metal detectors; open enrollment list proposed

Nearly two weeks after a Farmville Central High School student was arrested on charges of bringing a handgun onto school property, Pitt County Schools is considering increased security measures.

Superintendent Ethan Lenker told the Board of Education on Monday that some principals want metal detectors to use at school entrances, and he expects the district will move to provide them.

“We are not saying our schools are not safe,” Lenker said, explaining that the additions would be “to make sure we keep our schools safe.”

He did not mention a specific incident that prompted the requests and declined to say which principals had asked for metal detectors.

PCS Policy 4342, which involves student searches, permits general point-of-entry metal detector searches.

“We do that for ballgames; we have not done that traditionally for schools,” Lenker said. “Several principals have asked to do it.

“I just want to make sure the board understands that it’s in your policy to do it,” he said. “I’m not sure how anybody will react.”

James E. Tripp Jr., District 1 representative, who is a pastor and a retired law enforcement officer, asked if schools were seeing an increase in weapons on campus or an increase in reporting.

“Since COVID, we’ve seen an increase of everything,” Lenker said. “I think the answer is yes on both accounts. It’s being reported more, which is what it needs to be. It needs to be reported every time it happens.”

The state Department of Public Instruction lists the number of firearms and other weapons possessions in its annual report of crimes in schools. The latest figures available, from the 2020-21 school year, show 15 incidents of weapons possession, none of them firearms, in Pitt County Schools. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the number of students on campus that school year was significantly lower than during a typical school year.

According to DPI reports, Pitt County Schools had 42 incidents of weapons possession, including three firearms, in 2019-20 and 45 incidents of weapons possession, including one firearm, in 2018-19.

Lenker, speaking at a presentation by the Police Community Relations Committee meeting in September 2022, said the county’s public schools were considering using metal detectors intermittently by the end of the academic year. But there were concerns at the time about having enough personnel to operate the detectors efficiently.

This week, he said that school security officials are researching several options.

“If you go to Disney, 100 people can walk through every two or three minutes,” he said. “There’s better technology out there than some of the stand-up ones that we are using at graduation.”

Open enrollment

Growth in the student population at Eastern Elementary is expected to lead Pitt County Schools to limit enrollment there for the next school year.

Lenker recommended to the school board on Monday that open enrollment be eliminated at Eastern beginning with the 2023-24 school year. It is the only proposed change on an open enrollment list that has largely remained consistent over the last four years.

“A lot of schools, specifically south of the (Tar) river, the Winterville-Greenville area, are pushing that capacity,” Lenker said. “But a lot of that capacity is because of open enrollment.”

Lenker said that some schools, such as Elmhurst Elementary, have added 100 or more students through open enrollment.

Eastern has grown to seven kindergarten and seven first-grade classes this school year.

“The last couple of years we’ve seen a big influx with the kindergarten,” Lenker said. “We’ve actually lost a STEM lab (due to space). We’re trying to balance that out a little bit so we can get that classroom back.”

Two dozen of the more than three dozen county public schools have open enrollment, which allows students to apply to attend schools outside the attendance area in which they live. The list includes nine elementary schools, five kindergarten through eighth-grade schools, five middle schools and five high schools.

D.H. Conley is the only one of the county’s traditional public high schools not included on the list. The exclusion has prompted objections from District 6 representative Worth Forbes and District 9 representative Benjie Forrest.

But Lenker said the school already has about 1,700 students, and there are 17 teachers who do not have their own classroom. He said next year’s freshmen class could be as large as 500, compared to 390 in the graduating Class of 2023.

Except for G.R. Whitfield, there are no open enrollment schools in the Conley attendance area, which also includes Chicod and Wintergreen schools.

The proposed open enrollment list for 2023-24 includes: Ayden-Grifton, Farmville Central, J.H. Rose, North Pitt and South Central high schools; A.G. Cox, Ayden, C.M. Eppes, Farmville and Wellcome middle schools; Ayden, Belvoir, Elmhurst, H.B. Sugg, Sam Bundy, Northwest, South Greenville, Wahl-Coates and W.H. Robinson elementary schools; and Bethel, G.R. Whitfield, Grifton, Pactolus and Stokes schools. No transportation is provided to students attending schools outside the district in which they live.

The county’s two early college high schools are open to students from anywhere in the district but are not included on the open enrollment list because students must apply for entry.

The board is scheduled to vote on the proposal at its Feb. 6 meeting. Open enrollment applications will be available online at pitt.k12.nc.us beginning March 1.