Here is the latest SEC sports news from The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Oscar Tshiebwe scored 15 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as Kentucky beat Vanderbilt 69-53 Tuesday night for the Wildcats’ longest winning streak this season at four straight. Kentucky also won its 14th consecutive game in this series. Coach John Calipari improving to 25-4 against the Commodores. Antonio Reeves added 16 points for Kentucky. Jacob Toppin finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds and CJ Frederick and Cason Wallace each had 10. Vanderbilt kept it tight much of the first half with five ties and six lead changes. The Commodores took their last lead at 20-19 on freshman Malik Dia’s 3-pointer. Then Tschiebwe dunked and Kentucky never trailed again.

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — D’Moi Hodge scored 24 points, Isiaih Mosley added 20 and Missouri made 16 3-pointers and beat Mississippi 89-77. Hodge made a season-high six 3-pointers and Mosley added four as the Tigers shot 53% from long range, with its 16 3s a program best in a SEC game. Kobe Brown added 18 points and Mohamed Diarra had 11 for Missouri (15-5, 4-4 SEC). The Tigers have won four straight in the series, including last season’s 72-60 win in the SEC Tournament. Daeshun Ruffin scored 18 points to lead Ole Miss (9-11, 1-7). Jaemyn Brakefield added 15 points and Tye Fagan had 12.

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Police say Georgia football transfer Rodarius “Rara” Thomas was arrested for blocking the door to a campus dorm room and causing injuries to a 17-year-old girl during an argument. The incident resulted in a felony charge of false imprisonment against Thomas, who recently transferred to Georgia from Mississippi State. He was one of State’s top receivers and expected to take a prominent role in Georgia’s offense. Thomas also was charged with misdemeanor battery/family violence. A police report says he bruised the girl’s bicep and caused abrasions to her shins. Thomas says he never struck her.

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Georgia offensive lineman Warren McClendon will wear the number of his late teammate, Devin Willock, in the Senior Bowl. McClendon accepted an invitation this week to play in the all-star game at Mobile, Alabama. Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy says McClendon has been assigned No. 77, which was Willock's uniform number at Georgia. McClendon and Willock were both in a vehicle that crashed on Jan. 15. McClendon sustained only minor injuries, but Willock was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene. A university employee also was killed, and another seriously injured.

UNDATED (AP) — Georgia has made its most extensive comments on the car crash that killed football player Devin Willock and a recruiting staff member. Athletic director Josh Brooks says they were not on department business at the time of the incident, which occurred shortly after the Bulldogs celebrated their second straight national title. The fatal wreck also left offensive lineman Warren McClendon with minor injuries and seriously injured another member of the recruiting staff. The Jan. 15 incident has raised questions about the relationships between athletes and those who work in the athletic department.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has given coach Josh Heupel a big raise that puts him among the highest-paid coaches in college football. The new contract comes after Heupel led the Volunteers to their best season in more than 20 years. Heupel will make $9 million per year through the 2028 football season under the extension announced by the school Tuesday and signed Jan. 19. That’s an increase from the $5 million extension signed last July that pushed his deal through 2027. That’s an increase from the $5 million extension Heupel signed last July. Heupel is 18-8 in his two seasons, including 11-2 last season.

UNDATED (AP) — Conference races across the country are getting tight as the regular season winds toward the finish. The Big 12 and Southeastern conferences will take a break from league games on Saturday to play each other, gifting college basketball fans with some marquee midseason nonconference games. The 10th SEC/Big 12 Challenge will feature 10 games between the two conferences, including eight involving ranked teams. Topping the marquee will be No. 10 Texas at No. 4 Tennessee.