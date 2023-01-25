ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Here is the latest SEC sports news from The Associated Press

By AP
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 2 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Oscar Tshiebwe scored 15 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as Kentucky beat Vanderbilt 69-53 Tuesday night for the Wildcats’ longest winning streak this season at four straight. Kentucky also won its 14th consecutive game in this series. Coach John Calipari improving to 25-4 against the Commodores. Antonio Reeves added 16 points for Kentucky. Jacob Toppin finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds and CJ Frederick and Cason Wallace each had 10. Vanderbilt kept it tight much of the first half with five ties and six lead changes. The Commodores took their last lead at 20-19 on freshman Malik Dia’s 3-pointer. Then Tschiebwe dunked and Kentucky never trailed again.

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — D’Moi Hodge scored 24 points, Isiaih Mosley added 20 and Missouri made 16 3-pointers and beat Mississippi 89-77. Hodge made a season-high six 3-pointers and Mosley added four as the Tigers shot 53% from long range, with its 16 3s a program best in a SEC game. Kobe Brown added 18 points and Mohamed Diarra had 11 for Missouri (15-5, 4-4 SEC). The Tigers have won four straight in the series, including last season’s 72-60 win in the SEC Tournament. Daeshun Ruffin scored 18 points to lead Ole Miss (9-11, 1-7). Jaemyn Brakefield added 15 points and Tye Fagan had 12.

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Police say Georgia football transfer Rodarius “Rara” Thomas was arrested for blocking the door to a campus dorm room and causing injuries to a 17-year-old girl during an argument. The incident resulted in a felony charge of false imprisonment against Thomas, who recently transferred to Georgia from Mississippi State. He was one of State’s top receivers and expected to take a prominent role in Georgia’s offense. Thomas also was charged with misdemeanor battery/family violence. A police report says he bruised the girl’s bicep and caused abrasions to her shins. Thomas says he never struck her.

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Georgia offensive lineman Warren McClendon will wear the number of his late teammate, Devin Willock, in the Senior Bowl. McClendon accepted an invitation this week to play in the all-star game at Mobile, Alabama. Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy says McClendon has been assigned No. 77, which was Willock's uniform number at Georgia. McClendon and Willock were both in a vehicle that crashed on Jan. 15. McClendon sustained only minor injuries, but Willock was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene. A university employee also was killed, and another seriously injured.

UNDATED (AP) — Georgia has made its most extensive comments on the car crash that killed football player Devin Willock and a recruiting staff member. Athletic director Josh Brooks says they were not on department business at the time of the incident, which occurred shortly after the Bulldogs celebrated their second straight national title. The fatal wreck also left offensive lineman Warren McClendon with minor injuries and seriously injured another member of the recruiting staff. The Jan. 15 incident has raised questions about the relationships between athletes and those who work in the athletic department.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has given coach Josh Heupel a big raise that puts him among the highest-paid coaches in college football. The new contract comes after Heupel led the Volunteers to their best season in more than 20 years. Heupel will make $9 million per year through the 2028 football season under the extension announced by the school Tuesday and signed Jan. 19. That’s an increase from the $5 million extension signed last July that pushed his deal through 2027. That’s an increase from the $5 million extension Heupel signed last July. Heupel is 18-8 in his two seasons, including 11-2 last season.

UNDATED (AP) — Conference races across the country are getting tight as the regular season winds toward the finish. The Big 12 and Southeastern conferences will take a break from league games on Saturday to play each other, gifting college basketball fans with some marquee midseason nonconference games. The 10th SEC/Big 12 Challenge will feature 10 games between the two conferences, including eight involving ranked teams. Topping the marquee will be No. 10 Texas at No. 4 Tennessee.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Report: Bronny James Is Deciding Between 2 Schools

Bronny James is reportedly narrowing down his decision. Last week, Luca Evans of the Los Angeles Times reported that the high school senior's top-three schools are Ohio State, Oregon, and USC. However, another college hoops insider believes it's down to two teams. "USC and Oregon are 50/50," CBS ...
PHOENIX, AZ
FanSided

SEC Basketball teams have key Tuesday night games

There are three SEC basketball games on Tuesday and each of the six teams need wins. LSU is at Arkansas, Kentucky plays Vandy in Nashville and Missouri gets Ole Miss in Oxford. Both Ole Miss and LSU are on the edge of ‘better luck next year’ seasons. But the situations...
GEORGIA STATE
Yardbarker

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne gives idea of how much she makes in NIL money

Livvy Dunne is the highest-earning female college athlete in the Name, Image and Likeness realm. But just how much money does she take in? She recently gave us an idea. Dunne, who is a junior and member of LSU’s gymnastics team, conducted an interview with TODAY and was asked to give an idea of her earnings. She was asked if the amount was in the six or seven-figure range.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Leader Telegram

AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:01 a.m. EST

Panthers hire Frank Reich over Steve Wilks as head coach CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have hired Frank Reich as their new head coach following an extensive search. The 61-year-old Reich joins the Panthers after spending the past four-plus seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, where he went 40-33-1 as head coach before being fired on Nov. 7. The Colts went to the playoffs twice as a wild-card team under Reich. For Reich, the hire represents a return to Carolina, where he spent one...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Leader Telegram

Davis' 25 lead Memphis over SMU for Hardaway's 100th win

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Kendric Davis had 25 points and 11 assists to lead Memphis over SMU 99-84 on Thursday night for coach Penny Hardaway's 100th victory. Davis also had seven rebounds for the Tigers (16-5, 6-2 American Athletic Conference). Keonte Kennedy was 4 of 7 shooting, including 3 for 5 from distance, and went 5 for 7 from the line to add 16 points. DeAndre Williams was 6 of 12 shooting to finish with 13 points. ...
MEMPHIS, TN
Leader Telegram

Tipton's 3 beats buzzer, Bellarmine downs E Kentucky 72-71

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Garrett Tipton drilled a contested 3-pointer from the top of the key with less than a second to play, Juston Betz scored 18 points and Bellarmine defeated Eastern Kentucky 72-71 on Thursday night. Alex Priem drove into the lane and kicked the ball back out to Tipton for the winner with .8 seconds to go. Betz had seven rebounds for the Knights (10-12, 5-4 Atlantic Sun...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Leader Telegram

Olivari and Rice defeat Charlotte 65-63

HOUSTON (AP) — Quincy Olivari led Rice with 26 points and 10 rebounds and sealed the victory with a pair of free throws with two seconds left as the Owls defeated Charlotte 65-63 on Thursday night. Aly Khalifa's 3-pointer for Charlotte tied the game at 63-all with 13 seconds left. Mekhi Mason added 15 points for Rice (15-5, 6-3 Conference USA). Cameron Sheffield was 4 of 5 from the field...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Leader Telegram

Allen puts up 20 as Kansas City takes down Omaha 64-61

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Shemarri Allen's 20 points helped Kansas City defeat Omaha 64-61 on Thursday night. Allen was 8 of 21 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line for the Roos (9-13, 5-4 Summit League). Allen David Mukeba Jr. added 15 points while finishing 7 of 8 from the floor, and they also had six rebounds. Rayquawndis Mitchell finished with 11 points. Frankie Fidler led the way for the Mavericks (7-15, 3-7) with 12 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Tony Osburn also had 12 points for Omaha. Jaeden Marshall finished with nine points. The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
KANSAS CITY, MO
sportingalert.com

D’Moi Hodge, Isiaih Mosley carry Missouri past Ole Miss

D’Moi Hodge had 24 points and Isiaih Mosley scored 20 as Missouri earned its first Southeastern Conference road victory of the season, beating Ole Miss 89-77 on Tuesday night in Oxford, Miss. Hodge and Mosley combined for 10 of Missouri’s 16 3-pointers, with the total tying the Tigers’ season...
OXFORD, MS
On3.com

Watch the Tape: Vanderbilt Commodores

The Kentucky Wildcats are officially playing good basketball right now. After Tuesday night’s 69-53 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores the ‘Cats are now riding a four-game winning streak. Kentucky’s performance down in Nashville was one of their most complete games to date. Their offense scored 69 points in just 58 possessions while placing five different scorers in double-figures. On the defensive end, the Wildcats neutralized Vanderbilt from three-point range and once again dominated the defensive glass. It was a low-stress victory in a season that hasn’t featured many of those type of games.
LEXINGTON, KY
CBS Sports

How John Calipari turned around Kentucky's once-doomed season before clash vs. Kansas in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

When Kentucky suffered a Quad 4 home loss to South Carolina on Jan. 10 and fell to 10-6 (1-3 SEC), it marked the worst start to league play for the Wildcats since the 1986-87 season and brought the program to a reckoning point. The next morning, UK ranked No. 63 in the NET, sitting behind Bradley and well outside the range of teams that usually earn at-large NCAA Tournament bids.
LEXINGTON, KY
On3.com

Live Updates: No. 4 Tennessee vs. Georgia

After picking up road wins at Mississippi State and LSU last week, No. 4 Tennessee returns home to host Georgia on Wednesday, the first of two games at Thompson-Boling Arena this week. The Vols and Bulldogs are scheduled for a 7 p.m. Eastern Time on SEC Network. Follow along with...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
1K+
Followers
15K+
Post
324K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy