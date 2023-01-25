Here is the latest ACC sports news from The Associated Press

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — PJ Hall scored 17 points and Brevin Galloway had 14 as No. 24 Clemson used a fast start to put away Georgia Tech 72-51 and continue its surprising run atop the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Tigers are 9-1 and in first place midway through the league season. They were picked to finish 11th in the preseason. They came out quickly to take a 15-2 lead on the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech got within three points towards the end of the first half, but the Tigers restored their double-digit lead to sweep Georgia Tech. Ja’von Franklin led the Yellow Jackets with 12 points.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Nijel Pack and Isaiah Wong scored 18 points apiece as No. 24 Miami cruised to an 86-63 win over Florida State on Tuesday. Norchad Omier had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Hurricanes (16-4, 7-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), who halted a nine-game slide to the Seminoles. Caleb Mills scored 12 points, the 12th straight game he has scored 10 or more points for Florida State (7-14, 5-5).

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jarkel Joiner scored 28 points to lead North Carolina State to an 85-82 victory over Notre Dame. Cormac Ryan’s 3-pointer pulled Notre Dame within 69-68 with 4:59 remaining, but the Wolfpack answered with 7-1 spurt for a 76-69 lead. Joiner also made all eight of his free throws, including six inside the final minute as the Wolfpack built a six-point lead with five seconds left. Terquavion Smith added 18 points for N.C. State (16-5, 6-4). The Wolfpack had just two turnovers and scored 18 points from 15 Notre Dame turnovers. Ryan scored 19 points for Notre Dame (9-12, 1-9),

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame guard Dara Mabrey announced on social media that she tore her ACL, ending her college career with the seventh-ranked Irish. Mabrey hurt her right knee nearly 2 minutes into the game when she stole a ball and was racing down the court. She was fouled and went to the floor and immediately grabbed her knee. Mabrey has played 135 games in her career which started at Virginia Tech for the first two seasons before she came to Notre Dame where her two older sisters starred. She started 18 games this season and 125 in her career. She’s averaged 10.9 points and 2.4 assists over the years.

UNDATED (AP) — Conference races across the country are getting tight as the regular season winds toward the finish. The Big 12 and Southeastern conferences will take a break from league games on Saturday to play each other, gifting college basketball fans with some marquee midseason nonconference games. The 10th SEC/Big 12 Challenge will feature 10 games between the two conferences, including eight involving ranked teams. Topping the marquee will be No. 10 Texas at No. 4 Tennessee.