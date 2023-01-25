ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here is the latest ACC sports news from The Associated Press

By AP
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 2 days ago

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — PJ Hall scored 17 points and Brevin Galloway had 14 as No. 24 Clemson used a fast start to put away Georgia Tech 72-51 and continue its surprising run atop the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Tigers are 9-1 and in first place midway through the league season. They were picked to finish 11th in the preseason. They came out quickly to take a 15-2 lead on the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech got within three points towards the end of the first half, but the Tigers restored their double-digit lead to sweep Georgia Tech. Ja’von Franklin led the Yellow Jackets with 12 points.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Nijel Pack and Isaiah Wong scored 18 points apiece as No. 24 Miami cruised to an 86-63 win over Florida State on Tuesday. Norchad Omier had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Hurricanes (16-4, 7-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), who halted a nine-game slide to the Seminoles. Caleb Mills scored 12 points, the 12th straight game he has scored 10 or more points for Florida State (7-14, 5-5).

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jarkel Joiner scored 28 points to lead North Carolina State to an 85-82 victory over Notre Dame. Cormac Ryan’s 3-pointer pulled Notre Dame within 69-68 with 4:59 remaining, but the Wolfpack answered with 7-1 spurt for a 76-69 lead. Joiner also made all eight of his free throws, including six inside the final minute as the Wolfpack built a six-point lead with five seconds left. Terquavion Smith added 18 points for N.C. State (16-5, 6-4). The Wolfpack had just two turnovers and scored 18 points from 15 Notre Dame turnovers. Ryan scored 19 points for Notre Dame (9-12, 1-9),

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame guard Dara Mabrey announced on social media that she tore her ACL, ending her college career with the seventh-ranked Irish. Mabrey hurt her right knee nearly 2 minutes into the game when she stole a ball and was racing down the court. She was fouled and went to the floor and immediately grabbed her knee. Mabrey has played 135 games in her career which started at Virginia Tech for the first two seasons before she came to Notre Dame where her two older sisters starred. She started 18 games this season and 125 in her career. She’s averaged 10.9 points and 2.4 assists over the years.

UNDATED (AP) — Conference races across the country are getting tight as the regular season winds toward the finish. The Big 12 and Southeastern conferences will take a break from league games on Saturday to play each other, gifting college basketball fans with some marquee midseason nonconference games. The 10th SEC/Big 12 Challenge will feature 10 games between the two conferences, including eight involving ranked teams. Topping the marquee will be No. 10 Texas at No. 4 Tennessee.

The Spun

Report: Bronny James Is Deciding Between 2 Schools

Bronny James is reportedly narrowing down his decision. Last week, Luca Evans of the Los Angeles Times reported that the high school senior's top-three schools are Ohio State, Oregon, and USC. However, another college hoops insider believes it's down to two teams. "USC and Oregon are 50/50," CBS ...
PHOENIX, AZ
On3.com

NC State Newsstand: Wolfpack holds steady in AP Poll

NC State’s 2022-23 basketball seasons are here, and there will be no shortage of news to start the year. Our daily ‘Newsstands’ will be a way for our readers to catch up on what they missed from the day before. The Wolfpacker’s Tuesday Morning Newsstand. After...
RALEIGH, NC
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

Irish edged out by NC State on the road

On Tuesday night, Notre Dame men’s basketball traveled to Raleigh, North Carolina, looking to snap a three-game losing streak. For 40 minutes, the Irish battled, fighting back from several big deficits to keep within reach up until the final seconds. Ultimately, it was not enough, as the NC State Wolfpack surged down the stretch to earn an 85-82 victory. With the loss, Notre Dame drops to 9-12 on the season and 1-9 in ACC play.
NOTRE DAME, IN
OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Davis' 25 lead Memphis over SMU for Hardaway's 100th win

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Kendric Davis had 25 points and 11 assists to lead Memphis over SMU 99-84 on Thursday night for coach Penny Hardaway's 100th victory. Davis also had seven rebounds for the Tigers (16-5, 6-2 American Athletic Conference). Keonte Kennedy was 4 of 7 shooting, including 3 for 5 from distance, and went 5 for 7 from the line to add 16 points. DeAndre Williams was 6 of 12 shooting to finish with 13 points. ...
MEMPHIS, TN
Tipton's 3 beats buzzer, Bellarmine downs E Kentucky 72-71

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Garrett Tipton drilled a contested 3-pointer from the top of the key with less than a second to play, Juston Betz scored 18 points and Bellarmine defeated Eastern Kentucky 72-71 on Thursday night. Alex Priem drove into the lane and kicked the ball back out to Tipton for the winner with .8 seconds to go. Betz had seven rebounds for the Knights (10-12, 5-4 Atlantic Sun...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Olivari and Rice defeat Charlotte 65-63

HOUSTON (AP) — Quincy Olivari led Rice with 26 points and 10 rebounds and sealed the victory with a pair of free throws with two seconds left as the Owls defeated Charlotte 65-63 on Thursday night. Aly Khalifa's 3-pointer for Charlotte tied the game at 63-all with 13 seconds left. Mekhi Mason added 15 points for Rice (15-5, 6-3 Conference USA). Cameron Sheffield was 4 of 5 from the field...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Abmas' 25 lead Oral Roberts over Denver 102-61

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Max Abmas' 25 points helped Oral Roberts defeat Denver 102-61 on Thursday night. Abmas was 8 of 16 shooting, including 4 for 10 from distance, and went 5 for 5 from the line for the Golden Eagles (18-4, 9-0 Summit League). Connor Vanover scored 20 points and added 10 rebounds. Issac McBride shot 6 for 9, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 17 points. Tommy Bruner led the way for the Pioneers (12-11, 3-7) with 25 points. Justin Mullins added 12 points and two steals for Denver. In addition, Touko Tainamo finished with nine points. The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
TULSA, OK
BlueDevilCountry

How to watch Duke presser ahead of Georgia Tech game

A few days removed from Monday night's 78-75 road loss to the unranked Virginia Tech Hokies, Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and two of his players, junior guard Jeremy Roach and graduate center Ryan Young, will address the media in Durham at 1:30 p.m. ET Thursday. Fans can tune in to the ...
DURHAM, NC
