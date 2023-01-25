ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Here is the latest Big 12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press

By AP
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 2 days ago

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Jaren Holmes matched his season high with 23 points as No. 12 Iowa State held on to beat No. 5 Kansas State 80-76. The Cyclones moved into a three-way tie atop the Big 12 standings with the Wildcats and Texas. Gabe Kalscheur added 19 points for Iowa State. Osun Osunniyi finished with 16. Markquis Nowell led Kansas State with 23 points. Free throws by Osunniyi, Caleb Grill and Holmes sealed the victory in the final 24 seconds.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Mike Miles Jr. scored 23 points and 11th-ranked TCU led throughout in a 79-52 win over Oklahoma. The Horned Frogs followed up their 23-point win at then-No. 2 Kansas by scoring the game’s first 11 points back at home. Damion Baugh and Micah Peavy added 13 points for 16-4 TCU. Emanuel Miller 10 rebounds. C.J. Noland had 11 points for the 11-9 Sooners, who lost their third game in a row. TCU also scored the first 11 points after halftime to extend their lead to 55-27.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Marcus Carr scored 21 points and No. 10 Texas earned a regular-season sweep of Oklahoma State with an 89-75 win Tuesday night. Timmy Allen scored 17 points and Brock Cunningham scored 15 for Texas which improved to 17-3 overall and 10-2 under interim head coach Rodney Terry who took over the team in mid-December. That surge has the Longhorns in the thick of the Big 12 title chase. Kalib Boone and John-Michael Wright each scored 18 points to lead Oklahoma State. Cunningham is typically the Longhorns’ defensive disrupter. He was 5-of-6 shooting with three 3-pointers.

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma State has hired Bryan Nardo as defensive coordinator. He was defensive coordinator at Division II Gannon this past season. Gannon’s total defense improved from 393.3 yards allowed per game in 2021 to 287.4. It was the school’s lowest total surrendered in 20 seasons. Nardo previously was linebackers coach at Youngstown State for two years. That was after he spent eight years as defensive coordinator at Emporia State. He was named the Great Lakes Football Conference Assistant Coach of the Year in 2011 after his lone season at Missouri S&T.

UNDATED (AP) — Conference races across the country are getting tight as the regular season winds toward the finish. The Big 12 and Southeastern conferences will take a break from league games on Saturday to play each other, gifting college basketball fans with some marquee midseason nonconference games. The 10th SEC/Big 12 Challenge will feature 10 games between the two conferences, including eight involving ranked teams. Topping the marquee will be No. 10 Texas at No. 4 Tennessee.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Report: Bronny James Is Deciding Between 2 Schools

Bronny James is reportedly narrowing down his decision. Last week, Luca Evans of the Los Angeles Times reported that the high school senior's top-three schools are Ohio State, Oregon, and USC. However, another college hoops insider believes it's down to two teams. "USC and Oregon are 50/50," CBS ...
PHOENIX, AZ
247Sports

Kansas State at Iowa State: How to watch, TV channel, tipoff time, game odds

No. 5/x K-State (17-2, 6-1 Big 12) heads north for a Top 25 road matchup with No. 12/x Iowa State (14-4, 5-2 Big 12) before an expected sellout crowd at Hilton?Coliseum on Tuesday night at 8 p.m., CT tip on ESPNU. The Wildcats have won 11 of their last 12 games, as they responded to their first Big 12 loss at No. 17/17 TCU on Jan. 14?with a pair of home wins last week, including 83-82 in overtime over No. 2/2 Kansas and 68-58 over Texas Tech. K-State, which jumped into the AP Top 5 for the first time in more than a decade (No. 5/Dec. 6, 2010) on Monday, will face a Top 25 Iowa State squad for just the fourth time (1957, 2014, 2019) in series history and the first time as Top 15 opponents.
AMES, IA
247Sports

Morning Brew: Texas men tied atop Big 12 standings, women face Oklahoma in first-place showdown

— After an 89-75 win at home Tuesday night over Oklahoma State, No. 10 Texas finds itself in a three-way tie for first place atop the Big 12. Thanks to UT’s win and an 80-76 win at home by No. 12 Iowa State over No. 5 Kansas State, Texas (17-3, 6-2), K-State (17-3, 6-2) and Iowa State (15-4, 6-2) are all tied atop the league, followed by No. 11 TCU (16-4, 5-3), No. 9 Kansas (16-4, 5-3) and No. 17 Baylor (15-5, 5-3).
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Postgame Notes: No. 10 Texas 89, Oklahoma State 75

Editor's Note: The postgame notes are courtesy of Oklahoma State Athletics media relations. January 24, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Moody Center | Attendance: N/a. Updated Records: Oklahoma State 11-9 overall, 3-5 Big 12 | Texas 17-3 overall, 6-2 Big 12. Oklahoma State Leaders: Points — John-Michael Wright, Kalib Boone...
STILLWATER, OK
Leader Telegram

AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:01 a.m. EST

Panthers hire Frank Reich over Steve Wilks as head coach CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have hired Frank Reich as their new head coach following an extensive search. The 61-year-old Reich joins the Panthers after spending the past four-plus seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, where he went 40-33-1 as head coach before being fired on Nov. 7. The Colts went to the playoffs twice as a wild-card team under Reich. For Reich, the hire represents a return to Carolina, where he spent one...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Leader Telegram

Davis' 25 lead Memphis over SMU for Hardaway's 100th win

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Kendric Davis had 25 points and 11 assists to lead Memphis over SMU 99-84 on Thursday night for coach Penny Hardaway's 100th victory. Davis also had seven rebounds for the Tigers (16-5, 6-2 American Athletic Conference). Keonte Kennedy was 4 of 7 shooting, including 3 for 5 from distance, and went 5 for 7 from the line to add 16 points. DeAndre Williams was 6 of 12 shooting to finish with 13 points. ...
MEMPHIS, TN
Leader Telegram

Allen puts up 20 as Kansas City takes down Omaha 64-61

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Shemarri Allen's 20 points helped Kansas City defeat Omaha 64-61 on Thursday night. Allen was 8 of 21 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line for the Roos (9-13, 5-4 Summit League). Allen David Mukeba Jr. added 15 points while finishing 7 of 8 from the floor, and they also had six rebounds. Rayquawndis Mitchell finished with 11 points. Frankie Fidler led the way for the Mavericks (7-15, 3-7) with 12 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Tony Osburn also had 12 points for Omaha. Jaeden Marshall finished with nine points. The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Leader Telegram

Olivari and Rice defeat Charlotte 65-63

HOUSTON (AP) — Quincy Olivari led Rice with 26 points and 10 rebounds and sealed the victory with a pair of free throws with two seconds left as the Owls defeated Charlotte 65-63 on Thursday night. Aly Khalifa's 3-pointer for Charlotte tied the game at 63-all with 13 seconds left. Mekhi Mason added 15 points for Rice (15-5, 6-3 Conference USA). Cameron Sheffield was 4 of 5 from the field...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Leader Telegram

Mawein's 16 help Sacramento State take down Montana 67-48

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Akolda Mawein scored 16 points as Sacramento State beat Montana 67-48 on Thursday. Mawein added seven rebounds for the Hornets (12-9, 5-3 Big Sky Conference). Cameron Wilbon scored 16 points, going 7 of 9 from the field. Callum McRae shot 5 of 13 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 14 points. Lonnell Martin Jr. finished with 14 points for the Grizzlies (9-12, 3-6). Aanen Moody added 12 points for Montana. In addition, Josh Bannan finished with six points and five assists. NEXT UP Both teams next play Saturday. Sacramento State hosts Montana State while Montana visits Portland State. The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
1K+
Followers
15K+
Post
324K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy