Here is the latest Big 12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Jaren Holmes matched his season high with 23 points as No. 12 Iowa State held on to beat No. 5 Kansas State 80-76. The Cyclones moved into a three-way tie atop the Big 12 standings with the Wildcats and Texas. Gabe Kalscheur added 19 points for Iowa State. Osun Osunniyi finished with 16. Markquis Nowell led Kansas State with 23 points. Free throws by Osunniyi, Caleb Grill and Holmes sealed the victory in the final 24 seconds.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Mike Miles Jr. scored 23 points and 11th-ranked TCU led throughout in a 79-52 win over Oklahoma. The Horned Frogs followed up their 23-point win at then-No. 2 Kansas by scoring the game’s first 11 points back at home. Damion Baugh and Micah Peavy added 13 points for 16-4 TCU. Emanuel Miller 10 rebounds. C.J. Noland had 11 points for the 11-9 Sooners, who lost their third game in a row. TCU also scored the first 11 points after halftime to extend their lead to 55-27.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Marcus Carr scored 21 points and No. 10 Texas earned a regular-season sweep of Oklahoma State with an 89-75 win Tuesday night. Timmy Allen scored 17 points and Brock Cunningham scored 15 for Texas which improved to 17-3 overall and 10-2 under interim head coach Rodney Terry who took over the team in mid-December. That surge has the Longhorns in the thick of the Big 12 title chase. Kalib Boone and John-Michael Wright each scored 18 points to lead Oklahoma State. Cunningham is typically the Longhorns’ defensive disrupter. He was 5-of-6 shooting with three 3-pointers.

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma State has hired Bryan Nardo as defensive coordinator. He was defensive coordinator at Division II Gannon this past season. Gannon’s total defense improved from 393.3 yards allowed per game in 2021 to 287.4. It was the school’s lowest total surrendered in 20 seasons. Nardo previously was linebackers coach at Youngstown State for two years. That was after he spent eight years as defensive coordinator at Emporia State. He was named the Great Lakes Football Conference Assistant Coach of the Year in 2011 after his lone season at Missouri S&T.

UNDATED (AP) — Conference races across the country are getting tight as the regular season winds toward the finish. The Big 12 and Southeastern conferences will take a break from league games on Saturday to play each other, gifting college basketball fans with some marquee midseason nonconference games. The 10th SEC/Big 12 Challenge will feature 10 games between the two conferences, including eight involving ranked teams. Topping the marquee will be No. 10 Texas at No. 4 Tennessee.