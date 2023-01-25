ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here is the latest Big Ten Conference sports news from The Associated Press

By AP
 2 days ago

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Stadium's tunnel will be a little wider next season. The school confirmed Monday that it will remove a portable section of seats from the front of the tunnel to give players, coaches and staff members more room to enter and exit the football field. A total of 45 portable seats will be lost and enough standing-room only tickets are expected to be added in the stadium to keep its capacity at 107,601. Previously, fans were close enough to touch coaches and players as one did last season with Michigan State's Mel Tucker. That was well before the postgame altercation between Spartans and Wolverines players that led to suspensions and criminal charges.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Matt Mitchell has left Grand Valley State after 12 seasons as head coach of the Division II program to take a job coaching outside linebackers and special teams on new Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell’s staff. Mitchell posted a 117-31 record at Grand Valley State and led the Lakers to NCAA Division II semifinal appearances in 2013 and 2015. Mitchell had announced Jan. 15 that he was stepping down from his role at Grand Valley State to pursue other coaching opportunities. Grand Valley State has since promoted offensive line/tight end coach/run game coordinator Scott Wooster to head coach.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska basketball coach Fred Hoiberg says Emmanuel Bandoumel will require surgery and miss the rest of the season after injuring his knee over the weekend. Bandoumel’s knee buckled as he drove to the basket in the first half of the Cornhuskers’ 76-65 loss Saturday to Penn State. He’s the second Nebraska starter in two weeks to sustain a season-ending injury. Juwan Gary is out with a shoulder injury. Bandoumel is a fifth-year guard who transferred from SMU. He started all 20 games for the Huskers and was averaging better than eight points and four rebounds per game.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 12 of his 17 points in the first half, Jayden Epps added 14 points in his second career start and Illinois beat Ohio State 69-60. Illinois scored six straight points, spanning halftime, to build a 38-26 lead early in the second half. Ohio State scored the next five points before Epps opened and closed a 10-0 run with 3-pointers to extend it to 48-31. The Buckeyes wouldn’t get closer than eight points the rest of the way. Matthew Mayer had 12 points and eight rebounds and Coleman Hawkins added 11 points, nine rebounds, six assists and three blocks for Illinois, which has won five of its last six games. Shannon made all nine of his free-throw attempts, grabbed seven rebounds and dished out three assists.

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Clifford Omoruyi had 16 points and 10 rebounds, Aundre Hyatt scored all 14 of his points in the second half and Rutgers beat Penn State 65-45. Hyatt scored eight straight Rutgers points during a 12-2 run to extend the lead to 51-38 with 8:29 left. The Scarlet Knights led by double figures the rest of the way and closed the game on an 8-0 run. Penn State went 2 for 12 from the field over the final 10 minutes and finished shooting 33%. The Nittany Lions had made at least eight 3-pointers in 18 of 19 games this season but went 4 for 26 against Rutgers. Paul Mulcahy had 12 points, five rebounds and six assists for Rutgers.

UNDATED (AP) — Conference races across the country are getting tight as the regular season winds toward the finish. The Big 12 and Southeastern conferences will take a break from league games on Saturday to play each other, gifting college basketball fans with some marquee midseason nonconference games. The 10th SEC/Big 12 Challenge will feature 10 games between the two conferences, including eight involving ranked teams. Topping the marquee will be No. 10 Texas at No. 4 Tennessee.

Davis' 25 lead Memphis over SMU for Hardaway's 100th win

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Kendric Davis had 25 points and 11 assists to lead Memphis over SMU 99-84 on Thursday night for coach Penny Hardaway's 100th victory. Davis also had seven rebounds for the Tigers (16-5, 6-2 American Athletic Conference). Keonte Kennedy was 4 of 7 shooting, including 3 for 5 from distance, and went 5 for 7 from the line to add 16 points. DeAndre Williams was 6 of 12 shooting to finish with 13 points. ...
AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:01 a.m. EST

Panthers hire Frank Reich over Steve Wilks as head coach CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have hired Frank Reich as their new head coach following an extensive search. The 61-year-old Reich joins the Panthers after spending the past four-plus seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, where he went 40-33-1 as head coach before being fired on Nov. 7. The Colts went to the playoffs twice as a wild-card team under Reich. For Reich, the hire represents a return to Carolina, where he spent one...
Abmas' 25 lead Oral Roberts over Denver 102-61

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Max Abmas' 25 points helped Oral Roberts defeat Denver 102-61 on Thursday night. Abmas was 8 of 16 shooting, including 4 for 10 from distance, and went 5 for 5 from the line for the Golden Eagles (18-4, 9-0 Summit League). Connor Vanover scored 20 points and added 10 rebounds. Issac McBride shot 6 for 9, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 17 points. Tommy Bruner led the way for the Pioneers (12-11, 3-7) with 25 points. Justin Mullins added 12 points and two steals for Denver. In addition, Touko Tainamo finished with nine points. The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Tipton's 3 beats buzzer, Bellarmine downs E Kentucky 72-71

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Garrett Tipton drilled a contested 3-pointer from the top of the key with less than a second to play, Juston Betz scored 18 points and Bellarmine defeated Eastern Kentucky 72-71 on Thursday night. Alex Priem drove into the lane and kicked the ball back out to Tipton for the winner with .8 seconds to go. Betz had seven rebounds for the Knights (10-12, 5-4 Atlantic Sun...
Mawein's 16 help Sacramento State take down Montana 67-48

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Akolda Mawein scored 16 points as Sacramento State beat Montana 67-48 on Thursday. Mawein added seven rebounds for the Hornets (12-9, 5-3 Big Sky Conference). Cameron Wilbon scored 16 points, going 7 of 9 from the field. Callum McRae shot 5 of 13 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 14 points. Lonnell Martin Jr. finished with 14 points for the Grizzlies (9-12, 3-6). Aanen Moody added 12 points for Montana. In addition, Josh Bannan finished with six points and five assists. NEXT UP Both teams next play Saturday. Sacramento State hosts Montana State while Montana visits Portland State. The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Allen puts up 20 as Kansas City takes down Omaha 64-61

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Shemarri Allen's 20 points helped Kansas City defeat Omaha 64-61 on Thursday night. Allen was 8 of 21 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line for the Roos (9-13, 5-4 Summit League). Allen David Mukeba Jr. added 15 points while finishing 7 of 8 from the floor, and they also had six rebounds. Rayquawndis Mitchell finished with 11 points. Frankie Fidler led the way for the Mavericks (7-15, 3-7) with 12 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Tony Osburn also had 12 points for Omaha. Jaeden Marshall finished with nine points. The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
