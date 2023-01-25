Here is the latest Big Ten Conference sports news from The Associated Press

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Stadium's tunnel will be a little wider next season. The school confirmed Monday that it will remove a portable section of seats from the front of the tunnel to give players, coaches and staff members more room to enter and exit the football field. A total of 45 portable seats will be lost and enough standing-room only tickets are expected to be added in the stadium to keep its capacity at 107,601. Previously, fans were close enough to touch coaches and players as one did last season with Michigan State's Mel Tucker. That was well before the postgame altercation between Spartans and Wolverines players that led to suspensions and criminal charges.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Matt Mitchell has left Grand Valley State after 12 seasons as head coach of the Division II program to take a job coaching outside linebackers and special teams on new Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell’s staff. Mitchell posted a 117-31 record at Grand Valley State and led the Lakers to NCAA Division II semifinal appearances in 2013 and 2015. Mitchell had announced Jan. 15 that he was stepping down from his role at Grand Valley State to pursue other coaching opportunities. Grand Valley State has since promoted offensive line/tight end coach/run game coordinator Scott Wooster to head coach.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska basketball coach Fred Hoiberg says Emmanuel Bandoumel will require surgery and miss the rest of the season after injuring his knee over the weekend. Bandoumel’s knee buckled as he drove to the basket in the first half of the Cornhuskers’ 76-65 loss Saturday to Penn State. He’s the second Nebraska starter in two weeks to sustain a season-ending injury. Juwan Gary is out with a shoulder injury. Bandoumel is a fifth-year guard who transferred from SMU. He started all 20 games for the Huskers and was averaging better than eight points and four rebounds per game.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 12 of his 17 points in the first half, Jayden Epps added 14 points in his second career start and Illinois beat Ohio State 69-60. Illinois scored six straight points, spanning halftime, to build a 38-26 lead early in the second half. Ohio State scored the next five points before Epps opened and closed a 10-0 run with 3-pointers to extend it to 48-31. The Buckeyes wouldn’t get closer than eight points the rest of the way. Matthew Mayer had 12 points and eight rebounds and Coleman Hawkins added 11 points, nine rebounds, six assists and three blocks for Illinois, which has won five of its last six games. Shannon made all nine of his free-throw attempts, grabbed seven rebounds and dished out three assists.

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Clifford Omoruyi had 16 points and 10 rebounds, Aundre Hyatt scored all 14 of his points in the second half and Rutgers beat Penn State 65-45. Hyatt scored eight straight Rutgers points during a 12-2 run to extend the lead to 51-38 with 8:29 left. The Scarlet Knights led by double figures the rest of the way and closed the game on an 8-0 run. Penn State went 2 for 12 from the field over the final 10 minutes and finished shooting 33%. The Nittany Lions had made at least eight 3-pointers in 18 of 19 games this season but went 4 for 26 against Rutgers. Paul Mulcahy had 12 points, five rebounds and six assists for Rutgers.

UNDATED (AP) — Conference races across the country are getting tight as the regular season winds toward the finish. The Big 12 and Southeastern conferences will take a break from league games on Saturday to play each other, gifting college basketball fans with some marquee midseason nonconference games. The 10th SEC/Big 12 Challenge will feature 10 games between the two conferences, including eight involving ranked teams. Topping the marquee will be No. 10 Texas at No. 4 Tennessee.