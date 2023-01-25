well it's not like they got kicked off because their Democrats they got kicked off because they're corrupt politicians. Adam shift is being investigated for his falsified claims of proof of the Russian collusion Omar should have been deported when she violated her immigration status is marrying her brother committed immigration fraud
Turn about is fair play. Pelosi kicked Republicans off committees. So now that the reverse is happening Dems cry foul. 🙄
Aren’t schiff and swalwell slated to be investigated for their ‘roles’ in various closed door open ended investigations? By the same committee they want in on? Like hiding in plain sight
Related
Reporter threatens legal action against Adam Schiff after Twitter Files bombshell
Born-Alive Act: Pelosi, Schumer melt down after new bill requires care for babies born during failed abortion
Rep.-elect Maxine Waters appears to get in shouting match with Republicans on House floor
From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
GOP rep says McCarthy may need to step aside, considers whether alcohol would help party reach consensus
Donald Trump: – I hope he rots in hell
McCarthy gets heated with reporter: 'You don't get to determine whether I answer a question'
What Hunter Biden told Kevin McCarthy’s mom at White House state dinner
McCarthy claims Matt Gaetz told him he wouldn't care if speaker stalemate ends with Democrat leading the House
Howard Stern makes bold prediction on McCarthy’s potential House speakership: GOP ‘kooks’ won’t give it to him
Some Republicans Walked Out In Disgust During Rep. Matt Gaetz’s Floor Speech
SEAN HANNITY: House Speaker Kevin McCarthy removed these 'idiots' for good reason
Swalwell shares threatening voicemail he says was prompted by McCarthy 'spreading lies'
Pelosi annoyed with MSNBC for coverage of Biden documents story: 'I'm not a big fan'
Dems dissed: Ilhan Omar, Adam Schiff, and Eric Swalwell confirmed to lose powerful positions
Matt Gaetz says embattled GOP Rep. George Santos shouldn't be 'subject to shunning' before his ethics process: 'He deserves the chance to at least make his case'
‘The View': Joy Behar Says Lauren Boebert ‘Makes Kellyanne Conway Look Like Henry Kissinger’
Biden asks Harris to finish his thought when asked question on Speaker vote: 'How can I say it?'
Congressman Banned From Congressional Breakfast
Adam Schiff dragged after ‘Twitter Files’ shows he asked site to suspend journo: ‘Expel Schiff from Congress'
Fox News
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 467