David Gilardi
1d ago

Trump as President could "Declassify Documents" ..Senator and Vice President Biden "Can Not" ...Trump Docs were "Secured" Biden's were and are "Unsecured" negligence to secure Classified Documents is a "Criminal Felony" ..Trump's Documents are recent...Biden's Documents go back over 15 years when he was a Senator "Another Criminal Violation..Senators are not allowed to take Classified Documents" these are just a few of the radical differences between both of them.

not the big guy
2d ago

Is it just me, but when will something happen to discourage this. That's right, let it go now, and then what? If Biden is ok'd on taking them when he was a senator, what the hell is stopping everyone from just taking them home. No, it shouldn't be a nothing burger.

