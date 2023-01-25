Read full article on original website
Vik boys rout Falcons after battle with top ranked ‘Dawgs’
Jan. 25, 2023 (Florence) - As the Siuslaw boys basketball team approaches the halfway point of the Mountain Valley Conference season, it is still searching for consistency. After a midweek thrashing at the hands of the league’s top ranked team, Creswell, the Vikings bounced back when they returned home on Friday to beat Elmira in resounding fashion.
Siuslaw cheer secures second at Gladstone
Jan. 25, 2023 (Florence) - The Siuslaw cheerleading team took a break from rooting for the other Viking athletic teams and got competitive themselves when they competed at the Gladiator Cheer Challenge on Jan. 15 at Gladstone. Down one cheerleader due to injury, the Viks knew this competition would be...
Turbulent times at Mapleton Water District
Jan. 25, 2023 (Mapleton) - It’s been a tumultuous few years for customers of the Mapleton Water District (MWD), which has been grappling with issues arising from its existing treatment facility, forcing the district to secure funding for the purchase of a new treatment plan, which is scheduled to be delivered in March.
2023 Rhododendron Junior Court Announced
Jan. 25, 2023 (Florence) - Last Friday, the Rhododendron Court Committee held an assembly at Siuslaw Elementary School to crown the five members of the 2023 Rhododendron Junior Court. This year’s junior court are first-grader Savanna Scully, fourth-grader Jasmine Quinn and fifth-grader Abigail Mills from Siuslaw Elementary as well as...
“Keeping Communication Up”
During the January 11th Siuslaw School Board Meeting, the Board of Directors considered applications for the Budget Committee. Upon announcing the full list of candidates, director Frank Armendariz raised concern over one candidate for quote “political leanings that I would be concerned about” and a “politicalization of the process” (56:20).
