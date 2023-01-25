Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Beer Fest highlights local craft beer makers
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Beer Fest is back at Bishop Museum Great Lawn on Saturday night. Among the beer innovators taking part is Nick Wong, co-founder of Beer Lab, who joined Sunrise Weekends to talk about adding island flavors to the art of beer making and challenges for the local manufacturing industry.
bigislandnow.com
East Hawai‘i Master Gardeners Plant Sale blooms again
If you’re looking for a fun-filled day with the prospect of picking up a plant or two for your garden, the East Hawai‘i Master Gardeners have an upcoming event grown just for you. The group’s first in-person Plant Sale since before the COVID-19 pandemic is blooming from 10...
NWS: Hawaii needs to prepare for more rainy weather
Genki Kino, Honolulu National Weather Service forecaster, said, “it's not only going to be Maui County; it's going to be area wide. You know, starting tonight through tomorrow, the potential for flash flooding is very high. I would say for pretty much anywhere across the state, especially windward areas.”
BEAT OF HAWAII
$99 Hawaii Airfare War | 12 Routes | Alaska, Hawaiian, Southwest, United
Hawaii fare sale today from the four most Hawaii-centric airlines. The airfares below are the total price each way, including all taxes and fees. These have been checked for availability as of the time of publishing which is 10 PM Hawaii time on January 26. Please do not wait to buy them as they will not be available later!
KITV.com
February is Mahina ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi, Hawaiian Language Month
HONOLULU, O'ahu (KITV4) -- February is Mahina ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi, Hawaiian Language Month. Like most indigenous languages throughout the world, Hawaiian language faced a significant decline due to colonization.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Heavy rains continue to wallop Maui, triggering severe flooding in several communities
Officials say the cause of death of a whale that appeared on the reef at Kauai's Lydgate Park, won't likely be determined for some time. Nami Kaze in Honolulu is considered for Best New Restaurant at the James Beard Culinary Awards. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Eleven Hawaii chefs and...
hawaiinewsnow.com
New Hawaii law bans intentional release of helium balloons
Molokai and Maui are under a flash flood warning. Sunrise is coming to the weekends with Billy V and Annalisa Burgos. Sunrise is extending to K5 on the weekends starting this Saturday. The show will run from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. You can also watch for free online. Business...
KITV.com
Waiahole families facing huge rent hikes as farmers fight to keep local agriculture alive
WAIKANE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- For almost 50 years, the Reppun family has been cultivating kalo and other crops in Waiahole Valley. They still vividly remember the long fight to stop thousands of homes from being built there in the 1970s. That's when the state stepped in and bought the land to preserve local agriculture.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Winter storm batters state with drenching rains, strong winds
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A winter storm is bringing strong winds and flooding rains to many island communities, and forecasters say the threat of flash flooding will continue through Monday. The state Department of Education said five public schools on Molokai will be closed Monday due to flooding from heavy rains....
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert Weather Jan. 28
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, January 19, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, January 16, 2023. Updated: Jan. 16, 2023 at 8:53 AM...
KITV.com
Camera atop Mauna Kea captures sky spiral after rocket launch
HONOLULU (AP) — A camera atop Hawaii’s tallest mountain has captured what looks like a spiral swirling through the night sky. Researchers believe it was from the launch of a military GPS satellite that lifted off earlier on a SpaceX rocket in Florida.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Nonprofit Ho’ola Na Pua calls for more accountability of child predators
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A recent online child sex string led to the arrest of 13 Oahu men, four of whom were active duty military members. Nonprofit Ho’ola Na Pua founder and president Jessica Munoz joined Sunrise Weekends to talk about support and services for human trafficking survivors and calls for more accountability of child predators.
KITV.com
Army general on Joint Task Force Red Hill says he's happy to be back home
Brigadier General Lance Okamura is the highest ranking Hawaiian on Joint Task Force Red Hill. The Army transferred him here to focus on community engagement, in part due to his Native Hawaiian ancestry and education. Okamura has long been involved in the military, starting in high school when he was...
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert Forecast: Another round of extreme rainfall into Monday
Unsettled weather will continue and spread statewide, with the flood watch expanded to include Kauai County and extended until 6 p.m. Monday. A kona low is forecast to form just to the west-southwest of Kauai, bringing increasing moisture and instability over the islands. Very heavy rainfall will be possible, mainly for windward and mauka areas, but some intense downpours could also develop in leeward locales and flood normally-dry streambeds.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Episode 146: The ‘muthas’ try dinuguan ... or ‘chocolate meat’
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The “muthas” tried balut last year. This time. they’re taste-testing another Filipino comfort food: Dinuguan or “chocolate meat”!. Dinuguan consists of pork ear, pork stomach, pork intestines, pork belly and pork meat ― all in a vinegary, salty stew with pork blood.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Molokai remains under flood advisory even as heavy rains lighten
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A flood advisory on Molokai has been extended until 3:15 p.m. as rain continues to fall on saturated ground, maintaining a high threat for more runoff. The rest of the state, meanwhile, is also seeing rain, and remains under a flood watch. The National Weather Service reported...
hawaiinewsnow.com
2 major public projects important to Hawaii’s future now mired in confusion
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The confusion continues over what state officials plan to do about two major projects important to Hawaii’s future. Contract procurement for Aloha Stadium’s redevelopment and how to market and manage tourism are both delayed ― and now putting Gov. Josh Green’s new cabinet members on the hot seat.
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert Forecast: Wet weather, threat of thunderstorms into weekend
A flood watch remains posted for all islands except Kauai County as a slow moving surface trough lingering over Maui County will keep wet weather conditions over most of the state for the next few days. The potential for heavy rain and thunderstorms will affect Oahu through Hawaii Island, but the highest threat will be over Maui County, which has already been soaked from several days of downpours.
Native Hawaiians flock to Las Vegas for affordable living
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (AP) — Kona Purdy never wanted to live anywhere but Hawaii. As a Native Hawaiian, he wanted his children to grow up like he did: rooted in their culture, and nourished by the mountains and ocean. But raising a family in Hawaii meant squeezing nine people into...
