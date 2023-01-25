ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May, NJ

Travel Maven

Gorgeous West Virginia Town Named Among Most Beautiful in America

From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, West Virginia is a state that's brimming with natural beauty. And it appears that West Virginia's small towns are finally getting some national attention too. According to a recent Condé Nast Traveler article, Harpers Ferry is considered one of the most beautiful towns in America. Keep reading to learn more.
HARPERS FERRY, WV
92.7 WOBM

Small Southern NJ City Ranked #1 Jersey Shore Town

Not too long ago, the folks at NJ.com assembled a list of the 25 best Jersey Shore towns. And the town at the top might just surprise you. Now, first things first, NJ.com seems to be rather heavy on news for areas north of Atlantic City. The website tends to focus on Ocean and Monmouth Counties and points north.
PORT REPUBLIC, NJ
WPFO

New Jersey woman braves night on remote Maine island and buys it

ADDISON (BDN) -- A licensed massage therapist from New Jersey was not put off by having to survive one night in an off-grid, one-bedroom house on Duck Ledges Island before qualifying to purchase it. That was what former owner William Milliken of Bold Coast Properties required of a prospective buyer...
MAINE STATE
94.3 The Point

Move over, Punxsutawney Phil: NJ has its own groundhogs

For all the ridiculousness that is Groundhog Day, Punxsutawney Phil in that little weirdly-named town has always stolen the spotlight. Should the power of meteorological prognostication truly be left in the hands, er, paws, of just one rodent? Where are the checks and balances? Do we really want a dictatorship?
MILLTOWN, NJ
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

