Florence, OR

kcfmradio.com

Sailors Defeat Eagles; Viking Basketball; Siuslaw Wrestling

The Mapleton Sailors continue their winning ways on the basketball court. Last night the Sailor boys defeated McKenzie 54-22 on the prowess of junior Keevyn Walker who scored 20 and senior Tristan Stewart who added 17 for the sailors. Tristan also had 12 rebounds for a double-double. This takes the Sailors to 6-3 in league play. The Sailors will be at home on Thursday to face Triangle Lake.
kpic

Ducks suffer another disappointing loss

At full strength it looked like the Oregon Men were prepared to go on a run before they were stopped in their tracks in a close loss to Stanford. Leaving head coach Dana Altman once again questioning his team's focus. After the Ducks 17 point loss to Arizona state earlier...
247Sports

Ranking Oregon State's 2023 Football Games by Difficulty

When the 2023 Pac-12 football schedule was released last week, Oregon State’s calendar for the upcoming season was made complete. Dates and locations were officialized for the Beavers’ twelve contests in what should be the program’s most highly anticipated campaign in two decades. Of course, some games...
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
thatoregonlife.com

You’ve For Sure Driven Past This Hidden Bakery On The Oregon Coast

Tucked away in the small coastal town of Reedsport, Oregon, there’s a little bakery you have probably driven by 100 times and may not even have noticed! Reedsport is at the heart of the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area, and is said to be the largest expanse of coastal sand dunes in the United States.
KCBY

Springfield woman arrested for DUII after going 110 mph on Beltline

EUGENE, Ore. — A woman was arrested for DUII after a Eugene Police officer measured her speed at 110 mph on Beltline Wednesday, the Eugene Police Department said in a news release. According to police, a member of the Eugene Police Traffic Safety Unit was monitoring Beltline near Northwest...
kpic

Police: Body found in the Willamette River downstream from Ferry Street Bridge

EUGENE, Ore. — A deceased person was found in the Willamette River Tuesday afternoon, says the Lane County Sheriff's Office. Monday night at approximately 5:30 p.m., Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue personnel, Eugene Springfield Fire, and the Eugene Police Department responded to the Willamette River near Ferry Street Bridge to assist in the search of a person in the water.
Thesiuslaw News

Dunes City welcomes new councilors, old challenges

Jan. 25, 2023 (Dunes City) - Newly elected councilors took their oath of office during the Dunes City Council meeting held Jan. 18, which included a variety of discussions on topics ranging from the city’s limited tax base, its interactions with the State of Oregon and the role of community newspapers.
KVAL

Police: Traffic stop leads to the arrest of two involved in check fraud

BANDON, Ore. — Tuesday morning, around 8:46 a.m., Bandon Police Officer Emma Owens made a routine traffic stop after observing the gray SUV failing to obey a traffic control device. Inside the vehicle the officer found 28-year-old Kyle Vanalstine and 21-year-old Rebeca Aseere. Officer Owens made contact with Deputy...
kezi.com

Albany police officer suffers minor injuries in arrest after shots fired

ALBANY, Ore. -- A 19-year-old man is in custody Wednesday after an incident that sent a police officer to the hospital with minor injuries, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, at about 12:20 p.m. on January 25 officers from the Albany Police...
kqennewsradio.com

DEPUTIES JAIL PAIR FOLLOWING SUNDAY INCIDENT

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a pair of Elkton residents following an incident on Sunday. A DCSO report said a Sutherlin Police officer notified a deputy that he had probable cause for arresting a 36-year old man associated with an older motor home that was currently located in Elkton.
kezi.com

Apartment fire in Eugene leaves one dead, another in the hospital

EUGENE, Ore. -- Fire crews say one person is dead and another is in the hospital after an apartment fire in Eugene. Right before 5 a.m. on Wednesday, January 25, Eugene Police Department and Eugene Springfield Fire were called out to an apartment building at 2966 Willamette St. According to...
yachatsnews.com

Fire destroys abandoned house Sunday north of Yachats

YACHATS – U.S. Highway 101 three miles north of Yachats was closed for nearly two hours Sunday night as firefighters from three departments fought a blaze that destroyed an abandoned house. The one-story house at 7610 N. Highway 101 had been neglected for years and half of it was...
nbc16.com

Coos County Search and Rescue find missing man

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — On Tuesday, the Coos County Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center received a call reporting that a 47-year-old man had been missing since Monday afternoon. The Sheriff's Office says it was reported that the man had gone mushroom picking in the "Hudson Ridge" area (Lone Pine Lane near mile post 2) and became turned around; subsequently lost.
Thesiuslaw News

“Keeping Communication Up”

During the January 11th Siuslaw School Board Meeting, the Board of Directors considered applications for the Budget Committee. Upon announcing the full list of candidates, director Frank Armendariz raised concern over one candidate for quote “political leanings that I would be concerned about” and a “politicalization of the process” (56:20).
Thesiuslaw News

Florence surgical team seek funds to provide care in Guatemala

Jan. 25, 2023 (Florence) - A local surgical team is planning to travel to Guatemala in hopes to provide medical care to people in Guatemala, where they plan to perform and document upwards of 60 surgeries in the span of three days. “It is humbling to see the number of...
kezi.com

Suspects in deadly Eugene shooting arrested; friend speaks out

EUGENE, Ore. -- Two men suspected in the shooting deaths of two people in a home on west 18th Avenue Thursday have been arrested, the Eugene Police Department said. According to EPD, officers responded to reports of shots fired at a home on west 18th Avenue just after 11 p.m. on January 19. Officers said they arrived to find Dylan Wayne George, 31, dead at the scene and Breanna Don Dapron, 20, with injuries that later proved fatal. An investigation immediately began involving forensic analysis and interviews with nearby residents.
