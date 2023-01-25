Read full article on original website
markerzone.com
VANCOUVER CANUCKS JERSEY HITS THE ICE FIVE MINUTES INTO RICK TOCCHET'S FIRST GAME
Rick Tocchet's tenure in Vancouver got off to a rough start on Tuesday night. In the opening stanza of the Canucks' home game against the Chicago Blackhawks, one fan threw his jersey on the ice in protest of the organization's recent behavior. Frankly, it's a little surprising that there was...
NHL
Avalanche Acquires Matt Nieto and Ryan Merkley from San Jose
The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has acquired forward Matt Nieto and defenseman Ryan Merkley from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for defenseman Jacob MacDonald and forward Martin Kaut. Nieto, 30, has recorded 15 points (8g/7a) in 45 games for the San Jose Sharks this...
Kraken finally topple Canucks with convincing 6-1 victory
SEATTLE — SEATTLE (AP) — Oliver Bjorkstrand wasn't around for the struggles the Seattle Kraken endured during their disappointing inaugural season, but he understood the significance of their 6-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night. Led by Bjorkstrand's first multigoal game of the season, the Kraken...
10 observations: Canucks beat Hawks to open Rick Tocchet era
The Blackhawks fell to the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 at Rogers Arena on Tuesday. 1. The Canucks dominated in shot attempts (80-34), shots on goal (48-14), scoring chances (46-15) and high-danger chances (22-6), per Natural Stat Trick. The Blackhawks' 14 shots was a new season-low, and the 46 scoring chances against and 22 high-danger chances against were tied for their second-highest totals of the season. A very lopsided stat sheet.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Canucks, Sharks, Sabres, Blackhawks, Senators
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Vancouver Canucks are working on an extension for Andrei Kuzmenko and it is believed he’ll sign a two-year bridge deal. That could lead to the Canucks giving up on signing Bo Horvat as one insider says they likely can’t sign both players.
Yardbarker
News and Notes: Gary Bettman insists there’s no tanking in the NHL, new coach Rick Tocchet booed in Canucks debut, and more
There are no NHL teams that are tanking. That’s what commissioner Gary Bettman on Tuesday, as he held an impromptu media availability ahead of the Canadiens and Bruins game at the Bell Centre in Montreal that he was attending. “Nobody tanks because we have a weighted lottery,” Bettman said,...
Albany Herald
Unfazed Hurricanes look to sustain roll vs. Sharks
The Carolina Hurricanes keep plugging along even as their goaltending situation tends to be a moving target. Now with Frederik Andersen suffering an upper-body injury, another chapter at the goalie position is sure to unfold Friday night when the Hurricanes host the San Jose Sharks in Raleigh, N.C.
Albany Herald
Wild earn OT win in fight-filled game with Flyers
Mats Zuccarello scored at 2:08 of overtime to lift the Minnesota Wild past the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Thursday in Saint Paul, Minn. Matt Boldy had two goals and one assist and Zuccarello added an assist for the Wild, who snapped a three-game losing streak.
Albany Herald
NHL roundup: Hot at home, Lightning stop Bruins' road run
Nikita Kucherov had a goal and two assists, including one on Victor Hedman's game-winning tally, as the Tampa Bay Lightning won for the 11th straight time at home, edging Boston 3-2 and breaking the Bruins' seven-game road winning streak on Thursday night. In a 2-2 game in the third, Hedman...
Albany Herald
Devils, Stars seek momentum entering All-Star break
Two of the NHL's top teams will look to enter the midseason break on a high note when the New Jersey Devils visit the Dallas Stars on Friday. With the NHL All-Star break looming, both New Jersey and Dallas will be playing their last game until Feb. 6.
Albany Herald
Robby Fabbri's overtime goal lifts Red Wings over Canadiens
Robby Fabbri scored at 2:36 of overtime to give the visiting Detroit Red Wings a 4-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night. Michael Rasmussen supplied a goal and assisted on Fabbri's game-winner. Jonatan Berggren and Oskar Sundqvist also scored for Detroit, and Moritz Seider contributed three assists. Ville Husso made 20 saves.
Albany Herald
Kraken aim to continue historic pace vs. Flames
Last season, the expansion Seattle Kraken faced frequent comparisons to the Vegas Golden Knights, who reached the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural campaign. Perhaps because the fledgling Kraken finished just 27-49-6, there's been little comparing them to the Golden Knights this winter.
Albany Herald
Darcy Kuemper holds Penguins at bay as Capitals win
Darcy Kuemper made 35 saves and stopped two of three shots in the shootout, and Alex Ovechkin posted his 32nd goal of the season as the Washington Capitals outlasted the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins for a 3-2 victory on Thursday night. Kuemper was stout most of the night while dueling Pittsburgh's...
Albany Herald
Sabres top Jets, run win streak to five
Tage Thompson had a goal and an assist to help the visiting Buffalo Sabres to their fifth straight win, 3-2 over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday. Rasmus Dahlin and Jeff Skinner each had two assists for the Sabres, while Eric Comrie made 19 saves in his return to Winnipeg -- just his second game since returning from a lower-body injury on Jan. 10.
Albany Herald
Red Wings, Islanders look to make up wild-card ground
The Detroit Red Wings and New York Islanders enter the final weekend before the NHL All-Star break in the same position -- chasing the teams ahead of them in the Eastern Conference wild-card race. The task is growing as realistic for the Red Wings as it is becoming more difficult...
Albany Herald
Slumping Golden Knights visit revamped Rangers
The Vegas Golden Knights spent most of the first half of the season leading the Pacific Division. Now their slump is creating a logjam at the top of the division. Tied for first in the Pacific with 61 points, the Golden Knights hope two days of practice can help them avoid a third straight loss Friday night when they visit the New York Rangers.
Albany Herald
Nick Schmaltz nets hat trick as Coyotes blank Blues
Nick Schmaltz scored his first career hat trick and added an assist to lead the Arizona Coyotes over the St. Louis Blues 5-0 Thursday night in Tempe, Ariz. Karel Vejmelka made 33 saves for his third shutout of the season and the fourth of his career.
Albany Herald
Newcomer gives Sens a boost ahead of Toronto trip
Ridly Greig made a good impression in his NHL debut on Wednesday and the Ottawa Senators hope to see more of the same Friday night when they visit the Toronto Maple Leafs. Greig had the primary assist on a power-play goal by Claude Giroux in the second period that turned out to be the game-winner in the Senators' 2-1 victory over the visiting New York Islanders.
Albany Herald
Blue Jackets carry rare dose of confidence into Vancouver
The lowly Columbus Blue Jackets, infused with a rare jolt of confidence, head to Vancouver to face the Canucks on Friday night. The Blue Jackets, who sit at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, are coming off a rare win - a 3-2 overtime victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. They erased a 2-1 deficit midway through the third period to establish a three-game points streak - their second-longest of the season.
Yardbarker
Red Wings: 5 Early 2023 Draft Targets
Now that we’re past the halfway point of the season and the Detroit Red Wings are unlikely to be playing playoff hockey this Spring, it’s time for fans to look forward to the NHL’s trade deadline and the 2023 NHL Draft. My colleague Tony Wollack has got you covered for the trade deadline so I’ll leave that to him and instead take an early look at where the Red Wings will likely be selecting on draft day and which prospects could go in that range.
