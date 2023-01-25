Read full article on original website
Related
Mega Millions Winner: Here's Who Won The $1.35 Billion Jackpot
Friday's Mega Millions drawing was worth an estimated $1.35 billion.
Mega Millions winner! $20M winning lottery ticket sold in New York for Jan. 17 jackpot
The Mega Millions jackpot is seeking a new winner after a winning ticket for Friday's $1.35 billion prize was sold in Maine. Could you be the game's next millionaire? ...
Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Wednesday's $439 Million Jackpot?
Wednesday's Powerball jackpot was worth an estimated $439 million.
$1.35 Mega Millions jackpot ticket bought in state that begins with ‘M’ … If only it were Mississippi
The first Mega Millions billion-dollar jackpot winner for 2023 is from a state that begins with the letter “M.” Unfortunately for the thousands of Magnolia State lottery players, the winning ticket was not purchased in Mississippi. Maine scored its first Mega Millions jackpot — and someone beat the...
Powerball Wins in Louisiana – $50,000 Winner Sold
Lottery players in Louisiana have had a very big weekend. Friday night's Mega Millions game generated a $40,000 winner that was sold in Louisiana. And, we have now confirmed that the Powerball drawing from last night, Saturday January 21, also produced a big money prize winner off of a Louisiana sold ticket. That prize is worth $50,000.
Mega Millions lottery: Did you win Tuesday’s $31M Mega Millions drawing? Winning numbers, live results (1/24/23)
The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday’s lottery drawing has climbed to $31 million with a cash option valued at $16.5 million. The winning numbers were: 33, 41, 47, 50 and 62. The Mega Ball drawn was 20 with a Megaplier of 4X. No one across the country hit Friday’s...
Mega Millions lottery just made someone $1.35 billion richer
Someone's life just changed — in about a billion different ways. A Maine resident purchased the winning ticket ahead of Friday $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing — the second-largest in the game's history, lottery officials said. The lotto winner matched all six numbers in the game, which...
Stunning Vintage Photos from Louisiana Mardi Gras Early 1900s
Louisiana has been celebrating Mardi Gras since 1699. The origins of Mardi Gras are thought to be from medieval Europe. And although France may have originated the idea of Mardi Gras in 1294, New Orleans perfected it. New Orleans was the first American city to celebrate Mardi Gras. The first known Mardi Gras parade took place in New Orleans in 1837.
Talk Radio 960am
Lafayette, LA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
791K+
Views
ABOUT
Talk 960AM has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://talkradio960.com
Comments / 0