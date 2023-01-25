Louisiana has been celebrating Mardi Gras since 1699. The origins of Mardi Gras are thought to be from medieval Europe. And although France may have originated the idea of Mardi Gras in 1294, New Orleans perfected it. New Orleans was the first American city to celebrate Mardi Gras. The first known Mardi Gras parade took place in New Orleans in 1837.

