thelansingjournal.com

District 171 Board meeting focused on scholastics, sports, and service

LANSING, Ill. (January 24, 2022) – District 171’s January school board meeting was held on January 23, 2022. The meeting focused on school reports from Heritage and Nathan Hale middle schools, and included academic achievements, basketball success, and a successful food drive. Heritage Middle School. Heritage Middle School...
LANSING, IL
gilaherald.com

Safford High School to hold Hall of Fame/Alumni dinner

Contributed Photo/Courtesy Toni Corona: Herman Andrews Jr., here shown after his 700th victory, will be included in Safford’s Hall of Fame along with Frank Gutierrez and Marge Schade. Event will induct Herman Andrews Jr., Frank Gutierrez, and Marge Schade. Contributed Article. SAFFORD – The Safford High School will be...
SAFFORD, AZ
hometownnewstc.com

School Board meets championship volleyball players

STUART — The Martin County School Board here got an up close and personal lesson Jan. 17 on how staff members and athletic coaches here worked arduously to guide the Jensen Beach High School Girls Volleyball Team to the Florida High School Athletic Association’s 5A State Championship last year.
JENSEN BEACH, FL

