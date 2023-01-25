Read full article on original website
Related
Mega Millions Winner: Here's Who Won The $1.35 Billion Jackpot
Friday's Mega Millions drawing was worth an estimated $1.35 billion.
Mega Millions winner! $20M winning lottery ticket sold in New York for Jan. 17 jackpot
The Mega Millions jackpot is seeking a new winner after a winning ticket for Friday's $1.35 billion prize was sold in Maine. Could you be the game's next millionaire? ...
iheart.com
How To Increase Your Chance Of Winning the Mega Millions
In case you’ve somehow missed the news, the Mega Millions multi-state lottery has an estimated jackpot of more than $1.1-billion, making it one of the largest lottery prizes ever in the U.S. Of course, that enormous prize comes with incredibly tiny odds. Buying just one ticket for tonight’s Mega...
Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Monday's $416 Million Jackpot?
Monday's Powerball jackpot was worth an estimated $416 million.
$1.35 Mega Millions jackpot ticket bought in state that begins with ‘M’ … If only it were Mississippi
The first Mega Millions billion-dollar jackpot winner for 2023 is from a state that begins with the letter “M.” Unfortunately for the thousands of Magnolia State lottery players, the winning ticket was not purchased in Mississippi. Maine scored its first Mega Millions jackpot — and someone beat the...
Powerball Wins in Louisiana – $50,000 Winner Sold
Lottery players in Louisiana have had a very big weekend. Friday night's Mega Millions game generated a $40,000 winner that was sold in Louisiana. And, we have now confirmed that the Powerball drawing from last night, Saturday January 21, also produced a big money prize winner off of a Louisiana sold ticket. That prize is worth $50,000.
Mega Millions lottery: Did you win Tuesday’s $31M Mega Millions drawing? Winning numbers, live results (1/24/23)
The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday’s lottery drawing has climbed to $31 million with a cash option valued at $16.5 million. The winning numbers were: 33, 41, 47, 50 and 62. The Mega Ball drawn was 20 with a Megaplier of 4X. No one across the country hit Friday’s...
Mega Millions lottery just made someone $1.35 billion richer
Someone's life just changed — in about a billion different ways. A Maine resident purchased the winning ticket ahead of Friday $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing — the second-largest in the game's history, lottery officials said. The lotto winner matched all six numbers in the game, which...
GATOR 99.5
Lake Charles, LA
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Gator 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0