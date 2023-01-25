Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Another Covid surge in China is the global supply chain's biggest fear, but it may be overstated
Supply chain managers' biggest fear is a second pandemic wave after Lunar New Year. There are concerns about port and trucking labor shortages and delays. The impact of the first Covid wave in China was swift but not long lasting, according to Infinite Electronics, a global supplier of components, and it is not expecting operating conditions to deteriorate as badly this time.
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
A Google employee of 11 years says he and his wife stared at each other in 'disbelief' when they realized they'd both been laid off by the company
Ashish Kalsi wrote on LinkedIn he has a two-year-old daughter and was working at Google on an immigrant visa: "The dreaded H-1B countdown has begun."
CNBC
Philips scraps 6,000 jobs in drive to improve profitability
Dutch health technology company Philips said on Monday it would scrap 6,000 jobs to restore its profitability. Chief Executive Officer Roy Jakobs told CNBC it was a "necessary intervention to help us to become competitive and lean in the way we go forward in the market." The company also says...
CNBC
Charts suggest investors should bet on ‘work horses’ in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Jim Cramer says
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Friday told investors to steer clear of stocks in the Nasdaq Composite and instead place their bets on names listed in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Nasdaq has climbed 11% this year, as investors have bet on less aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.
CNBC
Renault slashes Nissan stake as the automakers overhaul their decades-long alliance
Automobile giants Renault and Nissan have agreed a sweeping restructure of their decades-long alliance, in place since 1999. As part of the overhaul, Renault will transfer 28.4% of Nissan shares into a French trust. The deal, which still pends board approvals, would equalize the companies' cross-shareholdings, with the carmakers now...
CNBC
Tourism is roaring back in China. But the $6 trillion consumer market is digging itself out of a deep slump
China saw one of its slowest years of economic growth in decades in 2022. Within a retail sales slump of 0.2% to 43.97 trillion yuan ($6.28 trillion), catering sales dropped by a steeper 6.3%. During the seven-day Lunar New Year holiday that ended Friday, national tourism revenue surged by 30%...
CNBC
Top Wall Street analysts like these stocks for maximum returns
As the earnings season rolls on, many companies are hinting at a challenging year ahead. Meanwhile, it can be intimidating to invest in such a stressful environment. To ease the process, here are five stocks chosen by Wall Street's top analysts, according to TipRanks, a platform that ranks analysts based on their past performances.
There will be a fierce war between the US and China, the Air Force General said - prepare to hit the head
Minihan said the main goal should be to defeat China. "I hope I'm wrong, but my conscience says that in 2025 we (US-China) will be a fight . US-China War: Relations between the US and China have been strained for the last few years. Both countries are against each other's ideology on many issues including Taiwan, South China Sea. Meanwhile, the senior general of the US Air Force has claimed that there may be a fierce war between the two countries in the year 2025. Four-star U.S. General Mike Minihan has said the war will be over Taiwan and urged its commanders to push their units to achieve maximum combat readiness this year. In this regard, he wrote an internal memo, which first surfaced on social media and later the Pentagon confirmed its authenticity. The memo showed that he has asked command personnel to prepare for head-to-head targeting .
CNBC
I see this year's budding stock rally signaling a different kind of bull market, one that's not so reliant on just a few stocks
This nascent bull market started with the peak in interest rates and the dollar back in the fall and then broadened to include bank and semiconductor stocks in 2023. Is it fragile? Is it alchemy? Is it real? We'll know after we see the quarterly earnings this week from the likes of Club holdings.
CNBC
Europe's crackdown on Big Tech omitted TikTok — but now that's set to change
Unlike its larger American peers, TikTok hasn't faced the kinds of mega fines or legal penalties that Google, Facebook-owner Meta or Amazon have in the EU over the years. TikTok has stayed out of regulatory scrutiny partly because it's kept out of the crosshairs of commercial interests in Europe. That...
CNBC
Dollar cautiously firm ahead of busy central bank week
The dollar firmed on Monday and distanced itself from an eight-month trough ahead of a slew of central bank meetings this week, including the Federal Reserve's, with traders keenly focused on guidance for the path of interest rate rises. However, it remained on track for a fourth straight monthly loss...
CNBC
Cramer’s week ahead: Fed decision on Wednesday could let the bulls ‘party on’
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday said that Wall Street's recent gains could continue next week depending on the Federal Reserve's actions. "A decision not to raise rates at all might show too much weakness. A quarter-point with a statement that they'll remain vigilant will allow the bulls to party on," he said.
CNBC
5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday
Stocks are on pace for a winning week. Intel expects its troubles to continue. Hasbro lays off 15% of its workforce. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. On a roll. Stocks are headed for a winning week after Thursday's strong...
CNBC
Jim Cramer's top 8 things to watch in the market Friday: Intel sinks, Salesforce board shakeup
1. stocks into the open. CEO Pat Gelsinger is very nice, but what is going on here? How could Intel have fallen so far behind? Historic collapse for this one-time chip industry leader. 2. Piper Sandler raises. (ON) price target to $85 per share from $75; keeps overweight (buy) rating....
CNBC
Key Fed inflation measure eased in December while consumer spending also declined
Consumers spent less in December even as an inflation measure considered key by the Federal Reserve showed the pace of price increases easing, the Commerce Department reported Friday. Personal consumption expenditures excluding food and energy increased 4.4% from a year ago, down from the 4.7% reading in November and in...
CNBC
UK's Flybe enters administration, cancels all flights
British airline Flybe entered administration for the second time and has cancelled all scheduled flights to and from the U.K., the regional carrier said on Saturday. British airline Flybe entered administration for the second time and has cancelled all scheduled flights to and from the U.K., the regional carrier said on Saturday.
CNBC
Stock futures fall ahead of busy week of earnings, Fed meeting
Stock futures traded lower on Monday morning as investors geared up for a week of key corporate earnings and a possible interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 102 points, or about 0.3%. S&P 500 futures ticked down 0.34%, and Nasdaq 100 futures edged lower by 0.41%.
Comments / 0