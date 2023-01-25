ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

Another Covid surge in China is the global supply chain's biggest fear, but it may be overstated

Supply chain managers' biggest fear is a second pandemic wave after Lunar New Year. There are concerns about port and trucking labor shortages and delays. The impact of the first Covid wave in China was swift but not long lasting, according to Infinite Electronics, a global supplier of components, and it is not expecting operating conditions to deteriorate as badly this time.
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
CNBC

Philips scraps 6,000 jobs in drive to improve profitability

Dutch health technology company Philips said on Monday it would scrap 6,000 jobs to restore its profitability. Chief Executive Officer Roy Jakobs told CNBC it was a "necessary intervention to help us to become competitive and lean in the way we go forward in the market." The company also says...
CNBC

Renault slashes Nissan stake as the automakers overhaul their decades-long alliance

Automobile giants Renault and Nissan have agreed a sweeping restructure of their decades-long alliance, in place since 1999. As part of the overhaul, Renault will transfer 28.4% of Nissan shares into a French trust. The deal, which still pends board approvals, would equalize the companies' cross-shareholdings, with the carmakers now...
CNBC

Top Wall Street analysts like these stocks for maximum returns

As the earnings season rolls on, many companies are hinting at a challenging year ahead. Meanwhile, it can be intimidating to invest in such a stressful environment. To ease the process, here are five stocks chosen by Wall Street's top analysts, according to TipRanks, a platform that ranks analysts based on their past performances.
Sikara

There will be a fierce war between the US and China, the Air Force General said - prepare to hit the head

Minihan said the main goal should be to defeat China. "I hope I'm wrong, but my conscience says that in 2025 we (US-China) will be a fight . US-China War: Relations between the US and China have been strained for the last few years. Both countries are against each other's ideology on many issues including Taiwan, South China Sea. Meanwhile, the senior general of the US Air Force has claimed that there may be a fierce war between the two countries in the year 2025. Four-star U.S. General Mike Minihan has said the war will be over Taiwan and urged its commanders to push their units to achieve maximum combat readiness this year. In this regard, he wrote an internal memo, which first surfaced on social media and later the Pentagon confirmed its authenticity. The memo showed that he has asked command personnel to prepare for head-to-head targeting .
CNBC

Europe's crackdown on Big Tech omitted TikTok — but now that's set to change

Unlike its larger American peers, TikTok hasn't faced the kinds of mega fines or legal penalties that Google, Facebook-owner Meta or Amazon have in the EU over the years. TikTok has stayed out of regulatory scrutiny partly because it's kept out of the crosshairs of commercial interests in Europe. That...
CNBC

Dollar cautiously firm ahead of busy central bank week

The dollar firmed on Monday and distanced itself from an eight-month trough ahead of a slew of central bank meetings this week, including the Federal Reserve's, with traders keenly focused on guidance for the path of interest rate rises. However, it remained on track for a fourth straight monthly loss...
CNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

Stocks are on pace for a winning week. Intel expects its troubles to continue. Hasbro lays off 15% of its workforce. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. On a roll. Stocks are headed for a winning week after Thursday's strong...
CNBC

Key Fed inflation measure eased in December while consumer spending also declined

Consumers spent less in December even as an inflation measure considered key by the Federal Reserve showed the pace of price increases easing, the Commerce Department reported Friday. Personal consumption expenditures excluding food and energy increased 4.4% from a year ago, down from the 4.7% reading in November and in...
CNBC

UK's Flybe enters administration, cancels all flights

British airline Flybe entered administration for the second time and has cancelled all scheduled flights to and from the U.K., the regional carrier said on Saturday. British airline Flybe entered administration for the second time and has cancelled all scheduled flights to and from the U.K., the regional carrier said on Saturday.
CNBC

Stock futures fall ahead of busy week of earnings, Fed meeting

Stock futures traded lower on Monday morning as investors geared up for a week of key corporate earnings and a possible interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 102 points, or about 0.3%. S&P 500 futures ticked down 0.34%, and Nasdaq 100 futures edged lower by 0.41%.

