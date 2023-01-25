Hot Dish: Hackney Restaurant and Distillery

The first time I went to Europe in 2014, I fell in love with not only the rich and incredible food but with the feel you get when you walk into a restaurant. The tables are close together, affording you a cozy, inviting and intimate feel. The idea is to feel like you are dining with friends. One such restaurant bringing this European feel to eastern North Carolina is The Hackney Restaurant, Bar and Distillery at 192 W. Main St. in downtown Washington.

Stepping inside, you are pulled into the ambiance with high ceilings, a massive bar on one side and creamy velvet-covered banquettes that run the entire length of the middle of the room. The main dining room also overlooks the in-house distillery. The building dates back to 1922 and at one time was a bank, so the original wood plank & marble floors, decorative plaster ceiling and walls, exposed brick and vault door remain.

Co-owners Susanne Hackney and Nick Sanders opened The Hackney in January 2019. Nick is from London and both spent five years living in Paris, so the coursed dining experience has deep Parisian and British roots. Their award-winning distillery produces 1000 Piers Coastal Carolina Gin, which Nick and Susanne developed over three years.

The 88-proof London dry gin goes beyond the typical juniper flavor. It uses 22 botanicals including fresh orange, kaffir lime leaves, galangal and lemon grass to name a few. It was awarded the U.S.A. Spirits Ratings Gold medal in 2020, receiving 96 points, placing fourth in the world and second in the U.S. and a gold medal in Las Vegas. The distillery offers free tastings from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Make sure you arrive early before your meal and order a gin cocktail. There are three gins available: the original Coastal Carolina, a blueberry and their newest, Creme De Fruits Noirs. The full-service bar offers signature gin cocktails, classic cocktails, seasonal crafted cocktails, mocktails and digestifs as well as draft and bottled beer and a variety of hot teas and coffee.

I sampled three gin-based cocktails. First was the Blueberry 75 made with 1000 Piers Blueberry gin, lemon and Prosecco. The pale pink bubbles of Prosecco pop on the tongue with back hints of juniper mixed with hints of elderberry and blueberry. Second, I tried the Field of Dreams made with 1000 Piers gin, local honey, ginger, lemon and rosemary. It was deeper in flavor, warm on the tongue from the ginger with a woody note from the rosemary and a lasting citrus bite from the lemon. The last sample was the Salt of the Earth, made with 1000 Piers gin, cucumber, salt and lime. This one is classic and clean with uplifting waves of cucumber. All three were delightful.

Moving onto the food, the farm-to-table Southern eclectic seafood-led menu created by executive chef Jamie Davis is inspired by locally sourced ingredients from outlets including Southside Farms, Beaufort County Organics, IBX Agronomics, Zach Tankard, Petals and Produce, Lighthouse Shoal Oyster Company in Oriental and Southern Breeze Seafood captains John and Randy.

Davis is classically trained and inventive. The menu is set up like most European menus where appetizers are the “start,” the entree is the “middle,” and the end is simply called the “end.” It suggests a wine pairing for each option and allows customers to know ahead of time if the dish contains an allergen. Before the meal, every table is given slices of freshly baked bread such as sourdough or Focaccia accompanied by a handmade, flavored butter and a warm shot of velvety soup. This is called an “amuse bouche,” which translates to “amuse the mouth.” It is a gift from the kitchen that lets you know great things are coming.

I started with baked oysters topped with Parmesan cheese, crumbled bacon and herbed butter. The delicate scalloped oyster shells cradle a buttery, herb-topped oyster that melts in the mouth with hints of salinity from the ocean and cheese and glossy waves of savory melted butter. Other starters include buttermilk fried oysters, pork belly and warm, golden beet soup.

For my middle dish, I tried the shrimp and grits made with North Carolina shrimp and grits, Parmesan cheese, fennel, andouille sausage and clams in a hearty sauce. This dish is seafood-forward with a gravy-style sauce similar to a seafood chowder for January. I love the addition of clams in Jamie’s adaption for the winter season. This dish offered up rich, southern flavors that layered upon each other from creamy grits at the base, smokey sausage and succulent shrimp all draped in the luxurious, thick sauce with Creole-inspired spice. This is just one of the sumptuous dinner options.

No meal is complete without dessert. I had to try the classic creme brulee. This dish started with a rich vanilla-infused custard base topped with a layer of hardened caramelized sugar. This is one of my favorite desserts for its silky pudding-like texture, and the caramel topping adds a slightly burnt sugar flavor and lends crunch to each bite. Once you try it, you will never be the same again.

So remember, next time you are in Washington and are looking for an elegant escape for dinner, or a quaint, cozy meal with friends, check out The Hackney. It will not disappoint. For more information, call 623-2368, email reservations@thehackneydistillery.com or visit Resy.com.