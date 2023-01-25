ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Despite losing record, Idaho men are on right track

By TREVAN PIXLEY SPORTS STAFF
Lewiston Tribune
Lewiston Tribune
 2 days ago
When looking at their 8-13 record, it’s easy to dismiss Idaho’s men’s basketball team.

However, the Vandals are one win away from their best season under fourth-year coach Zac Claus. With 10 games remaining, Idaho should be able to better the 9-22 mark last season’s team had, the best under Claus. That could be a big deal for Claus, who is in the final year of his contract.

