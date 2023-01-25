ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Hounds soar past Eagles

By CODY WENDT SPORTS STAFF
Lewiston Tribune
Lewiston Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38LkQ3_0kQT1YtA00

PULLMAN — In one of its biggest games of the season thus far, the unbeaten Pullman boys basketball team started things off with a 58-40 triumph against the West Valley Eagles during a Class 2A Greater Spokane League doubleheader at the Greyhounds’ home court Tuesday.

The girls game was slightly closer, but had the same end-result, with the Hounds prevailing 55-41. The boys victory formally established Pullman at the top of the league’s standings, while the girls win made the Greyhounds a firm second behind Clarkston.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lewiston Tribune

Lewiston Tribune

Lewiston, ID
2K+
Followers
46
Post
353K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Lewiston Tribune

Comments / 0

Community Policy