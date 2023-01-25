Hounds soar past Eagles

PULLMAN — In one of its biggest games of the season thus far, the unbeaten Pullman boys basketball team started things off with a 58-40 triumph against the West Valley Eagles during a Class 2A Greater Spokane League doubleheader at the Greyhounds’ home court Tuesday.

The girls game was slightly closer, but had the same end-result, with the Hounds prevailing 55-41. The boys victory formally established Pullman at the top of the league’s standings, while the girls win made the Greyhounds a firm second behind Clarkston.