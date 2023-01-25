Read full article on original website
The biggest movies of the week include Rob Lowe, truly topical horror, arguments between parents and fighter pilots.
All 49 Movies Netflix Is Releasing in 2023: The Full List
Netflix has released its film slate for 2023. Not everything has an exact release date yet, and new movies might be announced down the track, but several anticipated flicks are in the mix. Extraction 2, the Luther movie, Murder Mystery 2, Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget and Untitled Wes Anderson/Roald Dahl Film are the movies that stick out.
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, January 18
Netflix's Top 10 movies and TV shows for Wednesday, Jan. 18, are exactly the same as they were yesterday. Dog Gone is still No. 1 on the movies chart as Rob Lowe's search for Gonker continues, and Ginny & Georgia remains in the top spot on the TV chart. According to Netflix's weekly Global Top 10, Ginny & Georgia actually occupies the top two spots, with the new season the most-watched season of the week and Season 1 in second place. If Season 2 doesn't hit a steep decline in the next two weeks, it could potentially knock 13 Reasons Why Season 2 out of the all-time Top 10. And that would be a win for everybody.
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, January 24
Above Suspicion is now below suspicion! Emilia Clarke's 2021 thriller briefly knocked out The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power from Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Shows and Movies list, but the harfoots (harfeet?) struck back and sent the Queen of Dragons back to irrelevance. All the action is happening on the bottom of the list because the top of the list remains solid, with Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan dominating.
The 5 Best Horror Movies on Hulu, Ranked
Need the perfect chiller to watch? Hulu's got you covered. Below is a list of the best horror movies on the streaming service, flicks that'll fit right into your binge-watching queue. But before we get into that, let's cover some worthy alternates. Hulu is home to Swedish vampire story Let...
Chrisean Rock Socks Former Stylist At “Baddies West” Red Carpet Premiere
Chrisean Rock gets into it with a woman on the red carpet of “Baddies West.”. After announcing her pregnancy and subsequently getting into an altercation, Chrisean Rock got into another scuffle on Sunday night. This time, she swung on someone at the red carpet premiere of Baddies West. Chrisean...
NO DWAYNE JOHNSON! Will Smith Puts Rumors to Rest as Disney Green Lights His Return to a Fan-Favorite Role Post Oscar-Fiasco
The Oscar slap was the biggest controversial topic among Hollywood insiders and fans last year. Will Smith shocked the world when he smacked comedian Chris Rock for mocking Jada Pinkett Smith. This legendary actor faced some concrete consequences for his actions as the Academy banned him for one decade. His multiple projects got canceled in the blink of an eye and he had to retire from the limelight for several months.
A New Stephen King Movie Is Shifting to Theaters From Streaming
In what’s becoming a welcome trend, another genre movie that was originally slated to go directly to streaming is coming to theaters first. It happened with Blue Beetle, Smile, and Evil Dead Rise, and now, it’s happening with The Boogeyman. Based on a Stephen King short story from...
Kylie Jenner And Doja Cat Had An Icy Interaction With Each Other, And Now It's A Meme
"When it is, in fact, not good to see each other."
Fallon Says ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Is a ‘Film About All the Places They Found’ Classified Documents (Video)
Oscar nominations were announced on Tuesday morning, and indie breakout “Everything Everywhere All At Once” led the pack with 11 nominations in total. So later that night, “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon carved some time out in his monologue to explain exactly what the movie is.
Elon Musk says fired ‘Rick and Morty’ co-creator Justin Roiland is “the heart of the show”
Elon Musk has said Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland is the “heart of the show”, after he was fired from the Adult Swim production. The network “ended its association” with Roiland on Tuesday (January 24) following reports that he had been charged over an alleged incident of domestic violence from 2020. Roiland has denied the charges.
Doja Cat Covered Her Body in 30,000 Swarovski Crystals for Fashion Week: 'Magical, Mesmerizing Masterpiece'
Makeup pro Pat McGrath and her team spent nearly five hours hand-placing the crystals for Doja Cat's appearance at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show in Paris Doja Cat was the cherry on top of Paris Fashion Week this weekend. The "Need to Know" singer stepped out to the Schiaparelli Haute Couture fashion show sparkling in red crystals. Doja's grand entrance on the first day of Couture Week saw the star encrusted with 30,000 hand-placed Swarovski crystals, draped in a red silk faille bustier and wearing a hand-knit skirt of...
Netflix’s newest smash hit fantasy series conjures a Top 10 spot in 73 nations, not that it means anything
With upwards of 25 episodic originals set in the genre having been canceled since the beginning of 2020, subscribers are finding it harder and harder to become invested in Netflix fantasy shows, and with good reason. After all, if there’s a very high chance the axe is coming, what’s the point in becoming too attached? Despite that, Shahmaran is off to an incredible start.
One of Horror's Most Underseen and Unsettling Experiences Is Now Streaming on Shudder
In the age of streaming, no matter how acclaimed or beloved a movie or TV show might be, unless you can easily pull it up on your platform of choice, audiences are known to completely overlook it. Additionally, even if an older film earned a release, more obscure titles don't necessarily make it to DVD, thus making it more unlikely to be upgraded to HD formats, or even modern households having Blu-ray players capable of watching such films in the event that a viewer takes the time to track down a copy. Luckily, thanks to the passionate horror fans at Shudder, Andrzej Żuławski's Possession is just a click away from any subscriber, unleashing a world of inhuman ecstasy on modern audiences.
A superhero masterpiece that saw a sequel canned in favor of an atrocious reboot breaks an ancient streaming pact
This year marks a full decade and a half since Guillermo del Toro and Ron Perlman delivered the goods with superhero sequel Hellboy II: The Golden Army, and it still ranks as one of the worst decisions in the genre’s history to abandon the planned trilogy-capper in favor of a reboot.
New Anime to Watch Winter 2023
Time travel, androids, and a classic anime reimagining are just some of what you can expect this winter anime season. There's a new season full of anime to check out this Winter like the highly anticipated Vinland Saga Season 2, the video game-based Nier: Automata Ver1.1a, and some new adaptations of Junji Ito's work. We're also seeing the return of Vash after more than 20 years since the original anime with Trigun Stampede. Across Crunchyroll, HIDIVE, and Netflix, as well as others, there are a lot of places to enjoy anime at the moment. Don't forget to stick to the end of the video to see the list of Winter anime 2023 available this season. Let us know which 2023 Winter anime you're looking forward to in the comments below!
Is ‘Fear’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
Halloween may have been months ago, but that doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate horror movies all year round! As the first film to drop from Hidden Empire Film Group’s new distribution company, Hidden Empire Releasing, Deon Taylor’s Fear is set to make its theatrical debut this week. Starring Joseph Sikora, Andrew Bachelor and Annie Ilonzeh, this movie follows a group of friends who are each forced to face their worst fears while taking a weekend vacation. Where can you watch Fear? Will it be on HBO Max? What about Netflix? Here’s everything we know about the upcoming movie: WHERE TO WATCH FEAR: As of now, the only way...
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Kaleidoscope’ On Netflix, A Heist Drama Whose Episodes Can Be Watched In (Almost) Any Order
Kaleidoscope, created by Eric Garcia (Matchstick Men) is a heist drama that is designed so that the viewer can watch seven of its eight episodes in any order. Instead of episode numbers, the episodes are given colors, and will be shown on users’ Netflix interface in different sequences. So users can run through the episodes in the order they’re presented, or hopscotch between episodes in whatever order they choose. However, “White,” the finale, should always be watched last. KALEIDOSCOPE: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: A short video, labeled “Black”, explains that the story of Kaleidescope can be watched in any...
Hot Horror: Stephen King Adaptation ‘The Boogeyman’ Moves From Streaming to Theatrical (Exclusive)
The Boogeyman, the adaptation of a Stephen King short story by Disney arm 20th Century Studios, is getting a theatrical release after initially being made for the company’s streaming service Hulu. The movie, directed by Rob Savage and produced by 21 Laps, the banner behind Stranger Things, had a surprisingly muscular test screening in December that made studio executives and producers reconsider their release strategy. (They also showed the movie to King, along with the new plans, who gave them a thumbs-up.)More from The Hollywood Reporter'When Harry Met Sally,' 'Iron Man,' 'Little Mermaid,' 'Hairspray,' 'House Party,' 'Carrie' Enter National Film Registry'Dark...
Looks Like We Might Be Getting Another Friday The 13th Movie Alongside Bryan Fuller's TV Prequel
The director and producer behind the original Friday the 13th is working on a reboot movie.
