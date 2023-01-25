Time travel, androids, and a classic anime reimagining are just some of what you can expect this winter anime season. There's a new season full of anime to check out this Winter like the highly anticipated Vinland Saga Season 2, the video game-based Nier: Automata Ver1.1a, and some new adaptations of Junji Ito's work. We're also seeing the return of Vash after more than 20 years since the original anime with Trigun Stampede. Across Crunchyroll, HIDIVE, and Netflix, as well as others, there are a lot of places to enjoy anime at the moment. Don't forget to stick to the end of the video to see the list of Winter anime 2023 available this season. Let us know which 2023 Winter anime you're looking forward to in the comments below!

