Oregon Reproductive Rights Hotline: Free legal advice offered

Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum today announced the launch of the Oregon Reproductive Rights Hotline, a collaborative initiative spearheaded by the Oregon Department of Justice (Oregon DOJ) and staffed by local law firms.

The Hotline will provide free legal advice to anyone in need of guidance after the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, overturning the long-standing constitutional right to abortion that was declared in Roe v. Wade in 1973.

“Even in a state like ours, where abortion is legal, confusion and fear has ensued since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the constitutional right to obtain an abortion last June,” Rosenblum said. "The Hotline will fill an important need in our state for callers to understand the status of our reproductive health laws, including issues related to abortion access. This is especially important because we share a border with Idaho, which has a near-total abortion ban. I am so grateful to this fantastic group of local lawyers who are energized and ready to help answer callers’ questions and help them navigate this post-Roe era.”

The Oregon Reproductive Rights Hotline number is 503-431-6460.

The Hotline’s team of lawyers will return calls within 48 hours after the call is received through the Oregon State Bar’s Lawyer Referral Service. Legal questions will be answered on a pro bono (cost-free) basis by attorneys in participating law firms.

The law firm of Tonkon Torp is serving as the anchor firm for the initiative, with the assistance of other local firms, including Markowitz Herbold, Perkins Coie, Stoel Rives, McDowell Rackner Gibson, and Pickett Dummigan McCall. All firms are participating pro bono, at no cost to callers or to the state.

“We’re looking forward to supporting Attorney General Rosenblum’s important effort to respond constructively to the confusion and difficulties caused by the Dobbs decision. When the law changes suddenly, a hotline like this helps support our community by answering questions about critical access to health care, and we’re glad to help,” said Anna Sortun, Partner in Tonkon Torp’s Litigation Department.

As a reminder

Broad access to abortion remains protected in states that recognize reproductive freedom, including in Oregon. The Dobbs case (which overturned Roe v. Wade) did not change any Oregon laws protecting a person’s right to obtain an abortion in Oregon. For example, in Oregon there are no gestational limits, no waiting periods, and medication abortion (abortion pills) can be accessed by mail. Immigration status or ability to pay does not prevent someone from accessing abortion in Oregon.

“We are excited for participating law firms to help callers understand the status of abortion-related laws and assist with their legal questions about reproductive rights and access to health care,” Rosenblum said.

For more information, visit the Attorney General’s Reproductive Rights, or call the Hotline at 503-431-6460.