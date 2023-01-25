Read full article on original website
Perseverance To DefendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Slide With Fourth Consecutive LossUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Warriors End Mudbugs StreakUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Celebrities Born or Raised in Shreveport, LouisianaTed RiversShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Fire On Ice In NAHLUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
bossierpress.com
High school soccer: Bossier, Airline girls win; district titles on line Thursday
Bossier and Airline won girls matches Wednesday night. In a District 1-III match, Bossier defeated Wossman 6-1 in Monroe. In a non-district match, Airline downed Minden 2-0 in Minden. In District 1-I boys matches, Captain Shreve wrapped up the championship with a 4-2 victory over Benton at Lee Hedges Stadium,...
bossierpress.com
High school boys basketball: Benton, Airline, Bossier, PCA post district victories
The Benton Tigers, Airline Vikings, Bossier Bearkats and Providence Classical Academy Knights won district games Tuesday night. In District 1-5A, Benton topped Haughton 56-47 at Haughton, and Airline edged Byrd 74-73 in overtime at Airline. Also in 1-5A, Parkway’s four-game winning streak came to an end with a 67-54 loss...
bossierpress.com
High school wrestling: Airline defeats Haughton
The Airline Vikings defeated the Haughton Bucs 50-30 in a dual match Thursday night at Airline. Airline’s winners were Michael Finders (106), Logan Olsen (113), Kingston Charles (120), Ernie Perry III (126), Mohammed Jamhour (132), Kyle Manuel (145), Brendon Brooks (160), Danon Walker (195) and Joey Juneau (220). Haughton’s...
bossierpress.com
Men’s college basketball: Black’s record-setting night paces NSU’s blowout of HCU
NATCHITOCHES – Ja’Monta Black hosted quite a 22nd birthday party Thursday night in Prather Coliseum. Northwestern State’s sharpshooting senior guard celebrated turning another year older by establishing one school record and tying another, leading the Demons to an 82-63 Southland Conference victory against Houston Christian. Black, a...
bossierpress.com
Men’s college basketball: TVCC edged BPCC
The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers fell to Trinity Valley Community College 63-60 in the Billy Montgomery Gymnasium Wednesday. BPCC dropped to 11-9 overall and 3-7 in Region XIV. TVCC improved to 5-16 and 5-6. Christian Caldwell led the Cavs with 17 points. Elijah Beard and Kendrick Delahoussaye had 10...
bossierpress.com
Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championship Heads to Shreveport
Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Commissioner Dr. KiKi Baker Barnes announced Thursday that the 2023 GCAC Outdoor Track and Field Championship will be held in Shreveport, La., and hosted by the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission. This year’s competition takes place at Lee Hedges Stadium April 14 and 15. “I want to...
bossierpress.com
GCAC Track and Field Championships to be held in Shreveport in April
Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission Press Release. Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Commissioner Dr. KiKi Baker Barnes announced Thursday that the 2023 GCAC Outdoor Track and Field Championship will be held in Shreveport and hosted by the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission. This year’s competition will take place at Lee Hedges Stadium April 14 and...
bossierpress.com
BPCC STUDENT ATHLETES EARN ACADEMIC HONORS
The Athletic Department at Bossier Parish Community College excelled in the classroom during the fall 2022 semester, finishing with an overall 3.25 grade point average (GPA). There were 28 student-athletes who made the Chancellor’s List, 10 named to the Dean’s List and 16 athletes who made the NJCAA DI Region XIV All Academic Team.
KTBS
Boil advisory issued for southwest Caddo Parish
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Four Forks Water System issued a boil advisory for 200 customers in southwest Caddo Parish Thursday afternoon. An electrical outage is blamed for the boil order. The water system said the advisory will expire next Wednesday.
KTBS
DeSoto Parish highway closed following deadly multi-vehicle crash
MANSFIELD, La. -- All four lanes of U.S. Highway 171 south of Benson are closed following a multi-vehicle crash that's left at least one person dead and three others injured. The crash involved a log truck, a DOTD asphalt truck and a third passenger vehicle. DOTD employees reportedly were in the area making repairs to the highway.
ktalnews.com
Lots of rain and a little snow are possible Tuesday
Lots of rain and a little snow are possible Tuesday. Lots of rain and a little snow are possible Tuesday. The future of economic development without a city …. Mayor Tom Arceneaux's administration updated city council members about plans for moving forward without an economic development office. Your fresh cup...
bossierpress.com
Old Brownlee Rd. is now open
Old Brownlee Rd. is now open to traffic while work continues on drainage. improvements at the intersection of Old Brownlee, Vanceville Rd. and along. Once completed, the project will help remove rain water from subdivisions in the. Old Brownlee Rd. area, including Canal Place and Autumn Creek.
KSLA
Driver dies after crash at Benton at Brownlee
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — A major crash in north Bossier City turned deadly. Just before 7 p.m. Wednesday, two vehicles collided in the intersection of Benton Road (Louisiana Highway 3) and Brownlee Road. One person was rushed to the hospital. That person, the 86-year-old injured driver, passed away...
KTBS
Bossier City to begin street improvement projects Friday
BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Several Bossier City streets will soon see repairs as part of the first phase of this year's citywide street improvements project. The $1.7 million project kicks off Friday with construction beginning on Mondello Way in north Bossier City to replace a drainage structure and provide a patch, mill and asphalt overlay.
KSLA
Barksdale couple gifted Main Squeeze location in Bossier after turning store around
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Being healthy, losing weight, and making better choices are goals that sound familiar to most. But for one couple, those goals ended up being life-changing. Taylor Shellhaas convinced her husband, Jon, to stop for smoothies at a Bossier City juice bar, Main Squeeze, on their...
KSLA
Drivers urged to use caution due to new traffic light in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A new traffic signal is now at the intersection of Swan Lake Road and Innovation Drive in Bossier City. The City of Bossier City is urging people to drive carefully through the area as everyone adjusts to the change. Last June, the LaDOTD conducted a...
KTBS
Keithville man killed in crash
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A south Caddo Parish man killed in a single-vehicle motor vehicle wreck Monday has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Russell Hays of Keithville, 56, was westbound on the Keithville-Keatchie Road just after 6:45 p.m. when his vehicle veered off the road and struck a tree. Hays was pronounced dead at the scene.
cw39.com
I-49 inner city connector in Shreveport gets new proposed route
SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – For over a decade, the I-49 connector has stirred controversy in the City of Shreveport. But during the most recent North Louisiana Council of Government meeting, a new route was proposed. According to John Perkins, a Board Advisor with Allendale Strong, a spokesperson with Providence...
Multiple Fatal Wrecks in Shreveport Bossier
Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Benton Road, (Louisiana Highway 3) and Brownlee Road just before 7PM Wednesday night causing one fatality. Bossier City Police say the 86 year old injured driver was rushed to the hospital, where they later passed away. Police say the driver attempted to make a left turn in front of a northbound vehicle at the intersection, causing the accident. The other driver was not hurt.
bossierpress.com
Bossier City Wide Street Improvements Phase 1
Several Bossier City streets will soon see repairs as part of the 2023 City Wide Street Improvements Phase 1 project. The $1.7 million project will kick off on Friday, January 27, 2023 with construction on Mondello Way in north Bossier City to replace a drainage structure and provide a patch, mill and asphalt overlay.
