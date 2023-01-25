Read full article on original website
Related
These Malls In New York State Are Absolutely Ginormous
With the ability to order anything we want on our phones and have it delivered right to our door, many of us have forgotten how fun a trip to our local shopping mall can be. Remember back in high school when meeting friends at the mall was the ultimate weekend activity? A soft pretzel in one hand, an Orange Julius in the other, shopping bags looped over both arms? Sure, it was easy to blow our entire month’s allowance in just a few hours, and we got home completely exhausted from lugging around our haul all afternoon. But we all know that it was totally worth it for the rush of showing off our new threads at school on Monday and having our friends exclaim, “SO cute!! Where did you get that?”
You’ll Love These 10 Weekend Events In Western New York
There is always something going on in Western New York, and this weekend is a perfect opportunity to hit the slopes, take a painting class, go ice skating, and doing your typical “Hoedown Throwdown,” as Miley Cyrus might say. People are planning to be out and about for...
This Upstate New York City Makes Top 100 Most Expensive Rental Markets In America
A new rent report highlighting the most expensive rental markets in America was released and one Upstate New York city made the top 100. Which city?. The online rental marketplace website Zumper has released its National Rent Report highlighting the most expensive places to rent in America. Syracuse ranked among the top 100 most expensive rental markets in the nation. Syracuse came in at number 89 on the list:
The Brand New Way to Pay for E-ZPass in New York
E-ZPass was introduced in New York to eliminate cash payments for tolls, but a new option was just announced for drivers who miss the option to pay with physical money. Last year marked the end of toll booths in New York. When the Mid-Hudson Bridge eliminated their kiosks in February of 2022 (below), it was one of the last bridges in the state to make the transition. While it left many wondering about the fate of toll booth workers, it also put pressure on commuters who have been putting off the transition to cashless tolling. Has New York reversed its course?
Wrong Answers Only: Most Romantic Restaurants in Western New York
Valentine's Day is coming and for people in and around Buffalo looking for a romantic restaurant to visit, these are not them. Valentine's Day is February 14th. In Western New York and the City of Buffalo, there are tons of romantic restaurants to visit and try to impress your partner with. From fine dining, to casual but unique, Buffalo has it all.
Top 10 Most Romantic Restaurants In the Capital Region, Ranked
Valentine's Day is coming up quickly. The annual day of romance is Tuesday February 14th and before you know it you will be scrambling to order flowers, buy chocolate and make dinner reservations. This guide should help you find the perfect place to wine and dine your special someone. I...
Five New York State Cities Named Most Intelligent In US
A recent study has determined the most educated cities in America, and several in New York have landed among the nation's most intelligent. And the Capital Region tops the four New York metro areas represented on this list from Wallethub. The financial literacy website recently got to work to determine which American cities our most educated citizens prefer to call home based on social and career connections, quality of life, and more. Wallethub scored each city based on overall educational attainment, quality of education, and the educational attainment gap between racial groups and gender.
The 10 Best Winter Getaways in New York State
Winter in New York can be hard, but don't let the cold weather get you down. There are tons of adventures to be had this season. If you're looking for a fun getaway spot, look no further than these 10 awesome places.
13 Landmarks You Should See Before You Die In New York State
Planning some trips on a budget this summer? It's always surprising how many New Yorkers haven't seen some of these incredible landmarks. Many of us have lived here our entire lives, yet haven't seen some of the most famous landmarks in the Empire State. We stay in our own little part of the state and don't venture off the 90 much to see the rest.
New York witnesses describe five circular-shaped objects that 'ignited' moving away
A New York witness at Ava reported watching five, circular-shaped objects that quickly changed direction and seemed to ignite at 5:15 p.m. on December 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Legendary Troy Eatery Named New York’s Most ‘Classic’ Restaurant
There is just something that hits differently when you dine at an establishment that has been open for years. Whether it is the presentation of the food or just the vibe of a restaurant, you know a classic when you are dining in one. The classic cuisine aficionados at Food and Wine recently went on a quest to identify these classic institutions in every state to honor and highlight the restaurants they say help make the "unique fingerprint on this vast, remarkably diverse thing we call American food." This quest led them right to downtown Troy to find one of New York state's most classic eateries serving up a Capital Region favorite dish.
“Let’s Play Pickleball!” 13 Great Upstate NY Courts to Play
What an odd name for the fastest-growing sport in America! Yep, that's right. Pickleball is sweeping the nation by storm and if you haven't yet heard about it, you're surely about to. This strange mixture of tennis, badminton, and ping pong, is growing in popularity with all age groups, from...
WNBF News Radio 1290
Are the Amish Planning a Mass Exodus From New York?
A family member who lives in an Upstate New York community where there are several Amish families recently asked me if I knew that many of the Amish in New York are planning a mass exodus as soon as this spring. When I asked why the Amish wanted to leave...
Fact or fiction: Here’s what NY Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to do with gas stoves
Gov. Kathy Hochul has no plans to ban gas stoves in existing buildings, just new ones beginning in 2025. Ongoing confusion over different paths for the future of fossil fuels is fueling New York's culture war over gas stoves. [ more › ]
Watch Incredible Rescue During Buffalo Blizzard [VIDEO]
The Blizzard of '22 that walloped Buffalo and Western New York in December 2022 left a considerable mark on the region, both positive and negative. The combination of hurricane-force winds, frigid temperatures, and several feet of snow effectively shut down New York State's second-largest city by knocking out power to thousands for days, trapping hundreds of thousands more stuck in their homes or businesses, and leaving the entire area under a state of emergency for an entire week.
Will New York Be The Next State To Get Digital Driver’s Licenses?
Will New York be the next state to issue digital driver's licenses to residents? You might be wondering what exactly a digital driver's license is and which states have allowed them. Let's take a look. What Is A Digital Driver's License?. As we move further and further into a technological...
8 Spots to Drink and Eat on the Finger Lakes Wine Trail
Have you visited any Finger Lakes wineries lately? We recently revisited New York's premier wine region and recommend our favorite spots to drink and eat along the Finger Lakes wine trail.
Coyote Breeding Season in New York as Begun -- Keep Your Pets Safe
Coyotes are on the prowl across the state of New York — not only for food — but for love. The coyote breeding season runs from late January to March in New York. As they search for a mate, they are more active, making coyote sightings more prevalent.
2 Grocery Stores In New York Busted For Selling Illegal Seafood
Law enforcement officers with the New York State Department of Conservation busted two New York grocery stores for selling illegal seafood. Officers with the NYS DECs Division of Law Enforcement made a visit to a grocery store in Queens to conduct an inspection. ECOs Currey, Keegan, and Kortz found 128 undersized lobsters in a tank and issued the store a Notice of Violation. Two days later, different NYSDEC officers received a complaint about undersized lobsters for sale at a supermarket in Brooklyn. ECOs Veloski and Rappold discovered 245 lobsters below the legal size and 141 untagged oysters. A Notice of Violation was issued to that market also. The lobsters were donated to a food pantry in New York City.
New Financial Data Has Bad News For New York Retirees In 2023
Once you’re nearing 65, you start looking at where you want to spend your golden years. Maybe you want somewhere warm with a beach, a place out in nature and relaxing, or maybe you just want to retire somewhere you can stretch a buck. If you’re planning on retiring...
96.1 The Breeze
Buffalo NY
33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://961thebreeze.com
Comments / 1