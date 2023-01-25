Princeton High School students competing for nationwide STEM award with saltwater aquaponics entry

Princeton, NJ – Police now have a composite sketch of suspect in the burglary of a home on Mercer Street that occurred between 11 a.m. and noon on Wednesday, January 11. The suspect is described as a light skinned African-American male, approximately 5-feet-11 to 6 feet, weighing about 160 to 170 pounds with a normal build. He was wearing a blue/black ski knit hat, a black waist length “puffy” jacket, a black backpack, and black shoes. Princeton Police said that the burglar forced entry into the Mercer Street house through a rear door. The residence was ransacked and the suspect took possession of cash and jewelry. If anyone recognizes the individual in the composite sketch or has information, please contact Detective Robert Allie at 609-921-2100, ext. 2123, or at rallie@princetonnj.gov.

