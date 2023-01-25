ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

Princeton High School students competing for nationwide STEM award with saltwater aquaponics entry

By LEA KAHN, Staff Writer
Windsor Hights Herald and Cranbury Press
Windsor Hights Herald and Cranbury Press
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
morristowngreen.com

Test scores show challenges for Morris School District; board also facing insurance hikes, new pool for high school

The Morris School District has challenging work ahead to narrow performance gaps between well off white students and the less affluent, minorities and, particularly, pupils who don’t speak English as their primary language. That’s according to test results presented at Monday’s board meeting. Board finance Chairperson Linda...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Whit

EDITORIAL: A student died — and Rowan said nothing

According to the University of Connecticut, nearly 1,100 suicides will occur on college campuses across the United States in a given year. Unfortunately, Rowan University is not exempt from this staggering statistic. Rowan has experienced several student suicides during the last three years — each one a stark reminder of...
GLASSBORO, NJ
trentondaily.com

The Trenton Circus Squad to Host Auditions for New Members

Whether you spend your days flying high on the trapeze, clowning around, or becoming the next Houdini, the Trenton Circus Squad needs YOU to bring the magic of the circus to life this summer. The Trenton Circus Squad recently announced a call for new performers to join the crew. To...
TRENTON, NJ
aroundambler.com

Upper Dublin High School on lockdown this morning

Upper Dublin High School was on lockdown this morning due to an unauthorized visitor. Principal Bob Schultz announced the lockdown this morning, and said that staff and students were “safe, and with abundant caution, they are remaining in their first period classes. We will provide additional information shortly and expect a quick return to normal activity.”
DUBLIN, PA
PennLive.com

Adult arrested after enrolling as student at N.J. high school, superintendent says

A woman was arrested last week after district officials discovered that she had filed false documents to enroll as a student at New Brunswick High School. New Brunswick Public School District Superintendent Aubrey Johnson made the announcement Tuesday night during a board of education meeting. A video of the meeting was shared on Twitter by reporter Charlie Kratovil from New Brunswick Today.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
trentondaily.com

Trenton Police Department Announces Citizen’s Police Academy

Law enforcement is a hot topic; whether on TV or in the news, policing is an essential subject of discussion in our society. However, because this can be such a divisive issue, many communities feel a sense of tension when interacting with their community’s law enforcement. To connect with our city’s residents and provide citizens with a clearer picture of the work police do in our communities, the Trenton Police Department has announced this year’s Citizen’s Police Academy.
TRENTON, NJ
tourcounsel.com

Westfield Pool Complex | Public swimming pool in New Jersey

The Westfield Pool Complex has many services to offer customers, such as food, you can find very good food and a most exquisite flavor. Likewise, there are other elements that will make your experience better, such as slides, trampolines, training pools and a children's play area, although you can have a picnic if you wish.
WESTFIELD, NJ
phillyvoice.com

Two bald eagle eggs spotted on New Jersey farm's nest cam

Fans of the Duke Farms Eagle Cam will have a pair of eggs to keep tabs on in the coming weeks as they wait for the chicks to hatch at the New Jersey nature preserve. The livestream of the nest in Hillsborough Township, Somerset County now shows two eggs in the nest. The first egg popped up earlier this month.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Princeton Police Release Sketch of Mercer Street Burglar

Princeton, NJ – Police now have a composite sketch of suspect in the burglary of a home on Mercer Street that occurred between 11 a.m. and noon on Wednesday, January 11. The suspect is described as a light skinned African-American male, approximately 5-feet-11 to 6 feet, weighing about 160 to 170 pounds with a normal build. He was wearing a blue/black ski knit hat, a black waist length “puffy” jacket, a black backpack, and black shoes. Princeton Police said that the burglar forced entry into the Mercer Street house through a rear door. The residence was ransacked and the suspect took possession of cash and jewelry. If anyone recognizes the individual in the composite sketch or has information, please contact Detective Robert Allie at 609-921-2100, ext. 2123, or at rallie@princetonnj.gov.  
PRINCETON, NJ
CBS Philly

Willingboro police release wanted poster warning community about Girl Scout Cookies

WILLINGBORO TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Police are sending out a warning to community members.  They released a wanted poster for Girl Scout Cookies calling the iconic Thin Mints and Carmel deLites "highly addictive items." The sign warns that these highly addictive items are being sold by young entrepreneurs who can distract citizens with their smiles and charisma. Police are asking the public to turn over these "items" adding that the department will properly dispose of them. 
WILLINGBORO, NJ
centraljersey.com

LaRusso, Drake to lead East Windsor Regional School District Board of Education

Two veteran school board members and a newcomer were sworn into office at the East Windsor Regional School District’s annual school board reorganization meeting. Returning school board members Nicole LaRusso and Bertrand Fougnies were sworn into office for three-year terms, along with newcomer Jagruti Patel. School Board Secretary Paul Todd administered the oath of office to the board members at the meeting on Jan. 9.
EAST WINDSOR, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Try to guess what is the 3rd most Instagramable city in NJ

Most of New Jersey is a collection of sprawling suburban towns and bedroom communities that cover a large portion of the central and northern parts of the state. We do have cities, but a good portion of the population is in suburbia; with some exceptions. When people do go to our cities, they love sharing their experience on Instagram.
TRENTON, NJ
Windsor Hights Herald and Cranbury Press

Windsor Hights Herald and Cranbury Press

Hightstown, NJ
374
Followers
1K+
Post
88K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news fro Cranbury , Hightstown, East & West Windsor in Mercer County, NJ.

 https://centraljersey.com/windsor-hights-herald/

Comments / 0

Community Policy