Princeton High School students competing for nationwide STEM award with saltwater aquaponics entry

29-year-old woman was charged after she posed as a high school student for 4 days before she was caught.San HeraldNew Brunswick, NJ
21-Year-Old NJ Girl MissingBridget MulroyOld Bridge Township, NJ
Walmart is Permanently Closing a Location in Howell MillBryan DijkhuizenHowell, NJ
Rutgers Defeats Penn State to Move to Second in Big TenFlurrySportsNew Brunswick, NJ
Verity Beck: Daughter accused of murdering and dismembering her parents for no apparent motiveLavinia ThompsonMontgomery County, PA
morristowngreen.com
Test scores show challenges for Morris School District; board also facing insurance hikes, new pool for high school
The Morris School District has challenging work ahead to narrow performance gaps between well off white students and the less affluent, minorities and, particularly, pupils who don’t speak English as their primary language. That’s according to test results presented at Monday’s board meeting. Board finance Chairperson Linda...
Whit
EDITORIAL: A student died — and Rowan said nothing
According to the University of Connecticut, nearly 1,100 suicides will occur on college campuses across the United States in a given year. Unfortunately, Rowan University is not exempt from this staggering statistic. Rowan has experienced several student suicides during the last three years — each one a stark reminder of...
trentondaily.com
The Trenton Circus Squad to Host Auditions for New Members
Whether you spend your days flying high on the trapeze, clowning around, or becoming the next Houdini, the Trenton Circus Squad needs YOU to bring the magic of the circus to life this summer. The Trenton Circus Squad recently announced a call for new performers to join the crew. To...
Princeton Area Community Foundation awards grants to nonprofits
Grant funds were awarded to more than 60 nonprofit organizations in the area. The Princeton Area Community Foundation announced the award of about $2 million in Community Impact and COVID-19 Relief and Recovery Fund grants to local nonprofits. The organizations will use the funds – made possibly by generous community...
aroundambler.com
Upper Dublin High School on lockdown this morning
Upper Dublin High School was on lockdown this morning due to an unauthorized visitor. Principal Bob Schultz announced the lockdown this morning, and said that staff and students were “safe, and with abundant caution, they are remaining in their first period classes. We will provide additional information shortly and expect a quick return to normal activity.”
Woman Caught Posing As High School Student In NJ
A 29-year-old woman has been arrested after posing as a teenager and going to high school in New Jersey.
Adult arrested after enrolling as student at N.J. high school, superintendent says
A woman was arrested last week after district officials discovered that she had filed false documents to enroll as a student at New Brunswick High School. New Brunswick Public School District Superintendent Aubrey Johnson made the announcement Tuesday night during a board of education meeting. A video of the meeting was shared on Twitter by reporter Charlie Kratovil from New Brunswick Today.
Former Hillsborough School District Buildings And Grounds Director Admits To Paying Kickbacks For Fraudulent Overtime Payments
January 26, 2023 Trenton, N.J. – A Somerset County, New Jersey man yesterday admitted to paying kickbacks in return for…
trentondaily.com
Trenton Police Department Announces Citizen’s Police Academy
Law enforcement is a hot topic; whether on TV or in the news, policing is an essential subject of discussion in our society. However, because this can be such a divisive issue, many communities feel a sense of tension when interacting with their community’s law enforcement. To connect with our city’s residents and provide citizens with a clearer picture of the work police do in our communities, the Trenton Police Department has announced this year’s Citizen’s Police Academy.
tourcounsel.com
Westfield Pool Complex | Public swimming pool in New Jersey
The Westfield Pool Complex has many services to offer customers, such as food, you can find very good food and a most exquisite flavor. Likewise, there are other elements that will make your experience better, such as slides, trampolines, training pools and a children's play area, although you can have a picnic if you wish.
70and73.com
How concerns over a house are pushing Moorestown toward a historic preservation law.
For 134 years, the huge white house has occupied a corner lot on Moorestown's Chester Avenue, a short walk from the town's historic Main Street. Built for Philadelphia merchant John H. Perkins, the structure's 4,887 square feet held seven bedrooms. In recent years, it was refitted as a funeral home...
phillyvoice.com
Two bald eagle eggs spotted on New Jersey farm's nest cam
Fans of the Duke Farms Eagle Cam will have a pair of eggs to keep tabs on in the coming weeks as they wait for the chicks to hatch at the New Jersey nature preserve. The livestream of the nest in Hillsborough Township, Somerset County now shows two eggs in the nest. The first egg popped up earlier this month.
NJ High School Graduate Makes World’s Most Watched Movie
New Jersey regularly receives a lot of negative commentary for various reasons. Some is earned. Some of it is completely undeserved. There are many firsts and many big ideas that have a direct New Jersey angle to them. Consider this. The movie: “Top Gun: Maverick” is the # 1 most...
Princeton Police Release Sketch of Mercer Street Burglar
Princeton, NJ – Police now have a composite sketch of suspect in the burglary of a home on Mercer Street that occurred between 11 a.m. and noon on Wednesday, January 11. The suspect is described as a light skinned African-American male, approximately 5-feet-11 to 6 feet, weighing about 160 to 170 pounds with a normal build. He was wearing a blue/black ski knit hat, a black waist length “puffy” jacket, a black backpack, and black shoes. Princeton Police said that the burglar forced entry into the Mercer Street house through a rear door. The residence was ransacked and the suspect took possession of cash and jewelry. If anyone recognizes the individual in the composite sketch or has information, please contact Detective Robert Allie at 609-921-2100, ext. 2123, or at rallie@princetonnj.gov.
Willingboro police release wanted poster warning community about Girl Scout Cookies
WILLINGBORO TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Police are sending out a warning to community members. They released a wanted poster for Girl Scout Cookies calling the iconic Thin Mints and Carmel deLites "highly addictive items." The sign warns that these highly addictive items are being sold by young entrepreneurs who can distract citizens with their smiles and charisma. Police are asking the public to turn over these "items" adding that the department will properly dispose of them.
From Cathleen to Catherin: Lawrence Township Council appoints new member
The Lawrence Township Council has appointed lifelong resident Catherin “Catie” MacDuff to fill the vacancy on the council that was created by the resignation of former Township Councilwoman Cathleen Lewis in early January. MacDuff was chosen from among three nominees to fill the vacancy at the Lawrence Township...
LaRusso, Drake to lead East Windsor Regional School District Board of Education
Two veteran school board members and a newcomer were sworn into office at the East Windsor Regional School District’s annual school board reorganization meeting. Returning school board members Nicole LaRusso and Bertrand Fougnies were sworn into office for three-year terms, along with newcomer Jagruti Patel. School Board Secretary Paul Todd administered the oath of office to the board members at the meeting on Jan. 9.
91-year-old woman in nursing home dies after assault by another resident, family says
Just like she did every other day, Rose Taylor visited her 91-year-old Aunt Clara at the nursing home across the street in South Plainfield, N.J., at about 8 a.m. on Jan. 16. After bathing, changing her clothes and feeding her, Taylor tucked her aunt into bed and assured her she would return later.
Try to guess what is the 3rd most Instagramable city in NJ
Most of New Jersey is a collection of sprawling suburban towns and bedroom communities that cover a large portion of the central and northern parts of the state. We do have cities, but a good portion of the population is in suburbia; with some exceptions. When people do go to our cities, they love sharing their experience on Instagram.
Petition calls for East Windsor Township to address rash of burglaries
Upset about a rash of burglaries, more than 400 East Windsor Township residents have signed an online petition calling on township officials to address the issue. The Change.org petition, which has been circulating since Dec. 29, 2022 had been signed by 428 people as of Jan. 24. The petition was triggered by five reported residential burglaries in November and December.
