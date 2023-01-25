Read full article on original website
WNDU
1 dead in crash involving semi on U.S. 12 in Berrien County
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a crash Thursday morning on U.S. 12 in Berrien County. It happened around 11:40 a.m. near Franklin Road just south of Buchanan. Officials say a semi and another vehicle crashed head on, with both vehicles ending up in a ditch.
Berrien County Sheriff: driver killed in collision with semi-truck
Deputies found the trailer of a semi-truck overturned in a ditch alongside US Highway 12. A black SUV was pinned underneath.
2 killed in Berrien County crash
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI – Two people were killed Tuesday, Jan. 24, when their vehicle crashed into a tree, state police said. The names of the victims have not been released. The single-vehicle crash happened Tuesday night on M-139 at Sherr Road in Berrien County’s Berrien Township. The victims’ vehicle left the road and struck a tree, state police said.
wkzo.com
Vehicle crash injures two, hospitalizes one in Cass County
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Two people were injured and one hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Cass County on Thursday, January 26. It happened on Daily road north of M-60 around 8:20 a.m. in Jefferson Township. According to Cass County Sheriff’s deputies, one of the vehicles driven...
abc57.com
Two injured in crash on Dailey Road near M-60
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Two people were injured in a crash on Dailey Road Thursday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 8:20 a.m., deputies were called to the road, just north of M-60, for the crash. According to the investigation, an Edwardsburg driver was traveling south on...
Driver killed after his vehicle strikes tree in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI -- A driver from Paw Paw was killed Thursday in a crash in Oshtemo Township, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office reports. Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash at 10:59 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, in the 9300 block of Almena Drive. Arriving deputies...
WNDU
Goshen man dies from injuries in Elkhart County crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Goshen man has died from the injuries he suffered in a crash last week in Elkhart County. It happened just before 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the intersection of State Road 13 and County Road 34. Officers say a Chevy Silverado driving west on County Road 34 crossed into the intersection after disregarding a stop sign and was struck by a Ford Ranger that was unable to stop in time.
abc57.com
U.S. 12 shut down south of Buchanan for crash investigation
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - A section of U.S. 12 is shut down near Buchanan Thursday afternoon for a crash, according to Berrien County dispatch. The road is shut down between Redbud Trail and Bakertown Road. A call came in reporting the crash at 11:45 a.m. According to law enforcement on...
WNDU
2 dead after car crashes into tree in Berrien Township
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Two people are dead after a fatal car crash in Berrien Township on Tuesday evening. Michigan State Police Troopers responded to the 11500 block of M-139 near Scherr Road around 9:15 p.m. A preliminary investigation finds the driver lost control, ran off the roadway, and crashed head on into a tree.
WILX-TV
State Police investigate double fatal crash in Berrien Township
BERRIEN TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Troopers are investigating a double fatal car crash that occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 24 around 9:15 p.m. on M-139 Hwy (Old 31) near Scherr Rd. in Berrien Township. The preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a passenger car was traveling south on M-139 Hwy...
Drunk driver arrested for hit-and-run crash involving West Michigan school bus: police
A 49-year-old woman was taken into police custody on Tuesday afternoon after she allegedly drove through a stop sign and collided with a school bus — all while intoxicated, authorities said.
95.3 MNC
Two people killed in crash on M-139 at Scherr Road
Two people were killed in a crash on M-139 in Berrien Township. The collision happened around 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24 on M-139 near Scherr Road. According to Michigan State Police, the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. The victims were found inside the vehicle by first...
Police: Three arrested in death of Benton Harbor 74-year-old
Three suspects have been arrested in the death of a 74-year-old in Benton Harbor, police say.
Fox17
Van Buren County Commission chairman arrested for DUI
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Van Buren County Commission Chairman Randall Peat was arrested for driving while under the influence, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office. We’re told Peat was arrested Monday night. Deputies say Peat was not working as board chair during the time...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Suspect involved in high speed chase arrested
PAW PAW TOWNSHIP – A 27-year-old Sterling Heights, MI man, with several warrants, was arrested early Wednesday morning, Jan. 18, following a high-speed chase through Van Buren and Berrien counties, according to a press release from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office. Van Buren County Sheriff Daniel Abbott...
22 WSBT
Plows work on clearing roads in Elkhart County
Snow is coming down in Elkhart County and plows are still working on clearing roads. Driving conditions are not ideal and dispatch is reporting accidents. People who stayed home have been clearing snow throughout the day. Some people were getting creative to clear out mother nature’s mess. Road conditions...
Investigation of fatal shooting in Gary taken over by Indiana State Police
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Indiana State Police Department is now taking over the investigation into Tuesday night's police shooting in Gary.Around 3:00 p.m., officers were called to a home where a man was seen holding a weapon to his head and making threats. A SWAT team was called in and at one point.He left the home, got into a car, and then police opened fire. Some of the details about what happened right before the shooting are still unclear.The man died at the scene. He's identified as 43-year-old Edward Grant.
abc57.com
Benton Harbor police confirm suspicious death is homicide; surveillance video of three suspects released
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. – Investigators confirmed the death of longtime Benton Harbor resident Leon Johnson, 74—known as ‘Red’ to his friends and family—is a homicide. Johnson was found dead on Sunday, shot to death, in what police believe may have been a robbery. His death...
22 WSBT
Elkhart Police investigating two separate overnight shootings
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — Elkhart Police are investigating two separate shootings that happened late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. Police were called out to the first shooting around 10:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of Holiday View Drive. When they arrived, officers found a home that had been...
Benton Harbor police work to ID suspects in death of 74-year-old
Benton Harbor police are looking for three suspects after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound.
