Following Taylor Swift's Ticketmaster Fiasco, Live Nation's President Jumped From Apologetic To Defensive During Senate Hearing
Following the Ticketmaster fiasco during Taylor Swift's Eras Tour sale, the Senate hearing has begun, and the Live Nation president jumped from apologetic to defensive.
Senators quote Taylor Swift lyrics at hearing addressing Ticketmaster mess: ‘I’m the problem. It’s me’
Senators ripped into executives from Ticketmaster’s parent company Live Nation over its disastrous handling of Taylor Swift ticket sales during a congressional hearing on Tuesday. Live Nation president Joe Berchtold appeared before lawmakers on Capitol Hill where he apologised to the pop star and her legion of fans, pledging: “We need to do better, and we will.”The words appeared to carry little weight with members of the Senate Judiciary Committee.Democrat Richard Blumenthal, from Connecticut, told Mr Berchtold he had accomplished the “stunning achievement” of unifying both parties behind a common cause. Using lyrics from Swift’s 2022 hit Anti-Hero, the...
Garth Brooks Calls to Make Scalping Illegal Amid Ticketmaster Investigation
Lawmakers are continuing to hear testimony regarding the Ticketmaster investigation launched late in 2022, after legal authorities in three states took action in response to a botched ticket rollout for Taylor Swift's 2023 Eras Tour — and Garth Brooks is among those weighing in. The situation exploded in mid-November,...
Pelosi annoyed with MSNBC for coverage of Biden documents story: 'I'm not a big fan'
Nancy Pelosi slammed MSNBC during an interview published Sunday and said she was "not a big fan" of their coverage of President Biden's classified documents.
CNN Anchor Calls Guest 'Rude' in Awkward On-Air Exchange
CNN has been knee-deep in coverage of the U.S. House of Representatives' struggle to elect a speaker, with Republican nominee Kevin McCarthy finally earning the role after 15 rounds of voting, several joke nominations, and a near fight to close out the week late into Saturday morning. But on Thursday,...
Judge concludes hearing on Trump grand jury report without a decision – as it happened
‘This is not simple,’ says judge on releasing Georgia grand jury’s report into Trump’s efforts to overturn 2020 election results
If You Invested $1,000 In Meta Stock When Donald Trump Was Kicked Off Facebook, You'd Have This Much Now
Former President Donald Trump announced his plans to run for President of the United States for a third time on Nov. 15, 2022. This time around, Trump could have fewer places to connect with supporters on account of his being banned from several major social media platforms. While Trump has...
Democratic House leader Jeffries says Trump running 'low-energy' campaign for president
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said presidential candidate Donald Trump is running a "low-energy campaign" after announcing his third bid for the White House in November.
Woman Reacts Emotionally After StubHub Fined Her $792 For Attempting to Resell Taylor Swift Tickets
$792 is plenty of money to lose after you were trying to recoup cash already lost on purchases. The trauma caused Jenni (@jenni.barrett) to post an emotional reaction online. Jenni said she just hung up with StubHub customer care and felt compelled to share her story.
Ticketmaster is in the hot seat on Capitol Hill after Taylor Swift ticket meltdown
WASHINGTON -- On Tuesday, Live Nation and Ticketmaster had to answer to lawmakers for ticket meltdown that caused bad blood with millions of Taylor Swift fans last November.A Senate committee spent hours grilling company leaders on Capitol Hill. Lawmakers were just as upset with the ticket giant as fans were after it was nearly impossible for "Swifties" to get tickets including to her upcoming show at U.S. Bank Stadium, among other venues.The hearing goes beyond the Taylor Swift fiasco and more about Live Nation-Ticketmaster becoming what they consider a monopoly, controlling about 70% of the market for concert tickets and...
Here’s the real reason why Trump is back on Facebook
WASHINGTON — If it’s Thursday ... President Biden, in Virginia, speaks on the economy. ... NBC’s Courtney Kube, Carol E. Lee and Abigail Williams explain the administration’s reversal on sending U.S. tanks to Ukraine. ... Donald Trump gets his Facebook and Instagram accounts reinstated. ... Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., says he’s running for re-election, NBC’s Marc Caputo reports. ... And meet 2022’s leading vote-getter (who just happened to lose his race).
Senators grill Ticketmaster after Taylor Swift fiasco
Senators grilled Ticketmaster Tuesday, questioning whether the company’s dominance in the ticketing industry led to its spectacular breakdown last year during a sale of Taylor Swift concert tickets. Republicans and Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee also debated possible action, including making tickets non-transferable to cut down on scalping...
Senators accuse Ticketmaster, parent company, of being monopoly
U.S. senators quoted Taylor Swift lyrics while calling out the nation's leading ticket sales and distribution company during a Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday.
Taylor Swift Shares New “Lavender Haze” Video: Watch
Taylor Swift has shared a new video for her Midnights track “Lavender Haze.” Take a look below. Swift released Midnights, her tenth album, in October. She announced her extensive Eras Tour in support of the record at the beginning of November, but during Verified Fan pre-sales, Ticketmaster’s website collapsed under the overwhelming demand for tickets. The company then canceled the public on-sale date for tour tickets. Ticketmaster and its parent company, Live Nation Entertainment, are facing multiple lawsuits from Swift fans who felt that the companies manipulated the sales unfairly.
NC Attorney General continues Ticketmaster investigation amid federal lawmakers' hearing
Tuesday's congressional hearing and Josh Stein's investigation seek to uncover if Ticketmaster is a monopoly and what the impact is on consumers.
Fans React to Lawmakers Quoting Taylor Swift Songs During Ticketmaster Hearing
The Senate hearing discussing Ticketmaster and Live Nation's practices has officially begun, and fans are reacting online. Through a live stream, fans were able to watch it all go down and were delighted by the clever Taylor Swift references used by actual government officials. "'Ticketmaster ought to look in the...
Live music execs grilled on Capitol Hill after Taylor Swift tour mess
Ticketmaster was in the spotlight on Capitol Hill on Tuesday following the Taylor Swift Eras tour debacle, which saw droves of fans unable to secure tickets to her wildly popular upcoming tour. Why it matters: It took an artist as big as Taylor Swift to get the conversation about why...
The Senate's Ticketmaster hearing featured plenty of Taylor Swift puns and protesters
The Senate Judiciary Committee held its much-anticipated hearing into Live Nation and the ticketing industry as dozens of Swifties rallied outside the Capitol and hundreds more joined in virtually.
Live Nation “Monopoly,” Taylor Swift Ticket Debacle Take Center Stage In U.S. Senate Hearing
In the wake of the Taylor Swift ticketing debacle, U.S. Senators took aim at Ticketmaster and its parent company, Live Nation, with many arguing that it’s a monopoly that should be broken up. Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Mike Lee (R-Utah) led the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Tuesday, entitled “That’s the Ticket: Promoting Competition and Protecting Consumers in Live Entertainment.” Klobuchar and Lee were specifically focused on whether Live Nation had violated its consent decree, a set of conditions and divestitures Live Nation and Ticketmaster agreed to when they merged in order to ensure competition. More from The Hollywood ReporterOscar Nominations: Viola...
