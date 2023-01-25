ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Senators quote Taylor Swift lyrics at hearing addressing Ticketmaster mess: ‘I’m the problem. It’s me’

Senators ripped into executives from Ticketmaster’s parent company Live Nation over its disastrous handling of Taylor Swift ticket sales during a congressional hearing on Tuesday. Live Nation president Joe Berchtold appeared before lawmakers on Capitol Hill where he apologised to the pop star and her legion of fans, pledging: “We need to do better, and we will.”The words appeared to carry little weight with members of the Senate Judiciary Committee.Democrat Richard Blumenthal, from Connecticut, told Mr Berchtold he had accomplished the “stunning achievement” of unifying both parties behind a common cause. Using lyrics from Swift’s 2022 hit Anti-Hero, the...
UTAH STATE
Popculture

CNN Anchor Calls Guest 'Rude' in Awkward On-Air Exchange

CNN has been knee-deep in coverage of the U.S. House of Representatives' struggle to elect a speaker, with Republican nominee Kevin McCarthy finally earning the role after 15 rounds of voting, several joke nominations, and a near fight to close out the week late into Saturday morning. But on Thursday,...
CBS Minnesota

Ticketmaster is in the hot seat on Capitol Hill after Taylor Swift ticket meltdown

WASHINGTON -- On Tuesday,  Live Nation and Ticketmaster had to answer to lawmakers for ticket meltdown that caused bad blood with millions of Taylor Swift fans last November.A Senate committee spent hours grilling company leaders on Capitol Hill. Lawmakers were just as upset with the ticket giant as fans were after it was nearly impossible for "Swifties" to get tickets including to her upcoming show at U.S. Bank Stadium, among other venues.The hearing goes beyond the Taylor Swift fiasco and more about Live Nation-Ticketmaster becoming what they consider a monopoly, controlling about 70% of the market for concert tickets and...
TENNESSEE STATE
NBC News

Here’s the real reason why Trump is back on Facebook

WASHINGTON — If it’s Thursday ... President Biden, in Virginia, speaks on the economy. ... NBC’s Courtney Kube, Carol E. Lee and Abigail Williams explain the administration’s reversal on sending U.S. tanks to Ukraine. ... Donald Trump gets his Facebook and Instagram accounts reinstated. ... Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., says he’s running for re-election, NBC’s Marc Caputo reports. ... And meet 2022’s leading vote-getter (who just happened to lose his race).
INDIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Senators grill Ticketmaster after Taylor Swift fiasco

Senators grilled Ticketmaster Tuesday, questioning whether the company’s dominance in the ticketing industry led to its spectacular breakdown last year during a sale of Taylor Swift concert tickets. Republicans and Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee also debated possible action, including making tickets non-transferable to cut down on scalping...
TENNESSEE STATE
Pitchfork

Taylor Swift Shares New “Lavender Haze” Video: Watch

Taylor Swift has shared a new video for her Midnights track “Lavender Haze.” Take a look below. Swift released Midnights, her tenth album, in October. She announced her extensive Eras Tour in support of the record at the beginning of November, but during Verified Fan pre-sales, Ticketmaster’s website collapsed under the overwhelming demand for tickets. The company then canceled the public on-sale date for tour tickets. Ticketmaster and its parent company, Live Nation Entertainment, are facing multiple lawsuits from Swift fans who felt that the companies manipulated the sales unfairly.
FUN 107

Fans React to Lawmakers Quoting Taylor Swift Songs During Ticketmaster Hearing

The Senate hearing discussing Ticketmaster and Live Nation's practices has officially begun, and fans are reacting online. Through a live stream, fans were able to watch it all go down and were delighted by the clever Taylor Swift references used by actual government officials. "'Ticketmaster ought to look in the...
The Hollywood Reporter

Live Nation “Monopoly,” Taylor Swift Ticket Debacle Take Center Stage In U.S. Senate Hearing

In the wake of the Taylor Swift ticketing debacle, U.S. Senators took aim at Ticketmaster and its parent company, Live Nation, with many arguing that it’s a monopoly that should be broken up.  Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Mike Lee (R-Utah) led the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Tuesday, entitled “That’s the Ticket: Promoting Competition and Protecting Consumers in Live Entertainment.” Klobuchar and Lee were specifically focused on whether Live Nation had violated its consent decree, a set of conditions and divestitures Live Nation and Ticketmaster agreed to when they merged in order to ensure competition. More from The Hollywood ReporterOscar Nominations: Viola...
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy