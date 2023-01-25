ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Francis Ngannou reveals the UFC used Randy Couture as an example during failed negotiations: “Go ask him”

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has revealed he discussed his departure with Randy Couture. ‘The Predator’ has been out of action since his clash with Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 last January. That outing was an important one for Ngannou, as it could potentially be his last fight in the promotion due to his expiring contract. Despite fighting with a knee injury against ‘Bon Gamin’, he prevailed by unanimous decision.
MiddleEasy

Sage Northcutt Explains What Has Kept Him Out Of The Cage Since 2019

Back in 2015, Sage Northcutt burst onto the UFC scene and immediately began to turn heads. At the time, Northcutt was thought of as the next big superstar in the sport. He had grown up doing martial arts and was a very talented fighter. His looks and personality began to draw the attention of the fans and the UFC quickly jumped on the bandwagon. Northcutt was promoted heavily during his early UFC days and at first, he rose to the challenge. In 2018 he decided not to renew his contract with the UFC and sought free agency. After signing with ONE Championship, he was injured and has not fought since 2019. Now Northcutt is healed up and ready to make his return to the cage.
sportszion.com

Vince McMahon to sell WWE to The Rock for $6.5 Billion undercutting Saudi’s offer

WWE has been going through bankruptcy, and the authorities are planning on selling it off to some big shots. Although there were some speculations that WWE was being sold to someone from Saudi Arabia it all went downhill when Dwayne Johnson showed his interest in buying the company. World Wrestling...
bjpenndotcom

Randy Couture warns Jake Paul away from facing an established fighter in PFL debut: “Give him the chance to get his feet under him”

UFC Hall of Famer and PFL analyst Randy Couture believes Jake Paul needs to be careful with his MMA career. ‘The Problem Child’ has been out of action since his clash with Anderson Silva last October on Showtime pay-per-view. While ‘The Spider’ gave Paul the hardest fight of his boxing career thus far, the Brazilian came up short. A pivotal eighth-round knockdown healed seal the win for the YouTuber by unanimous decision.
Boxing Scene

Dillian Whyte Wants Both Boxing, MMA Fight With Francis Ngannou: 'I Would Bash Him'

Dillian Whyte is back in demand following his majority decision win against Jermaine Franklin in November. Although Whyte is a frontrunner to face Anthony Joshua in a rematch sometime in 2023, he’s also interested in fighting a former heavyweight champion from a completely different sport. In an interview with...
MMAmania.com

Midnight Mania! Chael Sonnen rants against Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou: ‘Dumbest idea in sports history’

I don’t have the data to back it up, but MMA fans seem to be tuning into the idea that boxing matches featuring MMA fighters vs. actual boxers do not usually go so well for the cage fighters. Maybe it started with the Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather robbery, but Jake Paul beating up champions and legends of the Octagon with relative ease has woken up many fans.
BBC

Leon Edwards: British UFC champion says new goal is to be best in history

Britain's Leon Edwards says his new goal is to become the greatest UFC fighter of all time after beating Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title. Edwards, 31, stunned Nigeria's Usman in August to become only the second British UFC champion in history. The pair will rematch for the belt at...
Yardbarker

Alexandre Pantoja Hopes Brandon Moreno Doesn’t Try to Avoid Trilogy Bout

As a reserve fighter for the UFC 283 co-main event, Alexandre Pantoja was one of the first people to congratulate Brandon Moreno. backstage after the Mexican fighter regained the flyweight title in Rio de Janeiro last weekend with a victory over Deiveson Figueiredo. The tone of that interaction quickly changed,...
TMZ.com

Conor McGregor Denies Attacking Woman On Yacht

A woman is accusing Conor McGregor of kicking and punching her while aboard his yacht in Ibiza last year ... but the UFC superstar is adamant the incident never happened. According to the Majorca Daily Bulletin in Spain, the woman claims the altercation went down after a night of clubbing to celebrate McGregor's birthday in July 2022.
bjpenndotcom

Former UFC heavyweight Todd Duffee signs with KSW, set to challenge heavyweight champion Phil De Fries at KSW 79

Former UFC heavyweight Todd Duffee has signed with one of the premiere mixed martial arts organizations in Europe, KSW. Duffee revealed the news on Wednesday’s showing of ‘The MMA Hour‘. Despite making his debut, the promotion quickly confirmed that he would challenge their heavyweight champion Phil De Fries at KSW 79 on Feb. 25 in Liberec, Czech Republic.

