KTLO
Monday basketball results include MHCA getting swept by Lead Hill
Mountain Home Christian Academy had a rough night on Monday as they were swept in three basketball games at home by Lead Hill. The varsity boys’ game ended with the Eagles falling to the Tigers 87-75. Kolby Woods led Mountain Home Christian with 30 points, Riley Peglar scored 17, Evan Palella had 15, and Jordan Woods added 10 points. For Lead Hill, Kaden Baker provided 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Quintin Sewell finished with 23 points, and Mason Cain ended up with 20 points and 13 assists.
What did Springfield look like 200 years ago in the month of January
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield has been around since the early 1800s, and many significant events have occurred over the last 200 years. Here’s a timeline of significant events that have happened in the month of January since 1831: 1831 Joseph Rountree and family and Sidney S. Ingram, his nephew arrived. This homesite was 2 1/2 […]
KYTV
Snowstorm knocks down power lines across the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Utility crews are working to restore power to thousands of customers across the Ozarks. The hardest-hit counties in Missouri are Carter, Howell, Oregon Reynolds and Shannon. There are also outages from Lebanon stretching southwest to Stone County. Springfield’s City Utilities has also reported outages. Major...
KTTS
Charges Filed In Deadly Springfield Crash
(KTTS News) — Greene County prosecutors have filed charges in connection with a fatal crash in Springfield two years ago. Investigators said Gary Calhoun, Jr. ran a red light in his pickup and hit an SUV, which then hit a semi. The crash happened near Glenstone and Cherry in...
coxhealth.com
Ashley Casad named president of Springfield hospitals
Ashley Casad, vice president of clinical services, has been promoted to president of Springfield hospitals and senior vice president, system operations, at CoxHealth. Casad joined CoxHealth in January 2020, and in her current position, she has responsibility for oncology, neurosciences, cardiovascular services, laboratory and radiology. When the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020, Casad took on a key leadership role in CoxHealth’s response.
KYTV
Firefighters battle duplex fire in Springfield; 1 injured
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters say one person suffered critical injuries in a duplex fire in Springfield. Firefighters responded to the fire around 5:30 p.m. near Kimbrough and Monastery. That is near James River Freeway. Several firefighters are battling the fire. Investigators say the victim’s injuries appear critical. Firefighters are...
KTLO
More snow to come Tuesday night
Snow has started falling in the Twin Lakes Area, and there is more to come. A winter storm warning is in effect for north central Arkansas until 6 Wednesday morning, for Ozark, Taney and Douglas counties in southern Missouri until 9 Wednesday morning and for Howell County in southern Missouri until noon Wednesday.
UPDATED: Hundreds of Greene County residents without power
UPDATE 2:15 P.M. — Webster Electric Co-op has decreased its number of customers without power from 650 to around 480. In Springfield, there are still around 140 customers without power. The majority of those customers are 134 from the eastern section of Sunshine Street that leads into East State Highway D. Original story: SPRINGFIELD, Mo. […]
Secluded $3 million Ozark estate overlooks Finley River
OZARK, Mo. – You’re never far away from peace and quiet in Missouri. Seclusion and serenity are usually a short drive away. About 16 miles south of Springfield is a 30-acre estate hidden in the trees that has cliff-side views of the Finley River and the surrounding valley.
KYTV
Driver smashes into a light pole during rush-hour traffic in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A driver and two passengers suffered minor injuries after their Jeep pickup hit a traffic signal pole. Officers responded to Kansas and Bennett Streets around 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Investigators say the driver told police he fell asleep while going northbound on Kansas Expressway. The crash...
cassville-democrat.com
Woman injured in wreck with tanker
A Republic woman was injured on Jan. 17 in a wreck at 8:40 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 37 and Farm Road 2160. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Rebecca Lynch, 52, of Republic, was driving a 2016 Nissan Sentra eastbound and failed to yield at the intersection, pulling into the path of a 2019 Peterbilt, being driven by Larry Lyons, 49, of Exeter.
Resources to check road conditions in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A snowstorm hit the Ozarks on Jan. 24 bringing snow to the area and some places will receive several inches overnight. Below is a list of websites and resources to check traffic conditions around the area. The Missouri Department of Transportation offers a map to check road conditions across the entire state. […]
KTLO
Springfield man sentenced to 20 years for meth conspiracy, illegal firearms
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Springfield, Mo., man was sentenced in federal court today for his role in a conspiracy that distributed at least 11 kilograms of methamphetamine in southwest Missouri and for illegally possessing firearms. Gregory D. Robinson, 45, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to...
KRMS Radio
Former Camden Deputy & Current Buffalo Chief Chris Twitchel On Leave
Reports are indicating that Buffalo Police Chief Chris Twitchel, formerly with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, has been placed on administrative leave. The announcement followed an internal investigation and the Buffalo Board of Aldermen approving the action back on January 9th. City officials are not releasing further information other...
ksmu.org
Springfield restaurant balks at eggstravagant egg prices
Across the country, rising egg prices have left buyers tightening their belts. The price increase has also touched restaurants in the Ozarks. In the back of Scrambler’s Diner in Springfield, a stove sizzles with an order of eggs and hashbrowns. As the cook cracks open an egg, two yolks come out of the shell. That extra yolk is little comfort to restaurant owners and consumers alike, who are facing egg prices more than twice as expensive than two years ago.
KYTV
Mountain Grove School District superintendent’s snow day announcement goes viral
MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - It’s the sweet sound of no school for students in the Mountain Grove School District. Whenever superintendent Jim Dickey posts one of his snow day jingles, it means no school the next day. He says people are waiting for it when snow is in the forecast.
10,000 chickens killed in Pleasant Hope fire
PLEASANT HOPE, Mo. – About 10,000 chickens were killed and the building that housed them was destroyed in a fire in the 2100 block of 552nd Road in Polk County today (Jan. 24, 2023). Pleasant Hope Fire Protection District Chief Greg Wood said the cause of the blaze was not yet known. Employees were in the […]
KYTV
Republic, Mo., police arrest man hiding inside business
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - An employee at a Republic business breathed a sigh of relief after a strange and potentially dangerous experience. Police say a man wanted in a domestic violence investigation walked into Eva Ramirez’s office on Monday. He explained that he had car trouble and needed to use her phone. A few minutes later, the police showed up near her building. The man then began acting strange and began hiding.
KYTV
Ozark, Mo., couple loses everything after building collapse
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - An Ozark couple is rebuilding their lives after their apartment collapsed along with a coffee shop on the historic Ozark square. Luckily the newlyweds were out of town when the collapse happened on December 29. Demolition crews tore down the lofts. ”I got a text that...
