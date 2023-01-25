ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

KTLO

Monday basketball results include MHCA getting swept by Lead Hill

Mountain Home Christian Academy had a rough night on Monday as they were swept in three basketball games at home by Lead Hill. The varsity boys’ game ended with the Eagles falling to the Tigers 87-75. Kolby Woods led Mountain Home Christian with 30 points, Riley Peglar scored 17, Evan Palella had 15, and Jordan Woods added 10 points. For Lead Hill, Kaden Baker provided 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Quintin Sewell finished with 23 points, and Mason Cain ended up with 20 points and 13 assists.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KYTV

Snowstorm knocks down power lines across the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Utility crews are working to restore power to thousands of customers across the Ozarks. The hardest-hit counties in Missouri are Carter, Howell, Oregon Reynolds and Shannon. There are also outages from Lebanon stretching southwest to Stone County. Springfield’s City Utilities has also reported outages. Major...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Charges Filed In Deadly Springfield Crash

(KTTS News) — Greene County prosecutors have filed charges in connection with a fatal crash in Springfield two years ago. Investigators said Gary Calhoun, Jr. ran a red light in his pickup and hit an SUV, which then hit a semi. The crash happened near Glenstone and Cherry in...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
coxhealth.com

Ashley Casad named president of Springfield hospitals

Ashley Casad, vice president of clinical services, has been promoted to president of Springfield hospitals and senior vice president, system operations, at CoxHealth. Casad joined CoxHealth in January 2020, and in her current position, she has responsibility for oncology, neurosciences, cardiovascular services, laboratory and radiology. When the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020, Casad took on a key leadership role in CoxHealth’s response.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Firefighters battle duplex fire in Springfield; 1 injured

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters say one person suffered critical injuries in a duplex fire in Springfield. Firefighters responded to the fire around 5:30 p.m. near Kimbrough and Monastery. That is near James River Freeway. Several firefighters are battling the fire. Investigators say the victim’s injuries appear critical. Firefighters are...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTLO

More snow to come Tuesday night

Snow has started falling in the Twin Lakes Area, and there is more to come. A winter storm warning is in effect for north central Arkansas until 6 Wednesday morning, for Ozark, Taney and Douglas counties in southern Missouri until 9 Wednesday morning and for Howell County in southern Missouri until noon Wednesday.
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

UPDATED: Hundreds of Greene County residents without power

UPDATE 2:15 P.M. — Webster Electric Co-op has decreased its number of customers without power from 650 to around 480. In Springfield, there are still around 140 customers without power. The majority of those customers are 134 from the eastern section of Sunshine Street that leads into East State Highway D. Original story: SPRINGFIELD, Mo. […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

Secluded $3 million Ozark estate overlooks Finley River

OZARK, Mo. – You’re never far away from peace and quiet in Missouri. Seclusion and serenity are usually a short drive away. About 16 miles south of Springfield is a 30-acre estate hidden in the trees that has cliff-side views of the Finley River and the surrounding valley.
OZARK, MO
cassville-democrat.com

Woman injured in wreck with tanker

A Republic woman was injured on Jan. 17 in a wreck at 8:40 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 37 and Farm Road 2160. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Rebecca Lynch, 52, of Republic, was driving a 2016 Nissan Sentra eastbound and failed to yield at the intersection, pulling into the path of a 2019 Peterbilt, being driven by Larry Lyons, 49, of Exeter.
REPUBLIC, MO
KOLR10 News

Resources to check road conditions in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A snowstorm hit the Ozarks on Jan. 24 bringing snow to the area and some places will receive several inches overnight. Below is a list of websites and resources to check traffic conditions around the area. The Missouri Department of Transportation offers a map to check road conditions across the entire state. […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KRMS Radio

Former Camden Deputy & Current Buffalo Chief Chris Twitchel On Leave

Reports are indicating that Buffalo Police Chief Chris Twitchel, formerly with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, has been placed on administrative leave. The announcement followed an internal investigation and the Buffalo Board of Aldermen approving the action back on January 9th. City officials are not releasing further information other...
BUFFALO, MO
ksmu.org

Springfield restaurant balks at eggstravagant egg prices

Across the country, rising egg prices have left buyers tightening their belts. The price increase has also touched restaurants in the Ozarks. In the back of Scrambler’s Diner in Springfield, a stove sizzles with an order of eggs and hashbrowns. As the cook cracks open an egg, two yolks come out of the shell. That extra yolk is little comfort to restaurant owners and consumers alike, who are facing egg prices more than twice as expensive than two years ago.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

10,000 chickens killed in Pleasant Hope fire

PLEASANT HOPE, Mo. – About 10,000 chickens were killed and the building that housed them was destroyed in a fire in the 2100 block of 552nd Road in Polk County today (Jan. 24, 2023). Pleasant Hope Fire Protection District Chief Greg Wood said the cause of the blaze was not yet known. Employees were in the […]
PLEASANT HOPE, MO
KYTV

Republic, Mo., police arrest man hiding inside business

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - An employee at a Republic business breathed a sigh of relief after a strange and potentially dangerous experience. Police say a man wanted in a domestic violence investigation walked into Eva Ramirez’s office on Monday. He explained that he had car trouble and needed to use her phone. A few minutes later, the police showed up near her building. The man then began acting strange and began hiding.
REPUBLIC, MO
KYTV

Ozark, Mo., couple loses everything after building collapse

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - An Ozark couple is rebuilding their lives after their apartment collapsed along with a coffee shop on the historic Ozark square. Luckily the newlyweds were out of town when the collapse happened on December 29. Demolition crews tore down the lofts. ”I got a text that...
OZARK, MO

