Effective: 2023-01-26 21:40:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-27 01:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Clinton; Southern Clinton; Southern Lycoming; Union A SNOW SQUALL WILL AFFECT PARTS OF SOUTHERN LYCOMING...SOUTHERN CLINTON...NORTHERN CENTRE...UNION...NORTHERN CLINTON...AND SOUTHERN CENTRE COUNTIES HAZARDS...A band of snow squalls accompanied by winds of 20 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than one mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 1217 AM EST, a snow squall was along a line extending from 16 miles northwest of Bellefonte to near Jersey Shore and moving east at 35 MPH. THIS SQUALL WILL BE NEAR Carroll and R.B. Winter State Park around 1220 AM EST. Sand Bridge State Park around 1230 AM EST. Spruce Run Reservoir around 1235 AM EST. Monument around 1240 AM EST. Bald Eagle State Park around 1245 AM EST. Lewisburg and Blanchard around 1250 AM EST. For those driving on Interstate 80, this includes areas between the Bellefonte and Lewisburg-Williamsport exits, specifically from mile markers 170 to 206. This includes Route 220 from near Lamar on I-80 to Lock Haven. SAFETY INFO Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this squall. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

CLINTON COUNTY, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO