Aspen Times
Vagneur: Aspen, the metaphorical wilderness
She sat directly across from me in the gondola, a self-professed matriarch of “modern” Aspen, giving some newfound friends the rundown on our little town: “Aspen was a ghost town when the Paepckes arrived. There was basically nothing here but rundown buildings, and a few people who, for whatever reason, had refused to leave.”
Aspen Times
Best: Can new batteries help Aspen achieve climate goals?
Holy Cross Energy aims to distribute 100% emission-free electricity to its 55,000 members in the Aspen, Rifle, and Vail areas by 2030. How will it do that?. Tri-State Generation and Transmission, Colorado’s second-largest utility, has a different but related problem. It wants to best use infrastructure associated with its coal-burning operations at Craig after the last unit closes before 2030.
Aspen Times
Milias: Life, liberty, and a vacancy tax
One of these things is most certainly not like the others. But, a “vacancy tax” is effectively on Aspen’s March 7 municipal election ballot in the guise of Councilman Skippy Mesirow, who seeks re-election to a second term. For owners of private property in Aspen, the local...
Aspen Times
Thompson: Seems obvious
Eric Simon (“Let’s be practical about the entrance”) lays out the alternatives with the Castle Creek Bridge but makes the wrong choice. The city freely admits that its straight-shot proposal would not improve traffic flow. It should also be conceded that the p.m. rush hour would be worse due to shifting the traffic light from Cemetery Lane to 7th and Main. Indeed, it is billed as an infrastructure improvement and not a traffic-management solution.
Aspen Times
Oliver: I found the answer!
Eureka! The best thing for Aspen traffic is giving buses their own lane all the way to and from Main Street, right? Keep buses in their own lane, and the other lane will flow regular traffic better, too. This is possible with a couple of one-way, two-lane bridges in and out of Aspen.
