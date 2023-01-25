Little Bite of Everything Offers Comfort Food with a Twist

Mac and Cheese Burger from Little Bite of Everything.

Heather and Jeff Manor, husband and wife owners of Little Bite of Everything (LBOE), opened the award-winning restaurant in 2016 by bootstrapping. All of the food comes from family recipes and their own gastronomic experimentation. Begun in an old converted art gallery, in 2021 they moved into a larger building in Historic Downtown Dickson. The new building allows them to offer both their great burgers and a lot of Southern hospitality.

While the burgers are award winning, it is the mac and cheese and pimento cheese that keeps winning customer raves. It is like memaw used to make, only better. They put their mac and cheese on burgers, they roll it up in bread crumbs and fry it as a “Southern Sharable,” pile it on top of their French fries, and they load it up with buttermilk batter-fried chicken pieces, bacon, and drizzled with ranch dressing. It is also available buffalo spiced, with a dash of Memphis barbecued or slathered in chili.

Their pimento cheese also finds its way onto lots of the items offered on the menu, including burgers, chicken sandwiches, and served with their Fried Green Tomatoes. And customers can even get tubs of it to take home. It comes in four flavors: Classic Southern, Sunday, White Cheddar Ranch and Jalapeno.

From their fresh salads to their wrap sandwiches to their sides, everything is heavily dipped in traditional Southern flavors, and yet it all tastes totally modern.

Chicken sandwiches are another favorite. They offer them in both batter-fried and grilled. One of the favorites is the Hawaiian Fire Chicken Sandwich. It is topped with ghost pepper cheese, house-made mango chutney and grilled pineapple.

“… [O]ur Angry Bird is a fan favorite! [It is] a Buffalo chicken sandwich dollied up with some heat [from] ghost pepper cheese, our house white cheddar ranch pimento cheese to cool things down a bit,” said the Manors on Facebook, “[then] drizzled with some Franks Hot Red Sauce for that final kick!”

Once your mouth gets heated up with spice, they offer great desserts to cool their clients down. Grab two spoons and share an ooey-gooey chocolate fudge cake with vanilla ice cream, their summer Strawberry Fields Cake or the fall ‘Nanner Pudding Cheesecake.

Recently they added a new item to the menu – a meatloaf sandwich.

“Whenever we add on a new menu item, there’s been a lot of thought and prep put into it,” the Manor’s explain. “We want to make sure we only serve what you guys will love!”

“Our new Meatloaf Sammich was a solid year in the making before we brought it on as a special first and then, after seeing how much y‘all loved it, an everyday menu item. Made in house daily, it’s the same recipe we serve our family, with our very own little twist. While it’s served open faced with our Sunday Pimento Cheese on top, you can absolutely get it with no pimento cheese for a more classic comfort food dish.”

Both locals and visitors are drawn to Little Bite of Everything.

“We were in town visiting family and they come here frequently and suggested LBOE,” said one visitor. “MAN, SO GLAD THEY DID!!!! It was absolutely amazing from the food to our server. I got the Santa Fe Wrap with sweet potato fries and I asked for powdered sugar instead of marshmallow cream and it was done with a smile. There were four adults and one child, being a little particular… [S]he was offered many things until our waitress said something that tickled her fancy, LOL, so they can and will happily change up something to help you enjoy your meal. I am looking forward to coming back next time I’m in Dickson!”

Said another reviewer, “Absolutely the best EVERYTHING I’ve had in a while. Well worth the little extra cost for the quality ingredients and taste. Going back again and taking the family. Over hour and half trip one way so that should tell you how great this place is. Looking forward to trying everything!! … We got the Mac ‘n Cheese Burger and the Angry Bird…Best Mac ‘n Cheese I’ve ever had! Serious, y’all. I never review anything. GO to LBOE!!”

You can dine in, carry out or they will deliver.

Little Bite of Everything

124 S Main Street, Suite A,

Dickson, Tennessee

Phone: (615) 326-8289

http://www.littlebiteofeverything.com/

Hours: Daily, 11:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.