Nickel Creek to Perform Three Night Residency at Ryman Auditorium

By Source Staff
 2 days ago
photo by Josh Goleman

Nickel Creek—mandolinist Chris Thile, violinist Sara Watkins and guitarist Sean Watkins—will release Celebrants, their first new album in nine years on March 24.

Ahead of the release, the new song, “Strangers,” is out now. Of the song, Thile shares, “This song is an exploration of the ostensibly rewarding but often awkward, even excruciating act of catching up with an old friend. Can the connection be reforged? Should it be?”

In celebration of the album release, the band will perform for three nights at Ryman Auditorium on April 27, 28, and 29. Buy tickets here.

Their fifth studio album, Celebrants marks a highly anticipated return for the beloved trio and explores the inherent dynamics of human connection. Across the 18 tracks, the trio addresses love, friendship and time with lyrics both poetic and plain-spoken, as they see bridges built, crossed, burned and rebuilt. Recorded at Nashville’s RCA Studio A, the album was produced by longtime collaborator Eric Valentine (Queens of the Stone Age, Grace Potter, Weezer) and features Mike Elizondo on bass.

Of the project, the band reflects, “This is a record about embracing the friction inherent in real human connection. We begin the record yearning for and pursuing harmonious connection. We end the record having realized that truly harmonious connection can only be achieved through the dissonance that we’ve spent our entire adult lives trying to avoid.”

Dickson County, TN
