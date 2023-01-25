ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

High school basketball: Falcons hold off Rampants' rally

By By Craig Moyer Sports Writer
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38B8Au_0kQSvhhz00

Close basketball games are often decided by which team finds more success from the free-throw line late in the game.

Tuesday’s Big Carolina 3A/4A matchup between J.H. Rose and South Central in the Falcons Nest was no different.

The hosts went 6-of-7 from the foul line in the fourth quarter to finish off a 55-47 win over the Rampants, who shot just 3-for-6 at the charity stripe in the final eight minutes of play.

South Central (10-8, 6-2) was dominant for much of the first two quarters and change, and it led by 13 early in the third before the visitors pulled within four heading to the fourth.

Nearing the midway point of the final frame, J.H. Rose’s rally culminated with it taking the lead on a pair of occasions, the second time coming on Malachi Green’s straightaway 3 with 4:33 to play to give his side a 46-44 lead.

After leading nearly the entire night, the Falcons were not flustered by seeing their double-digit lead disappear, as they scored the next seven points to regain control.

In the double-bonus with over four minutes to play, Troy Loftin and Ean Behm drew fouls on back-to-back possessions, as the juniors each sank both shots to push the lead to four.

Will Taylor had an opportunity to cut the deficit in half with 2:49 remaining, but saw both of his free throw attempts go astray.

Senior Jamir Wright then provided the dagger on the other end of the court, finding the bottom of the net from behind the arc to push the lead to seven.

A field goal drought of nearly two minutes ensued for both teams, with the lone point over that span coming in the form of a Tyler Nelson free throw with 2:10 to play.

J.H. Rose had a handful of opportunities to cut into the lead but were unable to do so, as Wright and Isaiah Godley capped the win with buckets in the final minute to double the final deficit to eight.

Prior to rallying for the lead in the fourth, the Rampants’ only other lead was in the opening minutes off a trey from Hugh Collins, who had the hot hand for the away side, scoring a team-high 19 points behind six 3-pointers.

South Central then scored the rest of the points in the first, closing on an 11-0 run to take an eight-point advantage after one.

Connor Leitch tied the game with a 3 of his own, while Godley added a pair of scores and the rest of the Falcons’ points came from the foul line.

Despite a trio of 3-pointers from Collins in the second quarter, the home side added a point to its lead, heading to halftime on top 25-16.

Early in the third, a 6-0 run by the Falcons pushed their lead to 13 as Wright scored on the inside before Michael Staton connected on a 3 and Leitch added a free throw.

Leitch led a trio of South Central players to finish in double figures with a team-high 13 points, followed by 12 apiece from Wright and Staton, while Godley contributed nine points in the victory.

J.H. Rose (8-10, 3-5) then began to work its way back into the game, using an 11-2 run to help trim the margin to four.

The run was sparked by a Green 3-pointer, while Collins also connected from beyond the arc.

Davis Hathaway added a pair of free throws, followed by a Nelson bucket in the paint and another point from Green at the foul line.

Both teams continue BCC play Friday as South Central visits New Bern, while J.H. Rose welcomes Northside-Jacksonville.

Girls’ Game South Central 71 J.H. Rose 29

South Central broke the game open with a dominant third quarter on its way to a rout of BCC foe J.H. Rose at home Tuesday.

The Falcons held a narrow 26-22 lead at halftime before outscoring the visitors 23-5 in the third to pull away.

A 10-0 run to open the frame set the tone for the strong second half, as Sabraya Baker opened the quarter with a bucket on the inside before Braden Kell knocked down a 3 to make it a nine-point game.

Brook Evans pushed the lead to double figures by going 1-of-2 from the free-throw line, as the freshman added a score in the paint before Madison Fleming capped the run with a score of her own.

South Central (14-4, 7-1) also scored the final six points of the third behind baskets from Baker and Malay Mitchell to extend the lead to 49-27 with one quarter to play.

In the fourth quarter, the hosts held J.H. Rose (11-7, 4-4) without a field goal, outscoring them 22-2 to finish off the 42-point victory.

Evans led the way in the fourth with six points, while Kell added four behind another 3-pointer, as the pair paced the Falcons with 21 and 15 points, respectively.

Also finishing north of 10 points was Baker with 13, while Alayna Randolph finished just shy of double figures with nine points.

J.H. Rose led 6-3 in the early going behind a 3 from Dashe’na Hopkins before the hosts ended the quarter on a 11-3 run to take the lead for good.

The second quarter saw South Central extend its lead to 11, but the Rampants closed on a 7-0 run to pull within four at the break.

Boys’ Basketball D.H. Conley 48 Northside-Jacksonville 34

D.H. Conley went on the road and came away with a win over Northside-Jacksonville in a Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference game Tuesday night.

The Vikings got another big game from senior Cooper Marcum, who scored a team-leading 24 points, while Bryce Jackson added nine.

With the win, Conley moves to 13-6, including 6-1 in conference play, as it will look to continue its winning ways Friday at Havelock.

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

ECU guard Wynston Tabbs steps away from team to focus on health

The recent run of frustration Wynston Tabbs has found in his injury-plagued basketball career has taken another unfortunate turn. The former Boston College transfer, who’s dealt with knee injuries throughout his time in college basketball, has decided to step away from the East Carolina basketball team to focus on his health, according to Pirate head coach Michael Schwartz following Tuesday night’s 76-66 win over Tulsa inside Minges Coliseum.
GREENVILLE, NC
Highschool Basketball Pro

Jacksonville, January 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The East Duplin High School basketball team will have a game with Southwest Onslow High School on January 26, 2023, 14:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Goldsboro woman wins $100,000 in Powerball

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The latest Powerball lottery game made a Goldsboro woman very happy Wednesday night. Jennifer Nunn took a chance on a $3 Powerball ticket and won a $100,000 prize in Wednesday’s drawing. She bought her Quick Pick ticket from Quick Mart on North Spence Avenue in Goldsboro. She matched the numbers on […]
GOLDSBORO, NC
neusenews.com

The Children's Village Academy Student Honor List

Congratulations to the following Children’s Village Academy students:. 4th Grade: Dallas Dawson, Daeanna Francis, Joecdiel Russe Perez. 1st Grade: Gabrielle Parker, Jayden Battle, Dominique Rouse, Kam’Ryn Whitfield, Naomi Rufus, Alvinia Williams-Blow. 2nd Grade: Tavaris Moore, Truzell Perry, Da’Cora Morgan, Roland Rufus. 3rd Grade: Serenity Williams, Domani Morgan.
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Eastern Carolina counties seeing unusual weather this January

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Wednesday night, five different Eastern Carolina Counties were under three different tornado warnings. Dare, Martin, Pitt, Beaufort, and Hyde Counties were all under tornado warnings. It’s a bit unusual for January, and the weather prompted ECU to send an alert to students to take shelter.
GREENVILLE, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Russell’s of Washington celebrates 40 stylish years

Russell’s of Washington has been a staple of sharp dressed men for 40 years. It’s where these men have gone (and continue to go) to purchase tailored suits, stylish everyday outfits and accessories. Russell Smith purchased the storefront on Main Street in 1983. Back then, popular men’s fashion...
WASHINGTON, NC
newbernnow.com

Knights of Columbus to Host Upcoming Gigantic Yard Sale

The Knights of Columbus (K of C) will be holding their gigantic yard sale Feb. 2, 3 and 4 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the K of C hall located at 1125 Pine Tree Dr. in New Bern. The hall, storage building and tents will be stocked with bedding, furniture, tools, hardware, sporting goods, kitchen ware, books, toys, clothing, luggage, bikes, knick-knacks, glasses, shoes, electronics, bath and beauty items and holiday decorations.
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Lenoir County’s CLEAR Talk program in full swing

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Lenoir County law enforcement continue their efforts to connect with the community. The CLEAR Talk program is law enforcement’s idea of how to engage with people. CLEAR stands for Cops Listening Engaging And Reacting. On Tuesday, the Kinston Police Department, Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office and residents had an open discussion over […]
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

Gas leak shuts down streets, closes school in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A natural gas leak in Jacksonville has shut down several street and has closed a nearby school. The leak near Chaney Ave and Warlick Street is currently under repair by Piedmont Natural Gas. Students at Infant of Prague Catholic School were evacuated from their building as...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Two-vehicle wreck knocks traffic light out at MLK and Simmons

NEW BERN, Craven County — A two-car collision at the intersection of Martin Luther King Blvd. and Simmons St. has knocked a traffic signal line down. Crews were on the scene working to repair the lights and noted that any injuries were expected to be minor. Lieutenant Donald McInnis...
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

Kinston teen arrested on gun charges

A Kinston teenager was arrested Monday on multiple firearm charges. According to a release from the Kinston Police Department, on Monday, Jan. 23, at approximately 12:40 p.m. members of the Kinston Police Department were called to the report of shots fired in the vicinity of Mitchell Wooten Apartments. Upon arrival, officers located several shell casings and discovered that one apartment had been struck by gunfire. Members of the community quickly rallied together and provided detailed accounts of what had occurred. This led to a K-9 track being performed by Sgt. Stewart and K-9 Brix. This track led to the discovery of Jermaine Williams, 19, of Kinston hiding in the nearby area. Williams was detained and found to be in possession of a firearm.
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Over $100,000 awarded to Kinston PD for de-escalation training

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Kinston Police Department is making changes to better serve and protect its city. KPD is one of the four organizations to be awarded $150,000. The grant comes from the Bureau of Justice Administration’s Cops Program and is intended to provide opportunities for the department. “We’re gonna have a specialist come […]
KINSTON, NC
neusenews.com

Kinston Police Department provide larceny case updates

With the help of the community and an investigation both subjects have been identified. Officers obtained a warrant on Patrice Knight (Rocky Mount, NC) for Felony Larceny. On January 19, 2023, the Nash County Sheriff's Office served the warrant. Officers obtained a warrant on James Earl Ricks (55 years old)...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Third person charged in Rocky Mount murder

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -A third suspect has been arrested and charged with murder stemming from a fight in Rocky Mount. Back on January 5th around 8:22 pm officers responded to the 1200 block of Hargrove Street in reference to a fight in progress. When officers arrived on scene they...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
piratemedia1.com

Greenville ‘Bar 2022’ ordinance stirs change in Uptown

Following a bar ordinance passed by the Greenville, NC City Council on Jan. 12, restrictions on bars in the Uptown Greenville area will be lifted in an effort to encourage local entrepreneurship ventures. Brock Letchworth, City of Greenville public information officer, said the new ordinance, Bar 2022, is set to...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Teen charged in drive by shooting in Greenville, no injuries

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Greenville Police Emergency Response Team arrested a teenage suspect Wednesday night who was wanted for a drive by shooting Sunday night. Police say 18-year-old Lamikah Baptist is charged with numerous weapons offenses, including possession of a weapon of mass destruction, discharging a firearm within an enclosure to incite fear and discharging a firearm within the city limits.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Greenville builds new salt storage facility to stay prepared for winter weather

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The city of Greenville has a brand new salt storage facility to help ensure there is plenty of road salt in the event of winter weather. Greenville Public Works Assistant Director, Kevin Heifferon says the city ran out of salt last January with multiple weekends of bad weather. Now, Heiffron says that shouldn’t be a problem.
GREENVILLE, NC
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
476K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy