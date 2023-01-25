High school basketball: Falcons hold off Rampants' rally

Close basketball games are often decided by which team finds more success from the free-throw line late in the game.

Tuesday’s Big Carolina 3A/4A matchup between J.H. Rose and South Central in the Falcons Nest was no different.

The hosts went 6-of-7 from the foul line in the fourth quarter to finish off a 55-47 win over the Rampants, who shot just 3-for-6 at the charity stripe in the final eight minutes of play.

South Central (10-8, 6-2) was dominant for much of the first two quarters and change, and it led by 13 early in the third before the visitors pulled within four heading to the fourth.

Nearing the midway point of the final frame, J.H. Rose’s rally culminated with it taking the lead on a pair of occasions, the second time coming on Malachi Green’s straightaway 3 with 4:33 to play to give his side a 46-44 lead.

After leading nearly the entire night, the Falcons were not flustered by seeing their double-digit lead disappear, as they scored the next seven points to regain control.

In the double-bonus with over four minutes to play, Troy Loftin and Ean Behm drew fouls on back-to-back possessions, as the juniors each sank both shots to push the lead to four.

Will Taylor had an opportunity to cut the deficit in half with 2:49 remaining, but saw both of his free throw attempts go astray.

Senior Jamir Wright then provided the dagger on the other end of the court, finding the bottom of the net from behind the arc to push the lead to seven.

A field goal drought of nearly two minutes ensued for both teams, with the lone point over that span coming in the form of a Tyler Nelson free throw with 2:10 to play.

J.H. Rose had a handful of opportunities to cut into the lead but were unable to do so, as Wright and Isaiah Godley capped the win with buckets in the final minute to double the final deficit to eight.

Prior to rallying for the lead in the fourth, the Rampants’ only other lead was in the opening minutes off a trey from Hugh Collins, who had the hot hand for the away side, scoring a team-high 19 points behind six 3-pointers.

South Central then scored the rest of the points in the first, closing on an 11-0 run to take an eight-point advantage after one.

Connor Leitch tied the game with a 3 of his own, while Godley added a pair of scores and the rest of the Falcons’ points came from the foul line.

Despite a trio of 3-pointers from Collins in the second quarter, the home side added a point to its lead, heading to halftime on top 25-16.

Early in the third, a 6-0 run by the Falcons pushed their lead to 13 as Wright scored on the inside before Michael Staton connected on a 3 and Leitch added a free throw.

Leitch led a trio of South Central players to finish in double figures with a team-high 13 points, followed by 12 apiece from Wright and Staton, while Godley contributed nine points in the victory.

J.H. Rose (8-10, 3-5) then began to work its way back into the game, using an 11-2 run to help trim the margin to four.

The run was sparked by a Green 3-pointer, while Collins also connected from beyond the arc.

Davis Hathaway added a pair of free throws, followed by a Nelson bucket in the paint and another point from Green at the foul line.

Both teams continue BCC play Friday as South Central visits New Bern, while J.H. Rose welcomes Northside-Jacksonville.

Girls’ Game South Central 71 J.H. Rose 29

South Central broke the game open with a dominant third quarter on its way to a rout of BCC foe J.H. Rose at home Tuesday.

The Falcons held a narrow 26-22 lead at halftime before outscoring the visitors 23-5 in the third to pull away.

A 10-0 run to open the frame set the tone for the strong second half, as Sabraya Baker opened the quarter with a bucket on the inside before Braden Kell knocked down a 3 to make it a nine-point game.

Brook Evans pushed the lead to double figures by going 1-of-2 from the free-throw line, as the freshman added a score in the paint before Madison Fleming capped the run with a score of her own.

South Central (14-4, 7-1) also scored the final six points of the third behind baskets from Baker and Malay Mitchell to extend the lead to 49-27 with one quarter to play.

In the fourth quarter, the hosts held J.H. Rose (11-7, 4-4) without a field goal, outscoring them 22-2 to finish off the 42-point victory.

Evans led the way in the fourth with six points, while Kell added four behind another 3-pointer, as the pair paced the Falcons with 21 and 15 points, respectively.

Also finishing north of 10 points was Baker with 13, while Alayna Randolph finished just shy of double figures with nine points.

J.H. Rose led 6-3 in the early going behind a 3 from Dashe’na Hopkins before the hosts ended the quarter on a 11-3 run to take the lead for good.

The second quarter saw South Central extend its lead to 11, but the Rampants closed on a 7-0 run to pull within four at the break.

Boys’ Basketball D.H. Conley 48 Northside-Jacksonville 34

D.H. Conley went on the road and came away with a win over Northside-Jacksonville in a Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference game Tuesday night.

The Vikings got another big game from senior Cooper Marcum, who scored a team-leading 24 points, while Bryce Jackson added nine.

With the win, Conley moves to 13-6, including 6-1 in conference play, as it will look to continue its winning ways Friday at Havelock.