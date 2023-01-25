ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Silicon Valley

Sale closed in Fremont: $1.7 million for a four-bedroom home

A 2,011-square-foot house built in 1962 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 5600 block of Don Way in Fremont was sold on Dec. 21, 2022 for $1,680,000, or $835 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 7,840-square-foot lot.
FREMONT, CA
Silicon Valley

Single family residence sells in San Jose for $1.8 million

A 2,109-square-foot house built in 1968 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 1100 block of Carla Drive in San Jose was sold on Dec. 30, 2022. The $1,825,000 purchase price works out to $865 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three baths, a garage, and two parking spaces. There’s also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on an 8,040-square-foot lot.
SAN JOSE, CA
Silicon Valley

Single family residence sells for $2.2 million in Oakland

A historic house built in 1914 located in the 6400 block of Benvenue Avenue in Oakland has a new owner. The 1,988-square-foot property was sold on Dec. 21, 2022 for $2,200,000, or $1,107 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three baths, and a garage. The unit sits on a 6,500-square-foot lot.
OAKLAND, CA
Silicon Valley

Three-bedroom home in Palo Alto sells for $3.2 million

The spacious property located in the 3000 block of Price Court in Palo Alto was sold on Jan. 6, 2023 for $3,170,000, or $1,347 per square foot. The house built in 1954 has an interior space of 2,353 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a carport, and two parking spaces. There’s also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on an 8,760-square-foot lot.
PALO ALTO, CA
Silicon Valley

Downtown Los Gatos prime sites are seized by lender in a foreclosure

LOS GATOS — Two downtown Los Gatos commercial properties in prime locations have been seized by a lender through foreclosure of a delinquent loan for the sites. The Los Gatos properties that were foreclosed are an office building at 2 North Santa Cruz Avenue and an office and restaurant building with addresses of 143 and 151 East Main Street, according to documents on file with the Santa Clara County Recorder’s Office.
LOS GATOS, CA
Silicon Valley

Four-bedroom home sells for $1.5 million in Danville

The spacious property located in the 100 block of Stowbridge Court in Danville was sold on Jan. 5, 2023 for $1,545,000, or $659 per square foot. The house built in 1980 has an interior space of 2,344 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, three baths, an attached garage, and three parking spaces. The unit sits on a 9,450-square-foot lot.
DANVILLE, CA
Silicon Valley

Detached house sells in Dublin for $2.3 million

The spacious and recently built property located in the 2200 block of Forino Drive in Dublin was sold on Dec. 21, 2022 for $2,256,000, or $582 per square foot. The house built in 2014 has an interior space of 3,877 square feet. The property features five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on an 8,922-square-foot lot.
DUBLIN, CA
Silicon Valley

Single-family home sells in Los Gatos for $4.7 million

A spacious and recently built house built in 2011 located in the 100 block of Dover Street in Los Gatos has new owners. The 5,937-square-foot property was sold on Jan. 5, 2023 for $4,675,000, or $787 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, six baths, a garage, and three parking spaces. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
LOS GATOS, CA
Silicon Valley

San Jose senior community is bought by big Chicago real estate firm

SAN JOSE — An assisted living center for seniors in San Jose has been bought by a big real estate firm from Chicago. Oakmont of Silver Creek, a residential care facility for the elderly, has been bought for $50.8 million by an affiliate headed up by Chicago-based Harrison Street Real Estate, according to documents filed on Jan. 23 with the Santa Clara County Recorder’s Office.
SAN JOSE, CA
Silicon Valley

Single family residence sells in Pleasanton for $1.5 million

A 2,020-square-foot house built in 1971 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 400 block of Mavis Drive in Pleasanton was sold on Dec. 15, 2022 for $1,542,000, or $763 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three baths, and a garage. It sits on a 7,500-square-foot lot.
PLEASANTON, CA
Eater

This Chinatown Classic For Decadent Dim Sum Might Be Forced to Close

Things are tense between two Chinatown mainstays in San Francisco. City View Restaurant, a decades-old go-to for dim sum at 662 Commercial Street, is facing eviction from property owners Chinatown Community Development Center. SFGATE reports the restaurant’s lease expired in October, but restaurant ownership claims landlords were happy to take rent checks all the way through January.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

Mega-Popular East Bay Bagel-Maker Boichik Is Opening a Shop in the South Bay

South Bay residents will soon be able to get some of the Bay Area’s best bagels right in their own backyards. According to a post on the company’s Instagram, super-popular bagel shop Boichik Bagels will open its third outpost in Santa Clara later this year. The post indicates the new location will be at 2050 Wyatt Drive and is expected to debut this summer.
SANTA CLARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy