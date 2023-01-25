Read full article on original website
Tainted Trials, Tarnished Headlines and Stolen Justice, Part IRobert J HansenSan Jose, CA
5 Arrested For Nearly 30 Armed Robberies In San LeandroWestmont Community NewsSan Leandro, CA
Silicon Valley Youth launches two new academic enrichment initiatives for East Palo Alto studentsJustin GuEast Palo Alto, CA
Stanford takes “appropriate steps” regarding law professor’s harassing and sexist tweetsRobert J HansenStanford, CA
Man Arrested in Connection to 2 Decades Old Cold Case MurdersTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Vallejo, CA
Sale closed in Fremont: $1.7 million for a four-bedroom home
A 2,011-square-foot house built in 1962 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 5600 block of Don Way in Fremont was sold on Dec. 21, 2022 for $1,680,000, or $835 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 7,840-square-foot lot.
Single family residence sells in San Jose for $1.8 million
A 2,109-square-foot house built in 1968 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 1100 block of Carla Drive in San Jose was sold on Dec. 30, 2022. The $1,825,000 purchase price works out to $865 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three baths, a garage, and two parking spaces. There’s also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on an 8,040-square-foot lot.
Single family residence sells for $2.2 million in Oakland
A historic house built in 1914 located in the 6400 block of Benvenue Avenue in Oakland has a new owner. The 1,988-square-foot property was sold on Dec. 21, 2022 for $2,200,000, or $1,107 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three baths, and a garage. The unit sits on a 6,500-square-foot lot.
Three-bedroom home in Palo Alto sells for $3.2 million
The spacious property located in the 3000 block of Price Court in Palo Alto was sold on Jan. 6, 2023 for $3,170,000, or $1,347 per square foot. The house built in 1954 has an interior space of 2,353 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a carport, and two parking spaces. There’s also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on an 8,760-square-foot lot.
Downtown Los Gatos prime sites are seized by lender in a foreclosure
LOS GATOS — Two downtown Los Gatos commercial properties in prime locations have been seized by a lender through foreclosure of a delinquent loan for the sites. The Los Gatos properties that were foreclosed are an office building at 2 North Santa Cruz Avenue and an office and restaurant building with addresses of 143 and 151 East Main Street, according to documents on file with the Santa Clara County Recorder’s Office.
The top five most expensive home sales in Palo Alto, reported the week of Jan. 16
A house in Palo Alto that sold for $3.9 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Palo Alto in the last two weeks. In total, 5 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past two weeks, with an average price of $2.8 million, $1,384 per square foot.
Here Are the Tech Companies That Vacated the Most San Francisco Office Space
The past year hasn’t been a banner one for San Francisco’s office towers. As the city gained the title of the nation’s work-from-home capital, its commercial real estate sector lost tenants, and as a result, the city now faces a budget shortfall because of lower tax revenue.
The eight most expensive reported home sales in Hayward the week of Jan. 16
A house in Hayward that sold for $1.2 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Hayward in the past two weeks. In total, 8 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last two weeks, with an average price of $775,750. The average price per square foot was $540.
The 10 most expensive homes reported sold in San Jose in the week of Jan. 16
A house in San Jose that sold for $5.6 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in San Jose in the last week. In total, 15 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $2.3 million. The average price per square foot was $903.
Four-bedroom home sells for $1.5 million in Danville
The spacious property located in the 100 block of Stowbridge Court in Danville was sold on Jan. 5, 2023 for $1,545,000, or $659 per square foot. The house built in 1980 has an interior space of 2,344 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, three baths, an attached garage, and three parking spaces. The unit sits on a 9,450-square-foot lot.
Detached house sells in Dublin for $2.3 million
The spacious and recently built property located in the 2200 block of Forino Drive in Dublin was sold on Dec. 21, 2022 for $2,256,000, or $582 per square foot. The house built in 2014 has an interior space of 3,877 square feet. The property features five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on an 8,922-square-foot lot.
Single-family home sells in Los Gatos for $4.7 million
A spacious and recently built house built in 2011 located in the 100 block of Dover Street in Los Gatos has new owners. The 5,937-square-foot property was sold on Jan. 5, 2023 for $4,675,000, or $787 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, six baths, a garage, and three parking spaces. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
Barefoot Wine distributor to close California sites, lay off Bay Area workers
The large winery owns popular, low-cost wine brands Barefoot and André.
San Jose senior community is bought by big Chicago real estate firm
SAN JOSE — An assisted living center for seniors in San Jose has been bought by a big real estate firm from Chicago. Oakmont of Silver Creek, a residential care facility for the elderly, has been bought for $50.8 million by an affiliate headed up by Chicago-based Harrison Street Real Estate, according to documents filed on Jan. 23 with the Santa Clara County Recorder’s Office.
Single family residence sells in Pleasanton for $1.5 million
A 2,020-square-foot house built in 1971 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 400 block of Mavis Drive in Pleasanton was sold on Dec. 15, 2022 for $1,542,000, or $763 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three baths, and a garage. It sits on a 7,500-square-foot lot.
The seven most expensive homes reported sold in Piedmont and Oakland in the week of Jan. 16
A house in Oakland that sold for $1.5 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Piedmont and Oakland in the past week. In total, 7 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $880,000, $624 per square foot.
Electric air taxi firm launches big San Jose expansion and is in hiring mode
SAN JOSE — An electric air taxi company has completed a leasing deal in San Jose that will enable the cutting-edge tech firm to soar into a local expansion and hire more workers. Archer Aviation has leased an office and research building in North San Jose that’s about a...
This Chinatown Classic For Decadent Dim Sum Might Be Forced to Close
Things are tense between two Chinatown mainstays in San Francisco. City View Restaurant, a decades-old go-to for dim sum at 662 Commercial Street, is facing eviction from property owners Chinatown Community Development Center. SFGATE reports the restaurant’s lease expired in October, but restaurant ownership claims landlords were happy to take rent checks all the way through January.
Mega-Popular East Bay Bagel-Maker Boichik Is Opening a Shop in the South Bay
South Bay residents will soon be able to get some of the Bay Area’s best bagels right in their own backyards. According to a post on the company’s Instagram, super-popular bagel shop Boichik Bagels will open its third outpost in Santa Clara later this year. The post indicates the new location will be at 2050 Wyatt Drive and is expected to debut this summer.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in California
If you live in California and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in California that are well-known for their delicious food and amazing service.
