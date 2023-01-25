Read full article on original website
Shocking New Photos Emerge of Sea World Helicopter Crash Survivors Moments After Mid-Air Collision
On Monday, January 2, two helicopters were on their normal route over an Australian theme park when the unthinkable occurred. While one helicopter was taking off and the other was landing, they crashed in mid-air, killing the pilot and three Sea World visitors. The remaining eight people on the aircraft...
Bodies of 4 Who Died in Gulf of Mexico Helicopter Crash Are Recovered
Authorities have recovered the remains of three passengers and a pilot who died in a helicopter crash in the Gulf of Mexico last month The remains of the four people who died in a helicopter crash in the Gulf of Mexico have been found and brought to shore. On Dec. 29, a Bell 407 helicopter carrying four people "crashed into the Gulf of Mexico" at roughly noon local time "while departing the West Delta 106 offshore drilling platform," the Federal Aviation Administration said in a release shared with PEOPLE. The FAA...
americanmilitarynews.com
Pics: Man rescued from shark, crocodile-infested water 24 hours after boat wreck
A 31-year-old Australian man was rescued and found alive after floating on a piece of wood for nearly 24 hours in the Torres Strait Islands, a shark and crocodile-infested region of the Pacific Ocean. According to the Australian broadcast outlet ABC, the Australian man planned a trip last month to...
WBOC
Possible Cause of Death For Humpback Whale that Washed Ashore on Assateague Island National Seashore
ASSATEAGUE ISLAND, Md.- The possible cause of death for the humpback whale that washed ashore on Assateague Island National Seashore this week, appears to be caused by blunt force trauma. Officials with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration say the female whale had a hemorrhage along its left side. The...
