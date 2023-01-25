Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Future 'Upset' About Drake & 21 Savage's 'Her Loss' Album, Says N.O.R.E.
Future isn’t too happy about Drake and 21 Savage’s recent joint album — according to N.O.R.E., anyway. The Drink Champs personality filled in as guest co-host of The Breakfast Club on Thursday (January 26), where he spilled the tea about Hendrix’s supposed bitterness towards the Her Loss duo during the show’s “Rumor Report” segment, which was formerly handled by Angela Yee.
Zaytoven Sells Music Catalogue To Ultra International Music Publishing
Ultra International Music Publishing signs Zaytoven to publishing deal in exchange for rights to his music catalogue. The post Zaytoven Sells Music Catalogue To Ultra International Music Publishing appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Jay-Z turned down the beats to 3 of hip-hop's most famous hits of the '90s and '00s, according to a former collaborator
According to Jay-Z's former collaborator, he turned down Big Pun's "Still Not a Player, Black Rob's "Whoa!" and Mr. Cheeks' "Lights, Camera, Action!"
Justin Bieber sells rights to ‘Baby,’ rest of music catalog
The deal reportedly cost $200 million which is one of the biggest sales for a musician as young as Bieber.
msn.com
Kanye's New Wife Is No Kim K.: Shocked Friends Describe Rapper's Australian-Born Bride Bianca Censori As 'Quiet, Normal Girl'
Kanye West’s new wife's family asked for privacy after it emerged the Kim Kardashian lookalike rushed down the aisle and said ‘I do’ to the rapper in a private ceremony this week. “It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family but we choose to...
netflixjunkie.com
Lil Nas Who Was Once ‘Pregnant’ Revealed That He Has Baby, and Fans Cannot Hold Their Reactions
Lil Nas has had the internet discussing his pregnancy again. The 23-year-old rapper is known for being expressive, even doing antics that keep his fans surprised and entertained. Back in 2019, the singer came out of the closet about being gay with his song C7osure. But like many gay people, he too likely thought about the idea of having a baby of his own.
News Talk 1490
Kim Kardashian Allegedly Dating This Hip-Hop Star, Tory Lanez Regrets Not Testifying [WATCH]
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. As we wrap up this week and head into the weekend, Gary brings some extra sizzling tea your way this morning on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show. First, he has the latest rumors swirling around none other than Kim Kardashian,...
guitar.com
Yes sell recorded music catalogue to Warner Music Group in “historic” deal
Iconic prog-rock band Yes have sold the rights to their recorded music to the Warner Music Group. The announcement went public yesterday (23 January) and the sale is said to cover the band’s catalogue from their debut in 1969 to their 1987 studio album, Big Generator. Alongside the band’s...
EW.com
Poison Ivy's pheromones spawn orgies in raunchy trailer for Harley Quinn Valentine's Day special
Who said a healthy, loving relationship can't make for good TV?. For years, it seemed like industry gospel that resolving a "will they or won't they?" situation would kill the energy of any fictional courtship. But ever since the Harley Quinn season 2 finale brought Harley (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) together, the show has been determined not to break them up again. The new trailer for the upcoming Harley Quinn Valentine's Day special shows that there's still plenty of drama to be found between the sheets.
Top 10 Songs of 1978
Rock 'n' roll wasn't totally dead in 1978. It just seemed that way as it swatted away incoming assaults by punk, disco and the always-pesky pop music. The year's best albums faced some of these changes by adapting to them. Likewise, the Top 10 Songs of 1978 incorporated some new sounds to stay relevant, bolstering their classic-rock sway with some disco bounce and punk fury. It wasn't always an easy mix, but they kept rock 'n' roll alive.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Baby Seemingly Responds To Chief Keef’s BM Claiming She’s Pregnant With His Child
Lil Baby says “stop with the false narratives” after Slim Danger suggests she’s pregnant with his child. After the mother of Chief Keef’s child claimed that she was pregnant with Lil Baby’s baby, the It’s Only Me rapper cleared the air. Earlier this week,...
wegotthiscovered.com
The unholy abomination that nuked a once-mighty Marvel franchise thankfully remains as unpopular as ever
The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s reboot has admittedly been suffering through some turmoil of its own, but even in the worst case scenario, there’s surely not a chance that Mahershala Ali’s debut as the Daywalker will turn out worse than Blade: Trinity. Wesley Snipes’ leather-clad vampire slayer played...
NME
Biig Piig enters her rave new world
You might not be able to tell from her rave-inspired debut mixtape, but Jessica Smyth – AKA Biig Piig – is ready to settle. Having already lived in Ireland, Spain and LA, the nomadic 25-year-old is now planning to stay put in London. “You can’t run away,” she tells NME over coffee in Hackney. “Things always catch up.”
netflixjunkie.com
NO DWAYNE JOHNSON! Will Smith Puts Rumors to Rest as Disney Green Lights His Return to a Fan-Favorite Role Post Oscar-Fiasco
The Oscar slap was the biggest controversial topic among Hollywood insiders and fans last year. Will Smith shocked the world when he smacked comedian Chris Rock for mocking Jada Pinkett Smith. This legendary actor faced some concrete consequences for his actions as the Academy banned him for one decade. His multiple projects got canceled in the blink of an eye and he had to retire from the limelight for several months.
NME
‘The Last Of Us’ fans shocked to discover young star is Thandiwe Newton’s daughter
The Last Of Us fans have been shocked to discover that one of its young stars is played by Thandiwe Newton’s daughter. HBO‘s television adaptation of the popular PlayStation game debuted on January 15, with its premiere centring on Joel (Pedro Pascal) and his daughter Sarah (Nico Parker) at the very beginning of a fungal infection pandemic, which causes its victims to turn into zombie-like parasites.
Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott Duets with Tobias Forge on Ghost Song “Spillways”
Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott has joined Ghost frontman, Tobias Forge, for a new version of “Spillways.”. Dueting on “Spillways,” originally released on Ghost’s 2022 album, Impera, Elliot, and Forge alternate on verses. The reimagined version will appear on the newest installment in Ghost’s long-running series of webisodes Chapter 15: Meanwhile in Dublin, and feature a video of Elliott singing “Spillways” in a Dublin pub.
40 Years Ago: Eurythmics’ ‘Sweet Dreams’ Becomes a Triumph of Resiliency
When “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” arrived on Jan. 21, 1983, Eurythmics were reeling from a few tumultuous years. The UK duo of Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart had played together since the late '70s, first in a punk band called the Catch and later in a pop-leaning new wave group called the Tourists.
Bachman–Turner Overdrive Drummer Robbie Bachman Dead at 69
Robbie Bachman, the drummer for Bachman–Turner Overdrive who powered the band’s biggest hits including “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet” and “Takin’ Care of Business,” has died. He was 69. Randy Bachman, the drummer’s brother and bandmate, confirmed the news on Twitter Thursday night. “Another sad departure,” he wrote. “The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock ‘n’ roll machine and we rocked the world together.” Further details surrounding Robbie’s death have not yet been...
NME
Squid Game’ reality show like a “warzone” as reports emerge of contestant stretchered off set
Netflix has denied that Squid Game: The Challenge is dangerous following reports that at least one contestant had to be stretchered off set. The new game show aims to recreate some of the challenges seen in the hit South Korean series, with 456 people competing for a $4.56million (£3.7million) prize.
NME
Skrillex shares new single ‘Real Spring’ with Bladee
Skrillex has shared another collaborative single, ‘Real Spring’ featuring Bladee. The latest track from the DJ and producer follows on from his last single ‘Leave Me Like This’, which featured Bobby Raps. It also follows his PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd collaboration, ‘Way Back’, along with his...
