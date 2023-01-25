ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

Future 'Upset' About Drake & 21 Savage's 'Her Loss' Album, Says N.O.R.E.

Future isn’t too happy about Drake and 21 Savage’s recent joint album — according to N.O.R.E., anyway. The Drink Champs personality filled in as guest co-host of The Breakfast Club on Thursday (January 26), where he spilled the tea about Hendrix’s supposed bitterness towards the Her Loss duo during the show’s “Rumor Report” segment, which was formerly handled by Angela Yee.
netflixjunkie.com

Lil Nas Who Was Once ‘Pregnant’ Revealed That He Has Baby, and Fans Cannot Hold Their Reactions

Lil Nas has had the internet discussing his pregnancy again. The 23-year-old rapper is known for being expressive, even doing antics that keep his fans surprised and entertained. Back in 2019, the singer came out of the closet about being gay with his song C7osure. But like many gay people, he too likely thought about the idea of having a baby of his own.
guitar.com

Yes sell recorded music catalogue to Warner Music Group in “historic” deal

Iconic prog-rock band Yes have sold the rights to their recorded music to the Warner Music Group. The announcement went public yesterday (23 January) and the sale is said to cover the band’s catalogue from their debut in 1969 to their 1987 studio album, Big Generator. Alongside the band’s...
EW.com

Poison Ivy's pheromones spawn orgies in raunchy trailer for Harley Quinn Valentine's Day special

Who said a healthy, loving relationship can't make for good TV?. For years, it seemed like industry gospel that resolving a "will they or won't they?" situation would kill the energy of any fictional courtship. But ever since the Harley Quinn season 2 finale brought Harley (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) together, the show has been determined not to break them up again. The new trailer for the upcoming Harley Quinn Valentine's Day special shows that there's still plenty of drama to be found between the sheets.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Top 10 Songs of 1978

Rock 'n' roll wasn't totally dead in 1978. It just seemed that way as it swatted away incoming assaults by punk, disco and the always-pesky pop music. The year's best albums faced some of these changes by adapting to them. Likewise, the Top 10 Songs of 1978 incorporated some new sounds to stay relevant, bolstering their classic-rock sway with some disco bounce and punk fury. It wasn't always an easy mix, but they kept rock 'n' roll alive.
NME

Biig Piig enters her rave new world

You might not be able to tell from her rave-inspired debut mixtape, but Jessica Smyth – AKA Biig Piig – is ready to settle. Having already lived in Ireland, Spain and LA, the nomadic 25-year-old is now planning to stay put in London. “You can’t run away,” she tells NME over coffee in Hackney. “Things always catch up.”
netflixjunkie.com

NO DWAYNE JOHNSON! Will Smith Puts Rumors to Rest as Disney Green Lights His Return to a Fan-Favorite Role Post Oscar-Fiasco

The Oscar slap was the biggest controversial topic among Hollywood insiders and fans last year. Will Smith shocked the world when he smacked comedian Chris Rock for mocking Jada Pinkett Smith. This legendary actor faced some concrete consequences for his actions as the Academy banned him for one decade. His multiple projects got canceled in the blink of an eye and he had to retire from the limelight for several months.
NME

‘The Last Of Us’ fans shocked to discover young star is Thandiwe Newton’s daughter

The Last Of Us fans have been shocked to discover that one of its young stars is played by Thandiwe Newton’s daughter. HBO‘s television adaptation of the popular PlayStation game debuted on January 15, with its premiere centring on Joel (Pedro Pascal) and his daughter Sarah (Nico Parker) at the very beginning of a fungal infection pandemic, which causes its victims to turn into zombie-like parasites.
American Songwriter

Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott Duets with Tobias Forge on Ghost Song “Spillways”

Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott has joined Ghost frontman, Tobias Forge, for a new version of “Spillways.”. Dueting on “Spillways,” originally released on Ghost’s 2022 album, Impera, Elliot, and Forge alternate on verses. The reimagined version will appear on the newest installment in Ghost’s long-running series of webisodes Chapter 15: Meanwhile in Dublin, and feature a video of Elliott singing “Spillways” in a Dublin pub.
Rolling Stone

Bachman–Turner Overdrive Drummer Robbie Bachman Dead at 69

Robbie Bachman, the drummer for Bachman–Turner Overdrive who powered the band’s biggest hits including “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet” and “Takin’ Care of Business,” has died. He was 69. Randy Bachman, the drummer’s brother and bandmate, confirmed the news on Twitter Thursday night. “Another sad departure,” he wrote. “The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock ‘n’ roll machine and we rocked the world together.” Further details surrounding Robbie’s death have not yet been...
NME

Skrillex shares new single ‘Real Spring’ with Bladee

Skrillex has shared another collaborative single, ‘Real Spring’ featuring Bladee. The latest track from the DJ and producer follows on from his last single ‘Leave Me Like This’, which featured Bobby Raps. It also follows his PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd collaboration, ‘Way Back’, along with his...

Comments / 0

Community Policy