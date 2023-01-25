Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
A network of knockoff apparel stores exposed 330,000 customer credit cards
Since January 6, a database containing hundreds of thousands of unencrypted credit card numbers and corresponding cardholders’ information was spilling onto the open web. At the time it was pulled offline on Tuesday, the database had about 330,000 credit card numbers, cardholder names, and full billing addresses — and rising in real-time as customers placed new orders. The data contained all the information that a criminal would need to make fraudulent transactions and purchases using a cardholder’s information.
msn.com
She bought a $100 Apple gift card from Target. After opening it, she found the barcode was whited out, making the gift card unusable.
Many people give Gift Cards as a nice and thoughtful gesture to their friends and loved ones. No one expects their gift cards to be scams. However, a woman bought a $100 apple gift card that couldn't be used because of white-out. So to avoid a lot of heartache and...
Watch out for this email that could steal your money or personal information
Now that the holidays are over, scammers are going after those who got a new laptop, TV, or computer as a gift.
Why PayPal Users Need to Check Their Accounts (Right Now)
PayPal customers attacked and personal information compromised.
Urgent warning to Walmart customers about $500 gift card trick that’s stealing your money and data
WALMART customers have been issued an urgent warning about a $500 gift card trick attempting to steal their money and data. The text scam appears to promise shoppers the free cash to spend in-store by encouraging people to share their private details. Those who follow the link would then be...
I'm a 23-year-old founder booking $16,000 in sales a month with my social-media agency. Here's my advice for launching an online business.
Lauren Russell said investing in her business through business coaching and networking helped her startup flourish.
People are making thousands delivering groceries with Instacart
Instacart is a grocery delivery service that allows customers to place orders online and have them delivered to their doorstep. The service has become increasingly popular in recent years, as more and more people turn to online shopping to avoid crowds and save time.
Working from Home As An Amazon Customer Representative
Amazon offers an opportunity for you to make money with Amazon from the comfort of your own home as a Work from Home Customer Service Representative. This is an excellent opportunity for mothers who want to work flexible hours and still have time to spend with their family.
PayPal hacker attack exposes customer names and social security numbers
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson gives PayPal users some tips on how to protect their private information following the company's account breach back in December 2022.
Walmart quietly makes major change to stores that’s bad news for Americans as even exec admits it has a ‘big impact’
WALMART has been quietly reducing the size of its parking lots over many years, a former exec has claimed. John Clarke said the decision has had a “huge impact” on the major retailer. Clarke, who was Walmart's vice president of US Real Estate for more than 30 years,...
I've earned $3,000 in rewards in the last decade by using an easy strategy whenever I buy gifts online
By shopping online and using shopping portals, you can rack up rewards that can be used for gift cards and airline miles.
ChatGPT moves to cash in on its fame as OpenAI launches plan to charge monthly fee for premium subscribers
Users can get unrestricted access and fast response times when asking the AI-powered chatbot for help—this could help mitigate the estimated $3 million in monthly running costs.
Best Buy, Dunkin' and Starbucks changed their rewards programs. Then came the backlash
If you want to earn rewards points at Best Buy, you'll have to take out a Best Buy credit card to be able to redeem them.
'Walmart Business' Takes on Amazon With New B2B Procurement Website
Walmart has unveiled a business-to-business procurement website in its latest bid to compete with Amazon. Launched Friday (Jan. 20), Walmart Business is an eCommerce site and “customer experience” aimed at Walmart’s small and medium-sized business (SMB) and nonprofit customers. “Our focus is to remove complexity in purchasing,...
60% of People Now Prefer Banking on Mobile Apps — 7 Reasons They Love It
The majority of Americans no longer do their banking in person. A new GOBankingRates survey found that 59% of Americans prefer to bank via a mobile app, compared to 22% who prefer to bank online via a...
You could be buying shoplifted stuff on Amazon, eBay, or Facebook Marketplace
"E-fencing," or selling stolen goods online, could be on the rise as CEOs complain of worsening shoplifting. You might be supporting it.
Make Money from Home with a Drop Shipping Store on Amazon
All thoughts and opinions are my own based on my own experience. Find me at momsearningmoney.com. Are you a stay-at-home mom looking for a way to make money online? Have you ever thought about starting your own business but don’t know where to start? Well, look no further! You can make money from home by starting a drop shipping store on Amazon. Let’s take a closer look at what that means and how it works.
cryptonewsz.com
Rarible partners with Cross The Ages
Rarible took to Twitter to announce its partnership with Cross The Ages. Users can now trade digital-to-physical cards on the platform, bringing the best of sci-fi and fantasy worlds. The objective of the partnership is to support the Polygon community marketplace that is now powered by Rarible Protocol. Cross The...
cryptonewsz.com
Archimedes announces partnership with Origin Protocol for the upcoming launch
Archimedes has published an official blog post to announce its partnership with Origin Protocol for the launch of its upcoming blue chip lending and borrowing marketplace. The objective is to accelerate the scalability of the DeFi ecosystem while becoming more capital efficient. The venture has also announced the adoption of...
cryptonewsz.com
Contributing to banking transformation in the MENA region
Following the success of Verve Management’s first summit within the digital banking space, the 2nd Annual Future Banks Summit MENA 2023, taking place on March 7th & 8th in Dubai, UAE, will highlight the magnitude of digitalization’s role plays in reshaping the future of banking. The pandemic has forced digital acceleration at a massive scale, leading banks to look into institution-wide transformation while reimagining the industry as a whole.
Comments / 0