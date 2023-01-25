ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TechCrunch

A network of knockoff apparel stores exposed 330,000 customer credit cards

Since January 6, a database containing hundreds of thousands of unencrypted credit card numbers and corresponding cardholders’ information was spilling onto the open web. At the time it was pulled offline on Tuesday, the database had about 330,000 credit card numbers, cardholder names, and full billing addresses — and rising in real-time as customers placed new orders. The data contained all the information that a criminal would need to make fraudulent transactions and purchases using a cardholder’s information.
TEXAS STATE
Madison Cates

Working from Home As An Amazon Customer Representative

Amazon offers an opportunity for you to make money with Amazon from the comfort of your own home as a Work from Home Customer Service Representative. This is an excellent opportunity for mothers who want to work flexible hours and still have time to spend with their family.
PYMNTS

'Walmart Business' Takes on Amazon With New B2B Procurement Website

Walmart has unveiled a business-to-business procurement website in its latest bid to compete with Amazon. Launched Friday (Jan. 20), Walmart Business is an eCommerce site and “customer experience” aimed at Walmart’s small and medium-sized business (SMB) and nonprofit customers. “Our focus is to remove complexity in purchasing,...
Madison Cates

Make Money from Home with a Drop Shipping Store on Amazon

All thoughts and opinions are my own based on my own experience. Find me at momsearningmoney.com. Are you a stay-at-home mom looking for a way to make money online? Have you ever thought about starting your own business but don’t know where to start? Well, look no further! You can make money from home by starting a drop shipping store on Amazon. Let’s take a closer look at what that means and how it works.
cryptonewsz.com

Rarible partners with Cross The Ages

Rarible took to Twitter to announce its partnership with Cross The Ages. Users can now trade digital-to-physical cards on the platform, bringing the best of sci-fi and fantasy worlds. The objective of the partnership is to support the Polygon community marketplace that is now powered by Rarible Protocol. Cross The...
cryptonewsz.com

Archimedes announces partnership with Origin Protocol for the upcoming launch

Archimedes has published an official blog post to announce its partnership with Origin Protocol for the launch of its upcoming blue chip lending and borrowing marketplace. The objective is to accelerate the scalability of the DeFi ecosystem while becoming more capital efficient. The venture has also announced the adoption of...
cryptonewsz.com

Contributing to banking transformation in the MENA region

Following the success of Verve Management’s first summit within the digital banking space, the 2nd Annual Future Banks Summit MENA 2023, taking place on March 7th & 8th in Dubai, UAE, will highlight the magnitude of digitalization’s role plays in reshaping the future of banking. The pandemic has forced digital acceleration at a massive scale, leading banks to look into institution-wide transformation while reimagining the industry as a whole.

