WiseTech Global Acquires Envase Technologies Leading North American Landside Logistics Software Platform

Read full article on original website
Related
freightwaves.com
Volvo Group sets Q4 delivery record as supply chain issues linger
Sweden’s Volvo Group reported record fourth-quarter truck deliveries of 62,800 trucks but said ongoing supply chain issues and higher energy costs forced it to throttle back order intake. The mixed report countered a generally positive outlook from competitor Paccar Inc., which reported a record market share for its European...
aiexpress.io
Built Robotics acquires Roin Technologies to accelerate construction robotics roadmap
San Francisco-based Constructed Robotics has acquired Roin Applied sciences. Roin is a three-year-old engineering firm that has designed and constructed a number of robotic concrete ending options, together with a shotcrete robotic and a concrete trowling robotic. Built Robotics CEO and co-founder Noah Prepared-Campbell mentioned the acquisition is primarily an...
salestechstar.com
Quorum Announces Enhanced Integration With Nissan
Also laying the foundation for building the next generation of integrations to Quorum’s DMS. Quorum Information Technologies Inc., a North American SaaS Software and Services company providing essential enterprise solutions that automotive dealerships and Original Equipment Manufacturers (“OEMs”) rely on for their operations, is pleased to announce that they have completed the rollout of Version 4.6 of the Nissan and Infiniti North America DMS integration. Version 4.6 provides all parties with a more reliable and complete dataset in all areas of the dealership’s operations, provides the data required for ASR (Automatic Stock Replenishment) in Parts, and improves Nissan and Infiniti’s North America’s ability to conduct CSI follow-ups in service.
marinelink.com
Hapag-Lloyd Buys Stake in India's J M Baxi Ports & Logistics
German shipping company Hapag-Lloyd announced it has signed a binding agreement today under which it will acquire 35% of J M Baxi Ports & Logistics Limited (JMBPL) from a Bain Capital Private Equity affiliate. Additionally, Hapag-Lloyd AG signed a binding agreement with JMBPL and its promoters, the Kotak family, to...
salestechstar.com
OSARO, Leader in E-commerce Robotics, Appoints Karim ElKatcha to VP of Hardware Engineering
ElKatcha’s varied industry experience and expertise in infusing human factors into opto-mechanical products equips OSARO to accelerate the evolution of its product offerings for precision pick-and-place use cases in e-commerce, fulfillment, and logistics. OSARO, a global leader in machine learning-enabled robotics for e-commerce, has appointed Karim ElKatcha as vice-president...
Citizens of Humanity Invests in Regenerative Cotton
Citizens of Humanity is investing in creating a pipeline for regenerative cotton. The Los Angeles denim company is working with agricultural nonprofit Kiss the Ground to create “Kiss the Ground Cotton,” a trademark that will distinguish the brand’s products that are made with regeneratively grown crops and support the broader regenerative agriculture movement. According to Kiss the Ground, shifting to regenerative farming is essential to combatting climate change, as it boosts soil fertility and biodiversity and replenishes the fresh water supply. The practice has been linked to reductions in carbon dioxide in the atmosphere and increased organic matter in soil, as carbon...
Building Design & Construction
How modular solutions can help address skyrocketing construction costs
Since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, we have seen record-high construction costs and delays that have affected almost every industry across the country. And, with the most recent report from CBRE, it's clear construction costs will continue to rise. The global real estate services firm has predicted a staggering...
TechCrunch
Spatial Labs, a web3 infrastructure and hardware company, closes $10M seed round
“The metaverse to us is not a virtual space that people go to spend time in. It’s a world in which we can add more context to your real world and make your real world more enjoyable,” Sandu told TechCrunch. “We’re going to be responsible for catalyzing a completely new generation to be more conscious of their environment; more conscious of how they spend and how they buy.”
fashionunited.com
Express completes partnership deal with WHP Global
Fashion apparel retailer Express, Inc. (EXPR) has announced the completion of a previously announced transaction with WHP Global, a leading global brand management firm. The company’s board of directors has also named Yehuda Shmidman as a Class II director. Express announces completion of agreed transaction with WHP Global. The...
ffnews.com
Relay Payments successfully secures nationwide acceptance across U.S. warehouses
Relay Payments, the fintech company modernizing payments for the supply chain, logistics, and trucking industries, is now accepted at 10 of the top 10 unloading companies in the United States. Known for its dependable technology and excellent customer service, Relay is seeing accelerated adoption of its technology platform for an industry that has been traditionally underserved. To date, over 300,000 carriers and drivers rely on Relay for payments, including 8 of the top 10 LTL carriers, 10 of the top 30 FTL carriers, the largest traditional and digital freight brokers in the United States, and 85,000+ midsize fleets and owner operators. As a result of this growth, virtually every grocery and cold storage warehouse in the United States now accepts Relay as a preferred form of payment.
salestechstar.com
FluentStream Announces Strategic Partnership with SkyComm Connect
Maryland-based communications provider, SkyComm, becomes a strategic partner and channel partner of fastest growing UCaaS provider. FluentStream, the fastest-growing unified communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) provider for small and midsize organizations, announced a strategic partnership with SkyComm Connect (“SkyComm”), a leading communications provider in the mid-Atlantic region. Through this partnership, SkyComm customers will be upgraded to FluentStream’s advanced UC platform over the coming months. Additionally, SkyComm has become a FluentStream channel partner.
salestechstar.com
Traction Complete Secures Growth Financing After Recent Spin-Out From Salesforce-Acquired Consulting Firm Traction on Demand
Traction Complete, the leader in revenue operations apps native to Salesforce, announced the closing of its first substantial funding. Following the spin-out from Salesforce-acquired Traction on Demand, the company has secured $5 million in growth financing led by Vancouver’s Pender Ventures and San-Francisco-based Thomvest Ventures. “Our revenue operations solutions...
salestechstar.com
Commerce Acceleration Company Pacvue Launches Commerce Suite for 3P Sellers
First-to-market integrated commerce solution for both first-party and third-party sellers is now available. Pacvue, the commerce acceleration company, is excited to announce the launch of Pacvue Commerce 3P, an integrated software solution for all-in-one Amazon seller business management. As the only integrated first-party and third-party seller solution on the market,...
salestechstar.com
Climb Channel Solutions Partners with CYREBRO to Offer Complete Cybersecurity Stack
Climb Channel Solutions now offers CYREBRO real-time SOC solution, with a cloud user interface that enables efficiency and ease-of-use against cyber threats. Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has announced a new partnership with pioneer and global leader in Security Operations Center (SOC) Infrastructure, CYREBRO.
salestechstar.com
DMI Announces Acquisition of Simplex Mobility
Addition of Asset and Expense Management Platform Solidifies DMI’s Leadership Position in the Managed Mobility Services Market. DMI, a global leader in digital transformation and managed services, announced that it has acquired Simplex Mobility (“Simplex” or the “Company”), a leading provider of asset and expense management software. Simplex provides a centralized platform that manages all aspects of a customer’s mobile ecosystem including inventory management, help desk support, and cost optimization.
salestechstar.com
Aptitude Software Collaborates with Microsoft to Integrate Fynapse Platform with Dynamics 365 Finance
Integrated solution is built for the modern workplace. Aptitude Software, a specialist provider of finance digitalization and subscription management solutions, is thrilled to bring their finance domain experience and enterprise accounting hub technology to Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance with the integration of Fynapse, Aptitude’s fully automated finance management platform. The accounting hub capabilities will provide Dynamics 365 Finance customers with the ability to further increase efficiencies, reduce costs and drive business insights. The solution will be available as a deeply integrated SaaS offering on Microsoft Azure.
salestechstar.com
Leading CDXP AutoLeadStar Partners with Auto Genius Lab To Improve Data Connectivity & Automotive Online Experiences
AutoLeadStar and Auto Genius Labs, the innovation arm of the leading community of high-growth automotive marketers, are announcing their partnership to improve consumer shopping experiences in the auto industry. AutoLeadStar, the automotive retail industry’s leading Customer Data and Experience Platform (CDXP), is announcing its partnership today with Auto Genius Labs,...
salestechstar.com
Extensiv Launches Extensiv Hub, a Unified Omnichannel Fulfillment Platform to Connect Brands, Warehouses, and 3PLs
Extensiv Hub Provides Total Visibility from the Shopping Cart to the Doorstep. Extensiv (formerly 3PL Central) delivering omnichannel software solutions for warehouse, inventory, and order management announced the launch of Extensiv Hub, a unified omnichannel fulfillment platform that centralizes information for brands and third-party logistics providers (3PLs) to help both scale with a single technology platform throughout their growth journey.
marktechpost.com
Top Innovative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Powered Healthcare Companies (2023)
Predictive modeling, image analysis, and natural language processing are just a few applications of artificial intelligence in the healthcare industry. AI can increase healthcare delivery’s effectiveness, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness. It can help in diagnostic imaging, including detecting malignancies and conditions like diabetic retinopathy. Additionally, it can help with patient monitoring by keeping track of vital signs or eyeing for any issues. AI may also evaluate vast medical data, including electronic health records, to find patterns and enhance population health management.
salestechstar.com
Findings.co Partners With Billon to Offer Its Unprecedented Compliance Documentation Registry Over Blockchain
The partnership will provide secured compliance documentation search and verification over Findings.co platform and the Billon Unified Blockchain. FINDINGS.CO, the supply chain automation company, announced today that it is officially partnered with Billon – the leading high-performance and regulatory-compliant blockchain to supply global customers with innovative documentation data sharing, storing, and validation for B2B compliance purposes over web 3.0.
Comments / 0