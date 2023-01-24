Bills GM Brandon Beane feels that they weren’t able to put together a “complete game” throughout the season. “I would say at the end of the season that we never put together — I don’t have the answer for you — we never put together a complete game,” Beane said, via the team’s official site. “If you look back at some of the games we had early in the year, we had stretches in games, but we never from kickoff to the final buzzer, we were finding a way and that’s where I give a lot of credit to this team. It wasn’t always the offense, it wasn’t always the defense, Nyheim Hines in the Patriots game. Unfortunately, we were not playing our best football at the end.”

