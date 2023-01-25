SoftServe Recognized for Driving Enterprises Through Digital Transformation to Industry 4.0 by Everest Group

Read full article on original website
salestechstar.com
UST and Leapwork Collaborate to Help Companies Reduce Risks During Digital Transformation
Market leaders will adopt an intuitive approach to aid businesses as they work to eliminate financial and reputational risks associated with software releases. UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, has announced a strategic alliance with Leapwork, a visual end-to-end test automation solution. The collaborative effort will empower UST to help its customers increase the scope and productivity of their automated testing processes. Adopting this approach improves the quality levels of products and reduces the operating costs of software development, all while accelerating the transition from siloed testing to unified automation.
salestechstar.com
Digital Transformation Essential for Enterprises in Germany
Companies looking for the right technology partners to drive their digital enablement and ESG initiatives forward, ISG Provider Lens report says. Enterprises in Germany now see digital transformation as a necessary element of their business plans, and they are increasingly using providers of digital enablement services to enhance their competitive position, according to a new research report published by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.
geekwire.com
Tech Moves: Microsoft Teams exec lands at Google; LeoStella names CEO; and more
— Kristina Behr, a former exec at Microsoft, joined Google as vice president of product management for collaboration and apps at Google Workspace. Behr spent 17 years at Microsoft, most recently as a vice president of product for Microsoft Teams. She started at Microsoft as a global marketing analyst in 2005, and also worked on Bing and Xbox.
salestechstar.com
Deloitte Digital Recognized for Two Salesforce Partner Innovation Awards
Deloitte Digital was selected for the Partner Innovation Awards in the Cloud Integration and Better Together categories for delivering best-in-class, transformative solutions for work with AT&T and The US Department of the Navy. Deloitte Digital announced that it has been named a recipient of two Salesforce Partner Innovation Awards, for...
aiexpress.io
Built Robotics acquires Roin Technologies to accelerate construction robotics roadmap
San Francisco-based Constructed Robotics has acquired Roin Applied sciences. Roin is a three-year-old engineering firm that has designed and constructed a number of robotic concrete ending options, together with a shotcrete robotic and a concrete trowling robotic. Built Robotics CEO and co-founder Noah Prepared-Campbell mentioned the acquisition is primarily an...
salestechstar.com
Traction Complete Secures Growth Financing After Recent Spin-Out From Salesforce-Acquired Consulting Firm Traction on Demand
Traction Complete, the leader in revenue operations apps native to Salesforce, announced the closing of its first substantial funding. Following the spin-out from Salesforce-acquired Traction on Demand, the company has secured $5 million in growth financing led by Vancouver’s Pender Ventures and San-Francisco-based Thomvest Ventures. “Our revenue operations solutions...
salestechstar.com
Ventana Research Ranks Verint as an Overall Leader in Customer Experience Management Value Index
Verint, The Customer Engagement Company, today announced it has received top scores and is a leader in the Ventana Research Customer Experience (CX) Management Value Index 2023 report.* Verint places in the top three overall vendors, is classified as Exemplary and is a Product Experience Leader. Verint is also named a Value Index Leader in the following categories: placing first in adaptability and second in manageability and usability.
salestechstar.com
Introducing iSEEKGlobal: The Transformative Supply Chain Management Cloud Platform
ISEEK Corporation announces the launch of iSEEKGlobal, a game-changing cloud-based platform that empowers Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to qualify Contact Manufacturers (CMs)/suppliers, and attain cost estimates instantly. Powered by the iSEEK Corporation’s 3D Shape Search Engine, CADseek, iSEEKGlobal transforms the way OEMs approach supplier qualification while offering OEMs, suppliers, and CMs of all sizes unparalleled reach, speed, and security.
salestechstar.com
FourKites Launches Data Connector to Help Businesses Maximise the Power of Supply Chain Data
New integration with business intelligence tools provides customers with unprecedented access to trusted, real-time supply chain data to eliminate silos, maximise agility. Leading supply chain visibility company FourKites announced the launch of Data Connector, an offering that allows customers to automatically access and leverage FourKites data directly within their existing business intelligence tool. By making supply chain data more accessible than ever before, Data Connector will help leaders across organisations access valuable insights to mitigate disruptions and expedite decision-making.
salestechstar.com
Oomnitza Recognized by Leading Analyst Firm in Inaugural Digital Platform Conductor Market Guide
Oomnitza’s business process automation helps CIO and IT Leaders improve technology management and service delivery efficiency while reducing manual task volume. Oomnitza, the leading provider of Enterprise Technology Management (ETM) solutions, announced it has been recognized as a Representative Vendor within the inaugural Gartner Market Guide for Digital Platform Conductor Tools.
salestechstar.com
Everstream Analytics Celebrates Record Business Growth, Product Innovation, and a Growing Client Community
For the second year in a row, Everstream doubles bookings year-over-year, welcomes new industry-leading clients, and continues investment in rapid product development to build resilient and sustainable global value chains. Everstream Analytics, the global supply chain insights and risk analytics company, shared business momentum milestones, including a record-breaking fourth quarter...
salestechstar.com
OSARO, Leader in E-commerce Robotics, Appoints Karim ElKatcha to VP of Hardware Engineering
ElKatcha’s varied industry experience and expertise in infusing human factors into opto-mechanical products equips OSARO to accelerate the evolution of its product offerings for precision pick-and-place use cases in e-commerce, fulfillment, and logistics. OSARO, a global leader in machine learning-enabled robotics for e-commerce, has appointed Karim ElKatcha as vice-president...
salestechstar.com
Vartana Unveils All-in-One B2B Enterprise Sales Closing and Financing Platform to Change the Way Tech Companies Sell Software and Hardware
Company announces Series A round of financing led by Mayfield, 600% YoY growth and major customer wins. Vartana unveiled its new sales closing and technology financing platform to provide sales teams with a range of new products that eliminate sales closing friction and provide access to upfront cash flow for B2B buyers and sellers. The company also announced a $12M Series A round of financing led by Mayfield, with strategic investment from Xerox Ventures and continued investment from Flex Capital and Audacious Ventures. This comes just a year after the company emerged from stealth with $7 million in seed equity funding and $50 million in committed credit from the i80 Group. With this round, Patrick Salyer, Partner at Mayfield will join Vartana’s Board of Directors.
salestechstar.com
Edify Adds Trish Stone to Executive Roster as VP of Sales Strategy Operations
Stone to lead company’s sales operations and strategy efforts – from the prospect phase to customer success. Edify Labs, the customer experience software company that makes business communications feel more like personal ones, announced the appointment of its new Vice President of Sales Strategy and Operations, Trish Stone. Stone will lead all of the company’s sales operations and strategy efforts – from the prospect phase to customer success.
salestechstar.com
Zluri Introduces Intelligent Lifecycle Management Platform Designed to Automate User Provisioning for Modern IT Teams
Zluri provides a single source of truth, automated workflows, and governance & control for the lifecycle of every IT employee and application. Zluri, provider of an enterprise SaaS Management Platform, launched a cloud-first lifecycle management and user provisioning platform to provide centralized, intelligent workflows that connect employees, applications, and data systems across the enterprise. This solution automatically provisions employees with the right applications and the right permissions, boosting productivity and streamlining ITOps.
salestechstar.com
Pressure to Meet Slas, Lack of Skilled Workers, and the Need to Reach Tech Superiority: Field Service Companies Reveal Their Biggest Challenges and Bright Spots in Ifs State of Service 2023 Research
Nearly half (46%) of respondents struggle to meet customer SLAs. Technology superiority ranked the number one competitive differentiator, overtaking customer experience. Sustainability reaches top spot as primary focus area. IFS, the global cloud enterprise software company, announced results of its global research study which uncovers field service companies’ biggest challenges...
Industrial Distribution
Matterport to Provide Digital Twin Platform for John Deere’s Worldwide Operations
Matterport, Inc. announced that John Deere has agreed to use Matterport’s Digital Twin Platform and 3D capture technology to build a virtual Operations Center for remote management of over 60 facilities across North America, South America, Europe and Asia. Matterport’s platform creates simulated digital replicas of John Deere manufacturing facilities, where teams can remotely track progress, plan for site changes and collaborate remotely.
salestechstar.com
Climb Channel Solutions Partners with CYREBRO to Offer Complete Cybersecurity Stack
Climb Channel Solutions now offers CYREBRO real-time SOC solution, with a cloud user interface that enables efficiency and ease-of-use against cyber threats. Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has announced a new partnership with pioneer and global leader in Security Operations Center (SOC) Infrastructure, CYREBRO.
salestechstar.com
Leading CDXP AutoLeadStar Partners with Auto Genius Lab To Improve Data Connectivity & Automotive Online Experiences
AutoLeadStar and Auto Genius Labs, the innovation arm of the leading community of high-growth automotive marketers, are announcing their partnership to improve consumer shopping experiences in the auto industry. AutoLeadStar, the automotive retail industry’s leading Customer Data and Experience Platform (CDXP), is announcing its partnership today with Auto Genius Labs,...
marktechpost.com
Top Innovative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Powered Healthcare Companies (2023)
Predictive modeling, image analysis, and natural language processing are just a few applications of artificial intelligence in the healthcare industry. AI can increase healthcare delivery’s effectiveness, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness. It can help in diagnostic imaging, including detecting malignancies and conditions like diabetic retinopathy. Additionally, it can help with patient monitoring by keeping track of vital signs or eyeing for any issues. AI may also evaluate vast medical data, including electronic health records, to find patterns and enhance population health management.
