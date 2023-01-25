ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

ffnews.com

Mollie announces change in company leadership

Mollie, one of Europe’s fastest-growing financial services providers, has announced that it intends to appoint Koen Köppen as its new CEO. Köppen, previously the CTO of Klarna for five years, joined Mollie as CTO in May to support its expansion into world-class financial services. In his new role he will drive Mollie’s mission to simplify complex financial services and level the playing field for small- and medium-sized ecommerce companies taking on larger competitors. Köppen’s appointment is conditional on approval by the Dutch Central Bank and on the advice of Mollie’s Works Council. Shane Happach, Mollie’s current CEO, is leaving the company to take up a leadership role in Asia.
satnews.com

UK Space Agency announces £50 million for satellite communications

The UK Space Agency has announced £50 million of funding for ambitious and innovative projects that will supercharge the UK’s satellite communications industry. The funding, which is part of the European Space Agency (ESA) Advanced Research in Telecommunications Services (ARTES) program, is available for a wide range of projects, such as developing new satellite constellations, the ground systems needed to access them, or whole end-to-end systems delivering new services to customers.
TechCrunch

Daily Crunch: Days after announcing plans to cut 10K jobs, Microsoft invests billions more in OpenAI

Happy new week! Did you know that TechCrunch has a bunch of amazing newsletters that aren’t this one? If you’re into transportation, don’t miss Kirsten’s The Station. Greg writes our weekly Week in Review (with Kyle currently filling in while Greg is on paternity leave); Sarah does the This Week in Apps newsletter; Mary Ann writes The Interchange, which is our fintech newsletter; and Darrell does the TechCrunch Podcast, which is kind of like a weekly newsletter, but for the holes on the side of your head, rather than the front ones. And there are even more than that, so go get ’em! — Christine and Haje.
pgjonline.com

CRC Evans Launches Welding and Coating Services Business Following Quadruple Merger

(P&GJ) — CRC Evans has announced the creation of a world-leading welding and coating services provider following a merger between four market-leading organizations. “The energy and infrastructure industries are evolving, and we are evolving with them. The creation of CRC Evans helps to position our growing suite of services more accurately, indicating our evolution within these sectors,” Fréderic Castrec, CEO of CRC Evans, said.
salestechstar.com

SAP Expands 25-Year Partnership with Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Chooses RISE with SAP as the Secure Solution to Fuel 1LMX Transformation. Lockheed Martin Corporation and SAP SE announced an expansion of their strategic relationship to transform the mission-critical business systems that power Lockheed Martin’s OneLM Transformation Program (1LMX). 1LMX is the industry-leading business and digital transformation effort that is enhancing the speed, agility, insights and competitiveness of Lockheed Martin. By leveraging data as a strategic asset, enabling a model-based enterprise that spans the full product value chain, and streamlining systems and processes to both grow and run the business, Lockheed Martin is taking the lead in forging a more resilient, secure and modernized supply chain for the nation’s defense industrial base.
salestechstar.com

Geekplus, Japan’s Leader In Automated Guided Vehicles, Selects Boomi To Automate Smart Logistics Platform

Boomi’s award-winning integration platform as a service (iPaaS) was chosen for its versatility, development speed, and ease of use. Boomi to simplify and streamline integration of applications and data across Geekplus’ network of shippers and third-party logistics companies. Boomi, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, announced that Geekplus...
salestechstar.com

Cognizant and CoreLogic Extend Decade-Long Relationship With $1B, Ten-Year Services Agreement

Deal deepens scope of current collaboration with focus on delivering superior solutions and customer experience through digital transformation and operational excellence. Cognizant, a leading provider of information technology, consulting, and business process services, announced a new, 10-year services agreement valued at approximately $1 billion with CoreLogic®, a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider.
The Guardian

UK fintech firm Wise accused of stifling competition by rival startup

One of the UK’s fintech darlings, Wise, could face a regulatory investigation after a rival startup accused the money transfer firm of stifling competition. London-headquartered Atlantic Money has written to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to raise concerns over potential conflicts of interest and anti-competitive behaviour after Wise blocked the firm from a swathe of its own price comparison sites.
salestechstar.com

Pressure to Meet Slas, Lack of Skilled Workers, and the Need to Reach Tech Superiority: Field Service Companies Reveal Their Biggest Challenges and Bright Spots in Ifs State of Service 2023 Research

Nearly half (46%) of respondents struggle to meet customer SLAs. Technology superiority ranked the number one competitive differentiator, overtaking customer experience. Sustainability reaches top spot as primary focus area. IFS, the global cloud enterprise software company, announced results of its global research study which uncovers field service companies’ biggest challenges...
ffnews.com

International digital payments firm AstroPay introduces Visa prepaid card in Peru

AstroPay, the online payment solution of choice for millions of users worldwide, has today announced the launch of a Visa prepaid card in Peru issued by Tebca Perú, that will allow users to make purchases at any e-commerce store that accepts Visa. The launch is part of the company’s growth plans and ambition to empower customers – especially those without a bank account – to access the digital economy and engage in online transactions.
financemagnates.com

Fintech Plum Expands European Footprint by Entering 5 New Countries

Plum Fintech Limited, trading as Plum, has expanded its footprint in Europe by launching services in five countries: Italy, Portugal, the Netherlands, Greece, and Cyprus. The platform is already available in the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Ireland, and Belgium. Plum Fintech Expands Geographical Footprint in Europe. The fintech platform offers...
accessinternational.media

ERA publishes digitalisation guide for rental

The European Rental Association (ERA) has published its ‘Impact of Digitalisation’ report to help equipment rental companies understand how digital technologies are transforming the industry. The report, which is free to download, aims to raise awareness among all rental ‎companies in Europe, including SMEs and national associations, about...
theevreport.com

B-ON Appoints Joerg Hofmann as President and COO to Expand EV Production Globally

Luxembourg – B-ON, the electric vehicle (EV) solutions provider, has publicly confirmed that it has appointed Joerg Hofmann as President and Chief Operating Officer (COO). Hofmann will be responsible for developing and scaling the company’s existing vehicle production globally, overseeing all related business areas, including sales, manufacturing, logistics, procurement and engineering, in addition to supervising B-ON’s business in both Europe and the Americas.

