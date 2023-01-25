Read full article on original website
Related
ffnews.com
Mollie announces change in company leadership
Mollie, one of Europe’s fastest-growing financial services providers, has announced that it intends to appoint Koen Köppen as its new CEO. Köppen, previously the CTO of Klarna for five years, joined Mollie as CTO in May to support its expansion into world-class financial services. In his new role he will drive Mollie’s mission to simplify complex financial services and level the playing field for small- and medium-sized ecommerce companies taking on larger competitors. Köppen’s appointment is conditional on approval by the Dutch Central Bank and on the advice of Mollie’s Works Council. Shane Happach, Mollie’s current CEO, is leaving the company to take up a leadership role in Asia.
satnews.com
UK Space Agency announces £50 million for satellite communications
The UK Space Agency has announced £50 million of funding for ambitious and innovative projects that will supercharge the UK’s satellite communications industry. The funding, which is part of the European Space Agency (ESA) Advanced Research in Telecommunications Services (ARTES) program, is available for a wide range of projects, such as developing new satellite constellations, the ground systems needed to access them, or whole end-to-end systems delivering new services to customers.
CNBC
The 10 fastest-growing jobs in the U.S. right now—many pay over $100,000 a year
The job landscape has been in constant flux over the last three years as some industries still struggle to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic and companies brace for a potential recession in 2023. Some jobs have become more popular in the wake of the pandemic and the nationwide quitting and...
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
McDonald's CEO warns of possible 2023 layoffs as chain leans into fast service, innovation, and operational efficiencies
CEO Chris Kempczinski said "we will evaluate roles and staffing levels in parts of the organization" and there will be "difficult decisions" ahead.
Russian warship with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles ‘sails towards US and will soon be in strike range’
A RUSSIAN warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles is sailing towards the US coast in a show of strength, reports claim. The guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov has been closely monitored by Nato navies on its maiden voyage armed with 6,670mph Zircon weapons. An unconfirmed Russian Telegram channel...
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Days after announcing plans to cut 10K jobs, Microsoft invests billions more in OpenAI
Happy new week! Did you know that TechCrunch has a bunch of amazing newsletters that aren’t this one? If you’re into transportation, don’t miss Kirsten’s The Station. Greg writes our weekly Week in Review (with Kyle currently filling in while Greg is on paternity leave); Sarah does the This Week in Apps newsletter; Mary Ann writes The Interchange, which is our fintech newsletter; and Darrell does the TechCrunch Podcast, which is kind of like a weekly newsletter, but for the holes on the side of your head, rather than the front ones. And there are even more than that, so go get ’em! — Christine and Haje.
pgjonline.com
CRC Evans Launches Welding and Coating Services Business Following Quadruple Merger
(P&GJ) — CRC Evans has announced the creation of a world-leading welding and coating services provider following a merger between four market-leading organizations. “The energy and infrastructure industries are evolving, and we are evolving with them. The creation of CRC Evans helps to position our growing suite of services more accurately, indicating our evolution within these sectors,” Fréderic Castrec, CEO of CRC Evans, said.
salestechstar.com
SAP Expands 25-Year Partnership with Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Chooses RISE with SAP as the Secure Solution to Fuel 1LMX Transformation. Lockheed Martin Corporation and SAP SE announced an expansion of their strategic relationship to transform the mission-critical business systems that power Lockheed Martin’s OneLM Transformation Program (1LMX). 1LMX is the industry-leading business and digital transformation effort that is enhancing the speed, agility, insights and competitiveness of Lockheed Martin. By leveraging data as a strategic asset, enabling a model-based enterprise that spans the full product value chain, and streamlining systems and processes to both grow and run the business, Lockheed Martin is taking the lead in forging a more resilient, secure and modernized supply chain for the nation’s defense industrial base.
Billionaire investor Ray Dalio says the U.S. debt limit is a ‘farce’ it ‘works like a bunch of alcoholics who write laws to enforce drinking limits’
While the Congress scrambles to reach an agreement on the debt ceiling, billionaire investor Ray Dalio writes that "there is no debt limit."
salestechstar.com
Geekplus, Japan’s Leader In Automated Guided Vehicles, Selects Boomi To Automate Smart Logistics Platform
Boomi’s award-winning integration platform as a service (iPaaS) was chosen for its versatility, development speed, and ease of use. Boomi to simplify and streamline integration of applications and data across Geekplus’ network of shippers and third-party logistics companies. Boomi, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, announced that Geekplus...
salestechstar.com
Cognizant and CoreLogic Extend Decade-Long Relationship With $1B, Ten-Year Services Agreement
Deal deepens scope of current collaboration with focus on delivering superior solutions and customer experience through digital transformation and operational excellence. Cognizant, a leading provider of information technology, consulting, and business process services, announced a new, 10-year services agreement valued at approximately $1 billion with CoreLogic®, a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider.
UK fintech firm Wise accused of stifling competition by rival startup
One of the UK’s fintech darlings, Wise, could face a regulatory investigation after a rival startup accused the money transfer firm of stifling competition. London-headquartered Atlantic Money has written to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to raise concerns over potential conflicts of interest and anti-competitive behaviour after Wise blocked the firm from a swathe of its own price comparison sites.
Tech layoffs are setting off a desperate scramble for foreign workers to find new jobs in 60 days before being forced to leave the U.S.: ‘I am always in fear of what will happen’
Laid-off tech employees on work visas describe the urgency to find new jobs.
salestechstar.com
Pressure to Meet Slas, Lack of Skilled Workers, and the Need to Reach Tech Superiority: Field Service Companies Reveal Their Biggest Challenges and Bright Spots in Ifs State of Service 2023 Research
Nearly half (46%) of respondents struggle to meet customer SLAs. Technology superiority ranked the number one competitive differentiator, overtaking customer experience. Sustainability reaches top spot as primary focus area. IFS, the global cloud enterprise software company, announced results of its global research study which uncovers field service companies’ biggest challenges...
ffnews.com
International digital payments firm AstroPay introduces Visa prepaid card in Peru
AstroPay, the online payment solution of choice for millions of users worldwide, has today announced the launch of a Visa prepaid card in Peru issued by Tebca Perú, that will allow users to make purchases at any e-commerce store that accepts Visa. The launch is part of the company’s growth plans and ambition to empower customers – especially those without a bank account – to access the digital economy and engage in online transactions.
financemagnates.com
Fintech Plum Expands European Footprint by Entering 5 New Countries
Plum Fintech Limited, trading as Plum, has expanded its footprint in Europe by launching services in five countries: Italy, Portugal, the Netherlands, Greece, and Cyprus. The platform is already available in the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Ireland, and Belgium. Plum Fintech Expands Geographical Footprint in Europe. The fintech platform offers...
accessinternational.media
ERA publishes digitalisation guide for rental
The European Rental Association (ERA) has published its ‘Impact of Digitalisation’ report to help equipment rental companies understand how digital technologies are transforming the industry. The report, which is free to download, aims to raise awareness among all rental companies in Europe, including SMEs and national associations, about...
theevreport.com
B-ON Appoints Joerg Hofmann as President and COO to Expand EV Production Globally
Luxembourg – B-ON, the electric vehicle (EV) solutions provider, has publicly confirmed that it has appointed Joerg Hofmann as President and Chief Operating Officer (COO). Hofmann will be responsible for developing and scaling the company’s existing vehicle production globally, overseeing all related business areas, including sales, manufacturing, logistics, procurement and engineering, in addition to supervising B-ON’s business in both Europe and the Americas.
Anthony Scaramucci Sees Fed 'Declaring Victory' At 4%-5% Inflation: 'If I'm Right...There'll Be Lot Of Short Covering In Crypto'
Anthony Scaramucci, the founder of SkyBridge Capital, reportedly said he expects the Federal Reserve to pause its rate hike campaign before inflation hits the 2% goal, which would lead to a rally in risk assets. “I do believe that the Fed declares victory at 4% to 5% inflation,” Scaramucci told...
Comments / 0