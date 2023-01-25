Read full article on original website
Lele Sadoughi Debuts Exclusive Wallpaper Prints
Mothering two children alongside a fast-growing accessories business, the demands of Lele Sadoughi’s home life tend to steer the direction of her professional one. A lack of time to properly coif in the mornings jump-started a fruitful expansion into headbands, initial interest in which she credits to Prada’s spring 2019 show before demand took off during the coronavirus pandemic, allowing her to expand her retail presence.More from WWDPrada Men's Fall 2023Wolf Cut TrendPrada Extends Miami at Art Basel More recently, Sadoughi’s relocation back to her hometown in Dallas after 20 years of living in New York opened the door to interiors, a...
Capri Holdings Names Cedric Wilmotte as CEO of Michael Kors
Capri Holdings Ltd. has named Cedric Wilmotte as CEO of the Michael Kors brand, effective April 3. The announcement comes almost a year after Josh Schulman left his role of CEO of Michael Kors just six months after joining the fashion house, which also owns Versace and Jimmy Choo. Wilmotte most recently served as the chief operating officer for Versace and was the interim CEO at the brand between January and September 2022. He held led Michael Kors’ EMEA business between 2008 and 2021. Schulman, who previously led Coach, Bergdorf Goodman and Jimmy Choo, was set to take on a bigger role and...
Ralph Lauren’s Cradle to Cradle Certified Sweater Is Here
Ralph Lauren’s long-awaited circular sweater has arrived. The apparel brand has introduced the Cradle to Cradle (C2C) certified gold cashmere sweater. Available in men’s Purple label and women’s Collection brands, the first-of-its-kind luxury sweater is the first of five Ralph Lauren products—what the company calls “icons”—that will be C2C certified by 2025. The first Cradle to Cradle certified product was announced at the Global Fashion Summit in Copenhagen last summer. “The kind of luxury we stand for at Ralph Lauren has always been about timelessness, authenticity and a life well-lived,” Katie Ioanilli, chief global impact and communications officer, said. “Today more than ever, we believe true luxury encompasses not only a product’s beauty...
Louis Vuitton Explores Themes of Connectivity With KidSuper Designer Colm Dillane for Fall 2023
A little over a year after the passing of the late Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton showed a new take on its menswear via a collective of creatives including American designer, and KidSuper founder and creative director, Colm Dillane. While no one has been named artistic director of men’s at Vuitton yet, Dillane’s influence can be seen throughout the fall winter 2023 collection. He also worked with stylist Ibrahim Kamara and Ukrainian creative director Lina Kutsovskaya, both longtime collaborators of the Maison, to bring the collection to life. They were all joined by the Spanish singer Rosalía, who served as musical curator...
EXCLUSIVE: Louis Vuitton Launches First Baby Collection
PARIS — Even babies can now wear Louis Vuitton, with the launch of the French luxury house’s first collection for newborns. Vuitton said on Wednesday the line, set to launch on March 3 in selected stores worldwide, will include clothing, shoes, accessories and objects featuring a fresh take on its signature monogram pattern. The brand’s trademark flowers will appear as perforations on leather shoes, as a 3D cashmere knit and as a label attached to many of the pieces.More from WWDFront Row at Louis Vuitton Men's Fall 2023Louis Vuitton Men's Fall 2023Yayoi Kusama x Louis Vuitton at Harrods “The collection represents a...
