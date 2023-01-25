Ralph Lauren’s long-awaited circular sweater has arrived. The apparel brand has introduced the Cradle to Cradle (C2C) certified gold cashmere sweater. Available in men’s Purple label and women’s Collection brands, the first-of-its-kind luxury sweater is the first of five Ralph Lauren products—what the company calls “icons”—that will be C2C certified by 2025. The first Cradle to Cradle certified product was announced at the Global Fashion Summit in Copenhagen last summer. “The kind of luxury we stand for at Ralph Lauren has always been about timelessness, authenticity and a life well-lived,” Katie Ioanilli, chief global impact and communications officer, said. “Today more than ever, we believe true luxury encompasses not only a product’s beauty...

