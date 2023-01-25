Multicloud Evolution, Strategic Data Practices, and Commoditization of AI Among Key Trends to Watch in 2023, According to Rackspace Technology

Read full article on original website
Related
salestechstar.com
Leading CDXP AutoLeadStar Partners with Auto Genius Lab To Improve Data Connectivity & Automotive Online Experiences
AutoLeadStar and Auto Genius Labs, the innovation arm of the leading community of high-growth automotive marketers, are announcing their partnership to improve consumer shopping experiences in the auto industry. AutoLeadStar, the automotive retail industry’s leading Customer Data and Experience Platform (CDXP), is announcing its partnership today with Auto Genius Labs,...
salestechstar.com
Zluri Introduces Intelligent Lifecycle Management Platform Designed to Automate User Provisioning for Modern IT Teams
Zluri provides a single source of truth, automated workflows, and governance & control for the lifecycle of every IT employee and application. Zluri, provider of an enterprise SaaS Management Platform, launched a cloud-first lifecycle management and user provisioning platform to provide centralized, intelligent workflows that connect employees, applications, and data systems across the enterprise. This solution automatically provisions employees with the right applications and the right permissions, boosting productivity and streamlining ITOps.
salestechstar.com
Ventana Research Ranks Verint as an Overall Leader in Customer Experience Management Value Index
Verint, The Customer Engagement Company, today announced it has received top scores and is a leader in the Ventana Research Customer Experience (CX) Management Value Index 2023 report.* Verint places in the top three overall vendors, is classified as Exemplary and is a Product Experience Leader. Verint is also named a Value Index Leader in the following categories: placing first in adaptability and second in manageability and usability.
salestechstar.com
In 2022 Splice Software Sees More Client Growth and Increased Demand for Multi-Channel Experience
As a leader in customer experience communication, SPLICE Software proudly partners with our clients to create the best, and most seamless customer experiences. SPLICE Software believes in a world where everyone receives communication how and when they want to, based on their permissions. Customer experience is top of mind and...
What do We Need To Know About the Digital Biomarkers’ Potential and the New Generation of Big Data Safety
In the traditional sense, a Biomarker refers to a molecule in the human body tissues and body fluids, including blood, representing a unique sign of a physiologic and pathologic process.
Amazon employees are already using ChatGPT for software coding. They also found the AI chatbot can answer tricky AWS customer questions and write cloud training materials.
Amazon employees are quickly discovering ChatGPT's vast potential as a work assistant, even for relatively technical tasks.
Marketing Communications Agency Specializing In Cannabis Joins Acceleration Community of Companies
Acceleration Community of Companies (ACC), a company that developed a go-to-market business approach with a series of strategic and complementary acquisitions, announced the acquisition of Trailblaze, a boutique marketing communications agency specializing in cannabis and wellness brands. Trailblaze, founded in 2018 by Lisa Weser, is a marketing communications agency for...
TechCrunch
Memfault raises $24M to help companies manage their growing IoT device fleets
Capitalizing on the trends, Memfault, a platform that allows IoT device manufacturers to find issues in their edge products over the cloud, has closed a $24 million Series B funding round led by Stripes, with participation from the 5G Open Innovation Lab, Partech and Uncork. The investment brings Memfault’s total raised to more than $35 million following an $8.5 million cash infusion in April 2021.
Data Variety and Standardization Remain Top Challenges for Biopharma Operations, New Survey Finds
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 24, 2023-- eClinical Solutions, a global provider of digital clinical software and biometrics services, today announced the results from its 2023 Industry Outlook, an inaugural annual report. Based on research with 60 biopharmaceutical clinical operations and biometrics professionals, the report reveals exclusive insights on the most pressing trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the fast-moving clinical data landscape. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005276/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechSpot
While Microsoft pours billions into OpenAI, Meta's AI chief says ChatGPT is "not particularly innovative"
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Why it matters: Many believe 2023 to be the year AI goes mainstream, driven by significant investments in any company or product with "AI" or "machine learning" attached to the name. Microsoft's renewed partnership with OpenAI doesn't confirm that prediction. However it shows that the Redmond giant is moving from its failed mixed reality efforts to dreaming big about a future of apps and services powered by artificial intelligence.
marktechpost.com
Top Innovative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Powered Healthcare Companies (2023)
Predictive modeling, image analysis, and natural language processing are just a few applications of artificial intelligence in the healthcare industry. AI can increase healthcare delivery’s effectiveness, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness. It can help in diagnostic imaging, including detecting malignancies and conditions like diabetic retinopathy. Additionally, it can help with patient monitoring by keeping track of vital signs or eyeing for any issues. AI may also evaluate vast medical data, including electronic health records, to find patterns and enhance population health management.
salestechstar.com
Climb Channel Solutions Partners with CYREBRO to Offer Complete Cybersecurity Stack
Climb Channel Solutions now offers CYREBRO real-time SOC solution, with a cloud user interface that enables efficiency and ease-of-use against cyber threats. Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has announced a new partnership with pioneer and global leader in Security Operations Center (SOC) Infrastructure, CYREBRO.
salestechstar.com
Pressure to Meet Slas, Lack of Skilled Workers, and the Need to Reach Tech Superiority: Field Service Companies Reveal Their Biggest Challenges and Bright Spots in Ifs State of Service 2023 Research
Nearly half (46%) of respondents struggle to meet customer SLAs. Technology superiority ranked the number one competitive differentiator, overtaking customer experience. Sustainability reaches top spot as primary focus area. IFS, the global cloud enterprise software company, announced results of its global research study which uncovers field service companies’ biggest challenges...
salestechstar.com
Edify Adds Trish Stone to Executive Roster as VP of Sales Strategy Operations
Stone to lead company’s sales operations and strategy efforts – from the prospect phase to customer success. Edify Labs, the customer experience software company that makes business communications feel more like personal ones, announced the appointment of its new Vice President of Sales Strategy and Operations, Trish Stone. Stone will lead all of the company’s sales operations and strategy efforts – from the prospect phase to customer success.
salestechstar.com
ServiceNow, The Demo Forum and IT-Harvest Announce ServiceNow Technology Pavilion
ServiceNow, The Demo Forum, and IT-Harvest have announced a three way partnership to provide ServiceNow customers a detailed view of the integrated SecOps cybersecurity solutions available from ServiceNow technology partners. The ServiceNow Partner Pavilion will be featured as a special annex to the SecOps Demo Forum and will continue as...
salestechstar.com
Customers Improve Productivity and Reduce Risk with New Oracle Primavera Cloud Capabilities
Comprehensive portfolio planning and scheduling solution averages 132% year-over-year growth since 2017. Engineering and construction organizations continue to turn to Oracle Primavera Cloud. Since 2017, Oracle has seen a 132% year-over-year average growth rate in customers using the solution to connect office and field teams, synchronize schedules and resources, and improve project outcomes. Companies taking advantage of Primavera Cloud’s planning, scheduling, resource and risk management capabilities include Bashundhara Group, DMCI Homes, McCarthy, and TNB Genco.
salestechstar.com
Virtual Front Desk Solution Provider WelcomeWare Announces Major Software Update To Platform
Virtual front desk solution provider WelcomeWare is pleased to announce a major software update to its platform for health care practices, designed to enhance the visitor experience and improve efficiency for receptionists. The update includes several new features that focus on kiosk customizability, such as displaying the name of the receptionist on the kiosk screen, a dynamic waiting room that provides information while visitors are being connected to a receptionist, and a mute button to ensure that private information is not inadvertently shared by the receptionist through the platform.
salestechstar.com
Applying AI and NLP to Support Experience Management Enables Companies to Reduce Escalations and Accelerate Time to Resolution While Improving the Support Experience for Both Agents and Customers
As we all move toward more digital selling, it’s important to remember that customer service is on the front line in interacting with customers – and they can be a key asset in driving customer loyalty and retention. Although many companies aspire to make their service organizations revenue centers instead of cost centers, many are far from that goal: technologies and strategies focused on cost containment instead of optimizing outcomes and a transactional view of how service agents are recruited, onboarded, and managed limit the potential of even the best agents and service managers. However, even the most resource-strapped service organizations can move closer to the goals of service that drives repeat business, upselling, and cross selling – and artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing (NLP) are the answer.
aiexpress.io
How digital disrupters can scale in any economic environment
Operational bottlenecks and inefficiencies lavatory down enlargement plans, and negatively impression product success, buyer expertise and gross sales development. On this VB Highlight, learn the way digitally native companies can determine alternatives to scale operations effectively and speed up development. Watch free on-demand here!. Digital disruptors are the companies that...
salestechstar.com
Traction Complete Secures Growth Financing After Recent Spin-Out From Salesforce-Acquired Consulting Firm Traction on Demand
Traction Complete, the leader in revenue operations apps native to Salesforce, announced the closing of its first substantial funding. Following the spin-out from Salesforce-acquired Traction on Demand, the company has secured $5 million in growth financing led by Vancouver’s Pender Ventures and San-Francisco-based Thomvest Ventures. “Our revenue operations solutions...
Comments / 0