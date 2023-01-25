Read full article on original website
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.Photo by𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙂𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙨onUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Here’s why the IRS would want to audit your taxes
After you file your taxes, you probably don’t want to think about them again until the next year. But if you’re too aggressive with certain deductions or credits, that could trigger an audit from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). If you get an IRS notice — official correspondence...
Federal direct payments of $1,200 going out to millions under $14.8billion pot – see if you qualify
THE Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is sending out checks worth $1,232 on average to millions of taxpayers. A key provision under the American Rescue Act Plan, which was signed by President Joe Biden in March 2021, allowed eligible taxpayers to claim up to $10,200 in unemployment benefits tax-free. But the...
New IRS tax brackets take effect in 2023, meaning your paycheck could be bigger
Higher tax brackets announced by the IRS in October are set to take effect this year, potentially allowing more Americans to shield their income from the government.
Medicare Will Not Cover These 10 Medical Costs
Medicare Will Not Cover These 10 Medical Costs

Turning 65 brings access to senior discounts galore, but there is no benefit of senior citizenship quite like Medicare. The federal program extends subsidized health insurance primarily to folks age 65 and older. But while Medicare coverage comes with numerous freebies, it is hardly free. Medicare beneficiaries pay into the system via taxes withheld from their pay during their working years. Additionally, Medicare coverage is not all-inclusive: Beneficiaries must cover all or part of certain medical expenses. If you are on Medicare, you already know that — perhaps painfully well. But the costs associated with coverage can come as a surprise to folks who have yet to sign up for Medicare. So, here's a look at some of the most expensive, most common and most surprising health care costs that Medicare does not cover.
Maximum SNAP Benefits 2023: Here’s what each states has prepared for you!
The U.S. government annually adjusts the maximum payout for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to account for inflation. The new Cost-Of-Living Adjustments (COLA) become effective each year on October 1 and remain in effect through the following year. The Food and Nutrition Service of the U.S. SNAP Benefits 2023.
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Biden's new retirement law means you may not have to choose between paying off student debt and saving for the future
Starting next year, your boss can match whatever you're paying in student loans through retirement plans like 401(k)s and Roth IRAs.
Low-income households set to receive new cost-of-living payments from spring
Millions of households on low incomes will receive fresh cost-of-living support from this spring, according to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), which has announced further details on the payments schedule.The next round of support for households was previously unveiled in the autumn statement, building on payments made to more than eight million people in 2022.The new £900 cash support for over eight million eligible means-tested benefits claimants, including people on Universal Credit, Pension Credit and tax credits, starts in the spring and will go directly to bank accounts in three payments, the DWP said.The £900 payment will be...
Food Stamps Schedule: When To Anticipate February 2023 SNAP Payments
February's food stamp payments, also known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP, are scheduled to go out soon. SNAP is the nation's most important anti-hunger program, helping...
Taxes 2023: Here's why tax refunds will probably be smaller this year
The 2023 tax season is here, and with it will most likely be a smaller tax refund for most taxpayers compared to what they received in previous years. The deadline for taxpayers to file their 2022 taxes has been set for April 18 this year, with the IRS accepting tax returns beginning Monday. However, the amount of money they will receive from this year's refund may not be as large as in previous years, according to NPR.
Why your tax refund might be smaller in 2023
Tax season has officially kicked off. The Internal Revenue Service begins accepting and processing returns on Monday, Jan. 23. Taxpayers now have roughly three months to file returns before the deadline.
IRS kicks off 2023 tax filing season; returns due April 18
WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service kicked off the 2023 tax filing season with a focus on improving service and a reminder to taxpayers to file electronically with direct deposit to speed refunds and avoid delays. Following a successful opening of its systems today, the IRS is now accepting...
IRS ends COVID-19 tax credits: Here's what you need to know before filing in 2023
Among the several pandemic tax credits returning to 2019 levels is the Child Tax Credit. Filers will get $1,600 less in credit for 2022 for each qualifying child under age 17.
Where's my money? Millions still waiting for 2021 tax refunds | How to get your money quickly in '23
The start of the 2023 tax filing season is just days away, but there are millions of taxpayers still waiting for their tax refund from years past.
Social Security update: Third round of January payments worth up to $4,194 arriving tomorrow
The third and final round of Social Security retirement payments slated to be distributed in January are set to go out to recipients in just one day. The payment, worth up to $4,194, is scheduled to be disbursed on Wednesday for recipients who were born between the 21st and 31st of the month. The payment is the third round of payments being issued from the Social Security Administration, which issues payments to recipients based on their date of birth, according to the administration's calendar.
IRS starts accepting tax returns today: Why some won’t get refunds until end of February
Tax season officially starts today with the Internal Revenue Service accepting 2022 returns. And while digitally filed returns that use direct deposit can generally expect refunds within 21 days, a segment of filers will be waiting until at least the end of February. Filers who claimed the Earned Income Tax...
Republicans' plans to slash Social Security and Medicare are becoming clearer: 'We have no choice but to make hard decisions'
Republicans have indicated that they're willing to hold off on raising the debt ceiling in order to secure cuts to Medicare and Social Security.
SNAP payments to shrink in 32 states as emergency benefits end next month
For nearly three years, households have been receiving an additional $95 or more on top of their normal allotment. But that extra money is set to expire next month.
Tax Returns: 6 Steps To Filing Early
Most taxpayers are more concerned with the last date that they can file their taxes rather than the first date. After all, filing your taxes can be tedious, can take a lot of time and can end up with you writing a big check to the IRS. Learn About: 6...
