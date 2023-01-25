Read full article on original website
salestechstar.com
Climb Channel Solutions Partners with CYREBRO to Offer Complete Cybersecurity Stack
Climb Channel Solutions now offers CYREBRO real-time SOC solution, with a cloud user interface that enables efficiency and ease-of-use against cyber threats. Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has announced a new partnership with pioneer and global leader in Security Operations Center (SOC) Infrastructure, CYREBRO.
salestechstar.com
Zluri Introduces Intelligent Lifecycle Management Platform Designed to Automate User Provisioning for Modern IT Teams
Zluri provides a single source of truth, automated workflows, and governance & control for the lifecycle of every IT employee and application. Zluri, provider of an enterprise SaaS Management Platform, launched a cloud-first lifecycle management and user provisioning platform to provide centralized, intelligent workflows that connect employees, applications, and data systems across the enterprise. This solution automatically provisions employees with the right applications and the right permissions, boosting productivity and streamlining ITOps.
salestechstar.com
Crave InfoTech launches SAP BTP-powered cMaintenance for Intelligent Asset Management
Crave InfoTech has launched an all-new SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP) powered product for Intelligent Asset Management – cMaintenance. It’s a versatile product designed to enable automation, mobility, compliance, and scalability. It also has real-time job assignments, tracking, and approvals – irrespective of being online or offline. It’s available cross-platform and helps keep the core clean.
salestechstar.com
SAP Expands 25-Year Partnership with Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Chooses RISE with SAP as the Secure Solution to Fuel 1LMX Transformation. Lockheed Martin Corporation and SAP SE announced an expansion of their strategic relationship to transform the mission-critical business systems that power Lockheed Martin’s OneLM Transformation Program (1LMX). 1LMX is the industry-leading business and digital transformation effort that is enhancing the speed, agility, insights and competitiveness of Lockheed Martin. By leveraging data as a strategic asset, enabling a model-based enterprise that spans the full product value chain, and streamlining systems and processes to both grow and run the business, Lockheed Martin is taking the lead in forging a more resilient, secure and modernized supply chain for the nation’s defense industrial base.
salestechstar.com
LTIMindtree Partners with Duck Creek and Microsoft to Build a Cloud Migration Solution for Insurers
LTIMindtree, a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, announced that it has partnered with Duck Creek Technologies, the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) insurance, and Microsoft to build a solution that will enable insurers to migrate their on-premises core systems to the cloud in a quick and efficient manner.
CNBC
Here are the layoff severance packages Google, Microsoft, Amazon and other tech giants have promised
Google is the latest Big Tech company to reduce head count, laying off 12,000 employees. Severance packages vary from company to company, ranging from the minimum legally required to longer-term packages that include health-care benefits and accelerated vesting. Regardless, laid-off employees will enter an uncertain job market with reduced investor...
Google's Sundar Pichai reportedly says yearly bonuses of executives will see 'very significant' cuts
CEO Sundar Pichai has said the yearly bonuses of some higher-ups at tech giant Google will see "very significant" reductions, Business Insider reported.
An engineer laid off after over 16 years at Google says 'faceless' tech giants see staff as '100% disposable'
Justin Moore, an engineering manager, said he found out he'd been laid off via an automated account deactivation and received no other communication.
US startup's bladeless VTOL can reach up to 0.8 Mach
Jetoptera, a Seattle-based ariel mobility firm's innovative bladeless vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft concept, has demonstrated the ability to reach speeds of 0.8 Mach (614 mph) during testing. The figure makes it quicker than a Boeing Dreamliner and twice as fast as tiltrotor designs. The firm reported the data...
TechCrunch
Memfault raises $24M to help companies manage their growing IoT device fleets
Capitalizing on the trends, Memfault, a platform that allows IoT device manufacturers to find issues in their edge products over the cloud, has closed a $24 million Series B funding round led by Stripes, with participation from the 5G Open Innovation Lab, Partech and Uncork. The investment brings Memfault’s total raised to more than $35 million following an $8.5 million cash infusion in April 2021.
jguru.com
Models of Cloud Services SaaS, IaaS, PaaS
IaaS, PaaS, SaaS, and XaaS are models of cloud services provided to the user for rent; the difference between them lies in the level of solved tasks. As part of the IaaS model, the client receives the computing power of the cloud. Software solutions are built taking into account this infrastructure. PaaS is a model that provides cloud resources and a set of installed tools. The SaaS user receives a ready-made solution that remains only to be applied. Most likely, you have encountered SaaS services many times in your everyday life. These models somehow meet the definition of XaaS, that is, everything as a service.
game-news24.com
Netflix: When it can’t be shared to account terms, it’ll be too late to switch accounts
Netflix plans on adopting its new policy of block-shared accounts and march 2023. For now, it hasn’t officially announced what territory-by-territorial plans are, but the step is increasingly unlikely, just as the tests in recent weeks were carried out in Latin America. The company knows that not everyone can...
salestechstar.com
Panaya Announces a Complete S/4 360 Suite to Support SAP Customers on Their SAP S/4HANA Journey
Panaya expanded its offering to include an exclusive package for all phases of SAP S/4HANA transformation. The new suite addresses the growing demand for a solution that simplifies the complexity of SAP S/4HANA migration projects and reduces the potential disruption to business operations. It accelerates and de-risks migration by precisely identifying the project scope and those processes that need to be re-engineered.
salestechstar.com
Extensiv Launches Extensiv Hub, a Unified Omnichannel Fulfillment Platform to Connect Brands, Warehouses, and 3PLs
Extensiv Hub Provides Total Visibility from the Shopping Cart to the Doorstep. Extensiv (formerly 3PL Central) delivering omnichannel software solutions for warehouse, inventory, and order management announced the launch of Extensiv Hub, a unified omnichannel fulfillment platform that centralizes information for brands and third-party logistics providers (3PLs) to help both scale with a single technology platform throughout their growth journey.
salestechstar.com
OSARO, Leader in E-commerce Robotics, Appoints Karim ElKatcha to VP of Hardware Engineering
ElKatcha’s varied industry experience and expertise in infusing human factors into opto-mechanical products equips OSARO to accelerate the evolution of its product offerings for precision pick-and-place use cases in e-commerce, fulfillment, and logistics. OSARO, a global leader in machine learning-enabled robotics for e-commerce, has appointed Karim ElKatcha as vice-president...
salestechstar.com
G2 Sees Continued Growth in 2022, Reaching 2 Million Software Reviews
During its 10th year in business, the world’s largest software marketplace continues momentum with launch of Market Intelligence solution and 27% employee growth. G2, the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, today reports strong growth and innovation in 2022 – its 10th year in business – on the heels of a record 2021.
salestechstar.com
Aptitude Software Collaborates with Microsoft to Integrate Fynapse Platform with Dynamics 365 Finance
Integrated solution is built for the modern workplace. Aptitude Software, a specialist provider of finance digitalization and subscription management solutions, is thrilled to bring their finance domain experience and enterprise accounting hub technology to Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance with the integration of Fynapse, Aptitude’s fully automated finance management platform. The accounting hub capabilities will provide Dynamics 365 Finance customers with the ability to further increase efficiencies, reduce costs and drive business insights. The solution will be available as a deeply integrated SaaS offering on Microsoft Azure.
salestechstar.com
UST and Leapwork Collaborate to Help Companies Reduce Risks During Digital Transformation
Market leaders will adopt an intuitive approach to aid businesses as they work to eliminate financial and reputational risks associated with software releases. UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, has announced a strategic alliance with Leapwork, a visual end-to-end test automation solution. The collaborative effort will empower UST to help its customers increase the scope and productivity of their automated testing processes. Adopting this approach improves the quality levels of products and reduces the operating costs of software development, all while accelerating the transition from siloed testing to unified automation.
thefastmode.com
SKT Launches Advanced Coffee-making Robot Powered by AI
SK Telecom launched ‘AI Barista Robot,’ an advanced coffee-making robot powered by AI, together with Doosan Robotics, a leading robot manufacturer in Korea. AI Barista Robot was developed by combining Doosan Robotics' robot manufacturing and service capabilities and SKT's advanced AI, big data and security technologies. The robot...
salestechstar.com
Ventana Research Ranks Verint as an Overall Leader in Customer Experience Management Value Index
Verint, The Customer Engagement Company, today announced it has received top scores and is a leader in the Ventana Research Customer Experience (CX) Management Value Index 2023 report.* Verint places in the top three overall vendors, is classified as Exemplary and is a Product Experience Leader. Verint is also named a Value Index Leader in the following categories: placing first in adaptability and second in manageability and usability.
