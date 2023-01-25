IaaS, PaaS, SaaS, and XaaS are models of cloud services provided to the user for rent; the difference between them lies in the level of solved tasks. As part of the IaaS model, the client receives the computing power of the cloud. Software solutions are built taking into account this infrastructure. PaaS is a model that provides cloud resources and a set of installed tools. The SaaS user receives a ready-made solution that remains only to be applied. Most likely, you have encountered SaaS services many times in your everyday life. These models somehow meet the definition of XaaS, that is, everything as a service.

